If you grew up in the 1980s, you remember a time when American parents would go absolutely nuclear over anything even remotely occult-adjacent. You could not play Dungeons and Dragons without your mother calling every woman in the church prayer chain. You could not own a Ouija board without your father building a bonfire in the backyard and delivering a forty-five-minute sermon about spiritual warfare while your board game melted. If you played a Black Sabbath album anywhere within earshot of a parent, you might as well have opened a portal to hell in the living room, because that is exactly how they reacted. Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat and half the country acted like civilization was ending.

This was called the Satanic Panic, and in fairness, a lot of it was overreaction. Nobody was summoning ancient Mesopotamian demons with a Milton Bradley product. The whole thing ran out of steam. The culture moved on. The official verdict from polite society was: relax, there is no organized Satanism, go back to sleep.

And we did. We went right back to sleep.

Now it is 2026 and I would like to report on what happened while we were napping.

The Super Bowl halftime show, which 120 million people watch including small children who just want to eat nachos and have done nothing to deserve this, has become an annual ritual. Every single year there are robed figures and floating eyeballs and fire ceremonies and choreography that looks like it was staged by someone who read way too much Aleister Crowley in college and never moved on from it. Giant all-seeing eyes on the stage. Dancers in formations that match occult geometry if you bother to look it up, which nobody does, because the nachos are really good and the commercials are coming back on. The same generation of parents who in 1986 would have physically thrown their television out a second-story window rather than let their kids see a pentagram on an album cover now watch this with their families and post about how amazing it was. Your mother would have called a priest. You gave it a standing ovation in your living room.

Metal music used to be the thing parents feared most.

That was the peak of parental concern. A guy biting a bat. Now we have mainstream pop artists performing what appears to be full ritual invocation at awards shows, bathing in blood, wearing horns, surrounded by imagery you could match frame-for-frame with illustrations from grimoires if you took thirty seconds to do a Google image search. And the cultural response is “she’s expressing herself.” Expressing what, exactly? Because from where I’m sitting it looks a lot like devotion to something with hooves and a real bad attitude. But nobody says a word. Not the parents. Not the networks. Not the FCC. Nobody.

The symbols are everywhere once you start looking, and they have been there for a long time. Pull a dollar bill out of your wallet. Look at the back. See the pyramid with the floating eyeball? That has been on American currency since 1935. The official explanation is the “Eye of Providence,” meaning God watching over humanity. The other explanation, which aligns with roughly every esoteric secret society and mystery school tradition going back centuries, is that it is an occult symbol of Freemasonry. It is on your money. The money you use to buy gas station coffee. The money you put in birthday cards for your nephew. There is a magic eyeball pyramid on it and we have all collectively decided this is fine and not even slightly worth talking about.

I have started noticing random strangers with Masonic tattoos. At the gas station. At the grocery store. The square and compass on some guy’s forearm while he’s buying Gatorade. Some of them probably just think it looks cool, the way people get Chinese character tattoos they think say “strength” but actually say “beef with broccoli.” But the symbols of an organization whose most famous scholar said it gets its juice from Lucifer are now casual body art, and nobody finds that even a little bit strange. Imagine having a tattoo that says POWERED BY LUCIFER and the response from everyone around you is “oh cool, is that from a video game?”

That scholar, by the way, was Manly P. Hall. One of the most celebrated Freemasons who ever lived. He wrote a book called The Lost Keys of Freemasonry. You can buy it right now on Amazon for about twelve bucks. In this book, which is not a secret document I found in a cave, it is available on AMAZON, he wrote that Freemasonry derives its power from Lucifer.

He meant a ‘different’ Lucifer…

When people bring this up, the fact-checkers descend like a flock of very concerned pigeons to explain that the Lucifer Hall was referring to is NOT the biblical devil. It is a different Lucifer. A philosophical Lucifer. A conceptual light-bringer entity that has absolutely nothing to do with Satan. The famous Freemason who said his organization gets its power from someone called Lucifer was obviously talking about the other Lucifer. The nice one. The one who brings you a casserole when you move into the neighborhood. Not THAT Lucifer. A totally different guy who just happens to have the exact same name as the most infamous fallen angel in the history of Western religion.

If I started an organization and said it derived its power from someone named Hitler, I would not get very far explaining that I meant a different Hitler. A philosophical Hitler. A metaphorical Hitler representing the light of human ambition. But the Masons get a fact-check rating of “mostly false” and everybody goes about their day.

Now let’s get into what the powerful are actually doing behind closed doors, because this is where it stops being funny.

Jeffrey Epstein ran a child trafficking operation servicing the most powerful people on the planet. This is not conspiracy theory. This came out of federal investigations and court documents. Flight logs. Witness testimony. A private island. And in his New York mansion, investigators found a painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress. That sentence sounds like I had a stroke while typing but it is a real thing that exists in real life. The files came out. Names came out. And the national conversation about it lasted roughly as long as a TikTok video before everyone moved on to arguing about something else. Some of the most powerful people on Earth connected to arguably the most disturbing criminal conspiracy in modern history, and America collectively shrugged and went back to scrolling.

References to Moloch and Baal keep popping up in the communications and art collections and social circles of these same people.

Moloch was a Canaanite deity to whom children were sacrificed by being burned alive. Baal worship involved practices the Bible describes, in no uncertain terms, as abomination. These are not fun conversation pieces. These are not whimsical garden decorations. But there they are, showing up in leaked emails and the estates of billionaires who attend $50,000-a-plate dinners with people who make laws. My neighbor put up a garden gnome that was four inches too tall and the HOA sent him a letter. These people have twelve-foot bronze idols of child sacrifice deities in their yards and call it “art collecting.”

And while all of this is happening at the top, something equally disturbing is happening at the ground level. Witchcraft is now the fastest-growing religion in the world. Witchcraft is not faith. Faith is trusting in something greater than yourself. Witchcraft is magick. That’s magick with a K, because apparently regular magic wasn’t pretentious enough. Magick is the deliberate manipulation of spiritual forces. According to every biblical text that addresses it, this practice is condemned. Not discouraged. Not frowned upon. Condemned. The Bible’s position on this could not be more clear if it was written in neon and hung over your bed.

More than half of the top writers in Substack’s faith category write about witchcraft and openly worshiping demons. The FAITH category. The section that is supposed to be about faith in God. Half the menu is demon worship. This is like joining a sobriety group and discovering the meetings are held at a bar. This is like signing up for a vegetarian cooking class and the first lesson is how to butcher a cow. Something has gone horribly, fundamentally wrong when the faith section of a major publishing platform is dominated by people who practice the exact thing that faith, by definition, exists in opposition to.

There was a time, within living memory, when people recognized darkness and called it what it was. Parents shielded their kids from this poison. Communities rejected it. The word Lucifer made people recoil. Now it gets a fact-check and a Wikipedia disambiguation page and everyone moves on. Now we are told to be tolerant. To be open-minded. To not ask uncomfortable questions about why billionaires collect Moloch statues or why the halftime show looks like a summoning or why the faith category is full of witches.

Alex Jones has been screaming for decades, at a volume that is structurally dangerous to nearby buildings, that the government is run by devil-worshiping child predators. The universal response for years was to laugh at him. He’s crazy. He’s a lunatic. He sells supplements and yells about frogs.

And then Tucker Carlson went on camera and said that demons are real and the most powerful people on Earth worship them. The bowtie guy from cable news who used to have measured disagreements about fiscal policy looked into a camera and said what Alex Jones has been screaming for twenty-five years, except Tucker said it in an indoor voice while wearing a blazer. And a significant portion of the audience just nodded. They heard “demons are real and the ruling class worships them” and thought… “Yeah, that tracks.”

“Partly cloudy with a chance of demons. Back to you, Jim.”

I have been writing about this for twenty years. For twenty years the response was the same. I was crazy. I was on drugs. I was schizophrenic. I needed medication. Every name in the book, from people whose research methodology consists entirely of reading headlines and feeling confident. I had my life torn apart, my reputation shredded, everything I built destroyed because I had the audacity to point at things happening in broad daylight and say “that’s not normal.”

And now the mainstream is catching up. Real journalists with real degrees from real institutions are publishing the same questions I was publishing when they were diagnosing me from their couches. I was the guy who called the fire department in 2005 and got told he was hallucinating. Now in 2026 the entire neighborhood is engulfed in flames and the fire trucks are finally rolling up and the chief is saying, “There appears to be some kind of fire situation here.” Yes. There is a fire situation. I reported the fire situation. You said I was on drugs.

Eating kids. Practicing black magick. Worshiping extradimensional parasites as gods. Occult symbols on everything from our currency to our entertainment to the bodies of strangers at the gas station. This is Satanism. It has always been Satanism. We used to have a word for it and we used to fight it and now we are told to shut up and be polite about it because questioning any of it makes you a conspiracy theorist.

I was never “crazy.” I was terrified. I saw what was happening and nobody would listen. I was never “on drugs.” I had to drink myself to sleep for ten years because I knew what these people were doing and had absolutely no idea how to make the world pay attention. I was never “schizophrenic.” I believed in God. I still do. And everything I warned people about is now playing out on the evening news while the anchors act like they just discovered it.

If you’ve read this far, you see it too.

Welcome to the party. It only took the rest of the world twenty years to show up…

