The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7h

From the videos surfacing in Israel to the fake suicide, who knows what’s real, who knows who’s lying; honestly who what’s true anymore? This whole Epstein is the modern day Pizzagate , Oj Simpson, Ramsey — all in one. So much stuff happening, who knows what to believe anymore — or what the truth is.

And an argument is that this is all by design: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/franklins-epstein-files-a-guide-to

Now what’s interesting is the Baal. As many know, Baal is the Cannanite God, but what people don’t know is that we “observe” Baal everywhere in our society. I’ve written an article about how Baal is worshiped with our modern science and the Hebrew pantheon:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/is-our-solar-system-worshiping-the

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-two-gods-of-the-bible

And don’t fret! These are dangerous times, but remember, we have a spirit of love and a sound mind! When we move in love and truth, courage and bravery, our steps will be aligned.

Here’s another piece on the end times: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/meet-the-priest-who-invented-the

Take heart! All is going according to plan. Stay focused and well make it through this stormy session!

Reply
Share
Candyrose Freeman's avatar
Candyrose Freeman
7h

I Suspected That He Was Smuggled Out. Ghislaine Will Be Pardoned By The Mango Manchurian.

They've Been Planning This Since 2007,If Not Before . Jeffrey Was Conscripted By The Kremlin Gremlin For Decades. Ghislaine Was Given To Jeffrey By Her, Boundryless Misogynistic Father. Whom Was Procuring Girls And Boys For Wealthy Men In Europe And Abroad. Provable! Follow The Money.

Blessings And Truth For All.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture