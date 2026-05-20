The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
3h

excellent and accurate

however they are fighting like hell to force townships in Michigan to approve the data centers here, so they will build them everywhere

when water is scarce, i.e., not available to the people in one area, they will be forced to move, "voluntarily" into the 15 minute cities they've cleared the way for and will continue to do that.

it's like the Great Dust bowl era, if people remember what happened with that.

it's more "efficient" to corral all the people to manage the herd allowed to live to serve their neo-technocratic masters

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Kristen Selvey's avatar
Kristen Selvey
3h

We can end our oppression now. They divide us to conquer us. The 1% know that there is no other way to enslave the 99%. We fight each other and do their work for them! Ask yourself what would be their greatest nightmare? ❤️ UNITY ❤️ Once we are unified we will be UNSTOPPABLE! The few will no longer be able to abuse the many!! Let us bring in our new era of love, light and truth together!!

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