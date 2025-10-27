‘Be not afraid!’ said the angel. YEAH RIGHT!

What if everything your pastor told you about Jesus was technically true but fundamentally incomplete? What if the Son of God walking around first-century Judea wasn’t God’s first rodeo in human form? What if Christ had a name before Christ, a biography that predates Bethlehem by millennia, and a promotion so extreme it makes every CEO success story look like a participation trophy?

Here’s the theory that’ll get you uninvited from Bible study: Enoch, the mysterious seventh patriarch from Adam who “walked with God” and never died, didn’t just vanish into heaven for a pleasant retirement. He became Metatron, the highest-ranking angel in existence, sat down on a throne next to God himself (breaking every theological rule about God’s presence), received the divine name YHWH as his own title, and then, because apparently being “The Lesser God” wasn’t enough excitement, incarnated multiple times throughout human history to guide creation toward its…