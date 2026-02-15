The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
5h

Darlin…I’ve been where your’e at, as far as the 🥃. Oh, damn have I ever. No judgment here. You do what you need to do, and then move on.

It’s the pain and suffering of life, and the fucking up, that makes you grow-spiritually if you’re open to it.

Many people don’t understand this, because many have not been “here”.

You drink because you FEEL.

If you ever have read this book, “The Varieties of Religious Experience”, William James, 1902, there are stories that are quite relatable in this book.

This too shall pass, and EVERY day the sun rises again for a new start😉🌞🕊️!

Reply
Share
Jim Ferrenburg's avatar
Jim Ferrenburg
5h

Congrats on getting sober. I hope you can maintain it. I'm just over a year sober myself. It gets a lot easier the longer you abstain.

Reply
Share
4 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture