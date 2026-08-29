The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
10h

HA! Lily I found a grammatical error in your title! You must have had a rough week because I have yet to see you submit anything that wasn't overly 'perfect' compared to my chicken-scratchings. (I fixed the error by the way.)

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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
6h

We live in a scary and demonic world. Welcome to 1984 where Right is Wrong, , War is Peace and Slavery is Freedom.

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