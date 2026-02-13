Jeffrey Epstein’s Karaoke Night: Pearl Jam’s “Alive” on Repeat…

IS JEFFREY EPSTEIN STILL ALIVE?

The evidence says yes, and if you can’t see it by now then you’ve been so thoroughly beaten down by the machinery of state-sanctioned lies that you’ll believe anything the authorities tell you, which is exactly how they want it, because a population that can’t recognize an obvious cover-up when it’s happening in broad daylight is a population that’s already lost.

THE PRISON “SUICIDE” THAT WASN’T

They found Jeffrey Epstein dead in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, or so the story goes, and within hours every major news outlet was selling the same tale about a pedophile billionaire who’d finally discovered his conscience at the end of a bedsheet.

Horseshit.

The kind of institutional horseshit that would make Orwell reach for whiskey strong enough to burn away the memory of watching an entire nation swallow an obvious lie, and what makes it worse is that even the guards who were supposed to be watching him couldn’t keep straight faces when they testified later about how every single protocol designed to prevent exactly this kind of convenient death had somehow failed simultaneously at the exact moment when the most high-profile prisoner in federal custody decided to hang himself.

With a bedsheet that left blood on his neck but none on the fabric itself.

Dr. Michael Baden has examined over a thousand jail hangings. Investigated JFK. Investigated MLK. He knows what murder looks like.

When he observed Epstein’s autopsy he found three fractures to the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, and in forty years of examining hanging deaths he’d never once seen three fractures like this.

Three fractures means manual strangulation. Someone’s hands around the throat. Not a bedsheet.

The wound was in the center of Epstein’s neck, not up under the mandibles where a hanging victim’s wound should be. Small burst capillaries on the face, eyes, mouth. Classic strangulation markers.

Baden’s conclusion: “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated.”

The official medical examiner Barbara Sampson wasn’t even present at the autopsy. Marked cause of death “pending.” Five days later changed it to suicide without explaining what new evidence contradicted everything Baden found.

I suspect either a large bank transfer or a specific threat about what would happen to her career if she didn’t play along.

The guards who were supposed to check on Epstein every thirty minutes didn’t check on him at all. Then they falsified the logs. This wasn’t some random junkie in county lockup. This was the most important witness in the most high-profile sex trafficking case in American history.

Every camera outside Epstein’s cell malfunctioned at the exact same time.

The FBI released surveillance footage with missing seconds and gaps in the timeline. Attorney General Pam Bondi admitted “the minute is missing every night” from the camera feeds. The same minute. Every single night.

She said this with a straight face.

Epstein’s cellmate had been removed days before his death even though prison protocol says you never leave a suicide risk alone. Epstein had been put on suicide watch after an earlier incident, then mysteriously taken off that watch right before he died.

Every single security protocol violated simultaneously.

Either the most catastrophic institutional failure in the history of federal prisons or else a coordinated operation to extract a high-value intelligence asset.

I know which one makes more sense.

There are no crime scene photos. Maximum security federal facility. Highest-profile death in custody in modern American history. Nobody photographed the scene before they moved the body.

Not incompetence. Elimination of evidence.

When you add this up what you get is not the tragic suicide of a tortured pedophile but rather the carefully orchestrated extraction or elimination of a Mossad intelligence asset who’d spent thirty years filming powerful men raping children to give Israeli intelligence permanent leverage over American foreign policy.

Dead men can’t leverage anyone. Live men in protective custody can still make presidents dance like puppets.

A doctor who reviewed the autopsy photos said the body had a differently shaped nose than Jeffrey Epstein. Different bone structure in the face.

Whose body did they actually autopsy?

The official response: ‘the fingerprints matched so it must be Epstein’.

Except we’re talking about an operation run by Mossad, an intelligence agency whose literal motto is “by deception we wage war,” and you think they can’t bribe a medical examiner to say the fingerprints match when the body’s already been conveniently cremated before anyone else can check?

RICH CRIMINALS ESCAPE MAXIMUM SECURITY ALL THE TIME

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán escaped from maximum security Mexican prisons twice, the second time through a mile-long tunnel with lighting and ventilation and a motorcycle on rails that cost millions of dollars to build and required the cooperation of guards and officials and construction crews who all had to be paid off or threatened into silence, and if a Mexican drug cartel can pull that off with narco money and third-world corruption then what exactly do you think Mossad can do with billions in black budget funding and seventy years of experience extracting assets from hostile territory and a track record that includes kidnapping people across international borders and holding them in secret prisons for decades?

Pablo Escobar literally built his own prison called La Catedral where he had luxury accommodations and came and went as he pleased because every guard and official was on his payroll, and the Colombian government knew about it and didn’t do anything because Escobar had more money and firepower than they did, which tells you everything you need to know about what money can accomplish when the alternative is a bullet in your head or a briefcase full of cash…

Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019 was a decrepit underfunded facility with exhausted guards working overtime shifts who were already falsifying records before Epstein even arrived, which means the conditions were perfect for extraction if you had enough money to bribe the right people and enough technical capability to disable the cameras during your operational window and enough chutzpah to plant a body with faked fingerprints and walk your asset out the front door while the whole country was watching CNN talk about suicide.

THE ISLAND NOBODY TOLD YOU ABOUT

Everyone knows about Little St. James Island because CNN and MSNBC ran that story into the ground with helicopter footage of the weird blue temple and the golden dome and breathless speculation about what kind of sick rituals happened there, but what almost nobody knows is that Jeffrey Epstein owned a second island called Great St. James that’s actually bigger than the first one at 165 acres, and he bought it in 2016 for eighteen million dollars at exactly the moment when Trump was announcing his candidacy and Epstein’s past was starting to resurface in ways that must have made him nervous, and the Virgin Islands government issued multiple stop-work orders because Epstein was doing illegal construction including an underwater office and an amphitheater and extensive roadway systems carved through protected land, but Epstein ignored every order and kept building anyway because what are they going to do, arrest a billionaire with intelligence connections for building without a permit?

Pedophile Paradise.

Here’s what CNN never told you and MSNBC never told you and Fox News never told you and the New York Times never told you: A YouTuber flew a drone over Great St. James a few years ago and filmed a man driving a golf cart who looked exactly like Jeffrey Epstein, and this was after Epstein’s reported death in August 2019, and when the man noticed the drone filming him he floored the golf cart and drove straight to a garage built into the side of a hill and disappeared inside and never came back out, and the YouTuber found construction records showing underground tunnels honeycombed throughout the entire island, which means Epstein had built himself the perfect bolt-hole with subterranean infrastructure specifically designed for someone who might need to disappear and keep living underground while the world above thought he was dead.

Now try to find that video on YouTube, which is the platform that hosts every piece of flat-earth conspiracy garbage and chemtrail nonsense and 9/11 truther documentary ever made, but somehow that one specific video showing what looks like Jeffrey Epstein alive on his secret island after his supposed death has been completely scrubbed from the platform, and we know from Missouri v. Biden that the federal government was pressuring Google to censor content they didn’t like, which means somebody with power decided that video was too dangerous to leave up where people might see it and start asking questions about whether the whole suicide narrative was a cover story for extraction.

The DOJ emails released in 2025 show that Epstein was obsessed with tunnels, hiring architects in August 2009 to build a “subterranean screening room” under Little St. James and sending multiple emails between 2012 and 2015 about completing the “wood tunnel” floors and writing about “tunnel moves” and reorganizing the island infrastructure, and in January 2018 his Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal was emailing him asking “Staff still sleeping in the tunnels?” which means everyone in his orbit knew about these underground spaces and nobody thought it was weird that a private island needed extensive tunnel systems unless you understand that Epstein was building himself an extraction point for the day when the blackmail operation got exposed and he needed to disappear, and Epstein sat on the board of the Lifeboat Foundation which specializes in underground bunker construction, which means he had both the knowledge and the resources to build exactly the kind of infrastructure you’d need to fake your death and keep living underground while Mossad figured out the next move.

The timeline tells you everything you need to know: Trump announces his candidacy in June 2015 and Epstein’s name starts resurfacing in ways that make powerful people nervous, and by 2016 Epstein is buying a second island that nobody talks about and building underground infrastructure that stays completely out of the media while CNN is running helicopter footage of Little St. James on a loop, and then someone films what looks like Epstein on that secret island after his death and the evidence vanishes from the internet, which is not how coincidences work in a world where intelligence agencies routinely manipulate information to protect their assets and their operations.

THE 2026 ISRAEL PHOTOS AND THE MISDIRECTION PLAY

In February 2026 photos surfaced on X and other social media platforms showing a bearded man in Israel with sunglasses, flanked by two bodyguards, and the man looked like an older Jeffrey Epstein living rough and trying to stay hidden, and within hours the fact-checking industrial complex kicked into gear with their coordinated response, except here’s where it gets interesting: the image they “debunked” as AI-generated wasn’t the viral image that was actually circulating on social media.

The fact-checkers put out articles claiming they’d found an AI-generated image of Epstein created by Google Gemini, and they showed this Gemini-generated image and said “see, it’s fake, stop spreading conspiracy theories,” but the image they were debunking was a completely different image than the one that had gone viral on X and other platforms, which means they pulled a classic misdirection play where you debunk a fake version of something to make people think the real version is also fake, and most people don’t look closely enough to notice that you’re not actually addressing the evidence they saw but rather a substitute version you created specifically so you could debunk it.

Does anyone reading this still have that original viral image? The one showing the disheveled man in the dirty t-shirt with the beard and sunglasses and two bodyguards that was going around X last week? Because I’d very much like to see it again, and I’m betting it’s been scrubbed from the platforms the same way that YouTube video of the golf cart on Great St. James Island got scrubbed, and if you have it then send it to us at The Wise Wolf because we need to document what they’re trying to memory-hole.

This is textbook disinformation technique, you create a fake version of the thing people are talking about, you debunk your own fake version, and then you rely on people not paying close enough attention to notice that you never actually addressed the real evidence, and it works because most people just see the headline “Fact-checkers say Epstein photo is AI-generated fake” and they assume the fact-checkers looked at the actual viral image when in reality the fact-checkers looked at some other image entirely and used that as cover to dismiss the real evidence without ever examining it.

Is Epstein in Israel? The guy spent decades sleeping with Ghislaine Maxwell whose father Robert Maxwell was a confirmed Mossad spy who got a state funeral in Israel with the Prime Minister delivering the eulogy and six heads of Israeli intelligence in attendance and burial on the Mount of Olives, which is not what you get for selling newspapers but rather what you get for running intelligence operations for decades, and the Prime Minister said Maxwell “has done more for Israel than can today be said,” which is code for “this man was one of our most valuable spies and we can’t tell you the details because it would cause international incidents across multiple continents.”

Mossad’s logo says in Hebrew “by deception we wage war,” which means lying and misdirection aren’t just acceptable tactics but rather the core of their operational philosophy, and that’s not the motto of an intelligence agency that plays by gentlemen’s rules, that’s the motto of an organization that believes deception is the highest form of warfare, which is what scumbags do when they’re too cowardly to fight with honor, which is how losers wage war when they can’t win through strength or righteousness or truth, and you think an organization like that wouldn’t extract their most valuable intelligence asset when he was about to testify and potentially bring down thirty years of blackmail operations and compromise every politician they’d spent decades installing kompromat on?

And when someone posts what might be photographic evidence of that extraction, Mossad’s response isn’t to ignore it but rather to debunk a different image and hope nobody notices the sleight of hand, because that’s how professional disinformation works, you don’t deny everything directly, you create confusion about what evidence exists and what evidence is legitimate and pretty soon nobody knows what’s real anymore and they just give up trying to figure it out and go back to watching Netflix, which is exactly what they want because a confused population is a controllable population and a population that’s given up on finding truth is a population that will accept whatever narrative the authorities feed them next.

WHO WOULD HELP A PEDOPHILE SEX TRAFFICKER ESCAPE?

Every single person who appears on Epstein’s tapes would help him escape, which includes presidents and prime ministers and billionaires and CEOs and British royalty and scientists and academics and media figures who all got filmed by cameras that Epstein had installed in every room of his properties, which has been documented by victims and staff who saw the surveillance systems and knew what they were for, and Epstein wasn’t running a simple blackmail operation but rather a sophisticated intelligence gathering system designed to give Mossad permanent leverage over the most powerful people on Earth, and dead men can’t leverage anyone but live men in protective custody can still make phone calls and send messages and remind everyone on those tapes that the insurance files still exist and will be released unless everyone keeps playing along with whatever story Mossad decides to tell.

If you’re Mossad and you’ve spent thirty years building the perfect honeytrap operation, you don’t just throw it away when it gets exposed, you extract your asset and keep the blackmail machine running from a different location with a different cover story, because the whole point of an intelligence operation is maintaining leverage over your targets, and that leverage doesn’t disappear when your operative supposedly dies, it just gets transferred to a different handler who reminds everyone that the files still exist and compliance is still mandatory unless they want their careers and families and legacies destroyed by the release of video evidence showing them raping children on a private island.

THE MOSSAD CONNECTION GOES DEEP

Robert Maxwell ran bugged PROMIS software for Mossad back in the 1980s and 90s, selling it to governments and corporations worldwide including US nuclear facilities at Sandia and Los Alamos, which means Israeli intelligence had backdoor access to some of the most sensitive computer systems in America because Maxwell was installing spy software disguised as database management tools, and when Maxwell’s media empire collapsed and he’d stolen over four hundred million dollars from employee pension funds he tried to blackmail Mossad for a bailout, and Epstein’s 2018 email describes how Maxwell threatened to “expose all he had done for them” unless they gave him four hundred million pounds, and shortly after making that threat Maxwell went overboard from his yacht naked in the middle of the night in waters near the Canary Islands, which is the kind of accident that happens to people who try to blackmail intelligence agencies that have “by deception we wage war” as their literal motto.

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe claims he met Epstein and Ghislaine at Robert Maxwell’s office in the 1980s when they were already running honeytrap operations for Mossad, which means this wasn’t something that started later but rather something that had been going on for decades with Robert Maxwell’s knowledge and approval, and Steven Hoffenberg went to prison for the Towers Financial Ponzi scheme that he ran with Epstein except Epstein somehow walked free even though he was deeply involved in the fraud, and before Hoffenberg died in 2022 he told people that Epstein had admitted his Mossad connections, which corroborates what Ben-Menashe said about the intelligence operation going back to the 1980s.

Epstein met with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak thirty-six times between 2013 and 2017, which is not the kind of meeting schedule you have with someone unless there’s serious business being conducted, and in 2017 Barak was photographed leaving Epstein’s Manhattan apartment with his face covered to avoid surveillance cameras, and the only reason you cover your face when leaving a building is because you don’t want people to know you were there, which raises the question of what kind of business a former Prime Minister was conducting with a known sex trafficker that required that level of secrecy and operational security.

THE ACOSTA CONFESSION

US Attorney Alexander Acosta gave Jeffrey Epstein the most outrageous plea deal in the history of American jurisprudence, thirteen months in a private wing of a county jail for running an international sex trafficking network that involved dozens of underage girls and powerful men flying to private islands to rape children, and the deal protected unnamed co-conspirators across state lines which violated federal law, and the victims weren’t even notified of the plea agreement which also violated federal law, and nobody could understand why a federal prosecutor would agree to terms that essentially let Epstein walk free until years later when Acosta was being considered for a position in the Trump administration and he told the transition team: “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and to leave it alone.”

Not “I thought he might have connections,” not “there were rumors,” but “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence,” which means Acosta received a direct instruction from someone with enough authority to make a US Attorney back off a federal sex trafficking case, and the question that nobody in power wants to answer is whose intelligence agency was protecting Epstein, because if it was American intelligence then we have to ask why the CIA or NSA or FBI would be protecting a pedophile sex trafficker, and if it was foreign intelligence then we have to ask why American law enforcement was taking orders from a foreign government about how to handle a criminal case on American soil involving American victims.

Does the United States government need to blackmail its own politicians with videos of them raping children?

Is that something American intelligence agencies do to American officials as a matter of standard operating procedure? Or is that what Mossad is doing, running a foreign intelligence operation on American soil to gather kompromat on American politicians so that Israeli intelligence has permanent leverage over US foreign policy, and when you understand that framework then suddenly everything makes sense, the outrageous plea deal and the protection from prosecution and the ultimate extraction or elimination when Epstein was about to testify and potentially expose the whole network.

THE SPIRITUAL DIMENSION

Jeffrey Epstein had a bank account named Baal, the Canaanite demon god who demanded child sacrifice, and Baal and Moloch are the same entity with different names, a demon who required parents to burn their children alive in bronze arms while drums drowned out the screaming.

Leviticus 18:21 says “You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech,” and God doesn’t waste words warning about imaginary threats, He warns about real spiritual forces doing real evil in the physical world, and when you understand that child sacrifice wasn’t just murder but rather a ritual designed to access demonic power through the suffering and death of innocents, then you start to understand what Epstein was really doing on those islands.

You cannot believe in God and deny that magick is real, because if you accept that God’s power is real then you must also accept that demonic power is real, and the Bible condemns witchcraft from Genesis to Revelation not because it doesn’t work but because it does work and it channels power from entities that want to destroy human souls.

These people aren’t just pedophiles, they’re magicians in the ancient sense, practitioners of dark arts who rape and murder children for occult power that comes from inflicting maximum suffering on maximum innocence, and the blackmail is just a useful side effect, the real purpose is spiritual communion with ancient demonic forces that have been demanding child sacrifice for thousands of years.

Eight hundred thousand children go missing in the United States every year, and human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry, but it’s not just about money and sex, it’s about spiritual power accessed through blood and suffering in rituals that mirror what the ancient Canaanites did when they worshipped Baal and Moloch.

This is Mystery Babylon from the Book of Revelation operating international intelligence agencies in the twenty-first century, an ancient Babylonian black magick cult that has infiltrated and controls every major intelligence agency on Earth, so that Mossad and CIA and MI6 pretend to be enemies but they’re really all nodes in the same network serving the same demonic masters.

Revelation 18:23 says “all nations were deceived by your sorcery,” not politics or economics but sorcery, which means the mechanism of control is fundamentally spiritual rather than material, and Epstein named his bank account Baal because he wasn’t hiding what he was doing, he was telling us exactly what he was doing, operating as a high priest of the ancient death cult.

And when Epstein was about to testify and expose the whole operation, they extracted him, because you don’t let your high priest die in a federal prison when he still has work to do and rituals to perform and power to channel from the demonic entities who demand ongoing worship and sacrifice.

Wake the hell up, because this isn’t conspiracy theory, this is documented reality, and the only question that matters now is whether you’re going to keep pretending everything is normal or whether you’re going to open your eyes and see that we’re living through the final chapters of human history before the return of Christ and the judgment of Babylon and the destruction of every system built on lies and blood and the suffering of innocents.

