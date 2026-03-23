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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
5h

Excellent analysis. I'm a bit of a contrarian these days LOL. If everyone is rushing one way, I'm usually slowly backing away in the opposite direction. Seeing Jiang hit the alternative media all over the place from Kim Iversen to Tucker Carlson and everyone in between was kind of telling to me. You dug in a lot further than I have dug into him, but thank you for validating my gut instinct. We're gonna have to pull together as Americans. And nobody got time for that Jiang guy.

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Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
6h

Very very insightful thread! The most comprehensive puzzle put together with every intriguing pieces. The other side is waiting for us to wake up, object, say something and “ will there be any one who believes when I come”

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