The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Seth's avatar
Seth
2h

Yikes! You actually believe in vaccines? Keep studying

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
1h

The fraud of germ theory ("If germ theory is true, none of us would be alive to know about it.") was the mother bitch that spawned the fraud of virology and virology was the mother bitch that spawned the murderous vaccine racket. The evil and corrupt System makes billions of dollars while culling the human herd, a win-win situation for the demonic slimebags. Long ago I read an article by an honest retired physician (exceedingly rare) wherein he stated that in his long career, he never encountered a single non-vaccinated child who had autism nor a single non-vaccinated adult who had any type of cancer.

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