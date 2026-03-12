War is a game none of us should be playing. (Ya like that video? Share it so it goes viral.) Share

Bill Clinton sat for his deposition on February 27th. He raised his right hand, swore an oath before the House Oversight Committee, and spent several hours answering questions about why he treated Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking airline like a municipal bus route. The deposition videos were released to the public. America watched a former president try to explain away decades of flight logs with the energy of a man returning a rental car with a dent he’s hoping nobody notices. “I saw nothing and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton told the committee, which is technically a complete sentence and also the least convincing denial since Pete Rose swore he never bet on baseball.

America had questions. Big ones. Uncomfortable ones. The kind of questions that make billionaires call their lawyers and presidents call their generals.

On February 28th, the United States and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran that killed the Supreme Leader, his daughter, his grandchild, and over a thousand civilians in a single morning.

The files had become an extinction-level event for the entire American power structure. Congressman Raskin told reporters that Trump’s name appears more than a million times in the documents (not a typo). NPR proved the DOJ had deliberately removed FBI interview summaries about a woman who says Trump assaulted her when she was 13. Members of Congress who viewed the unredacted files were stumbling out of classified rooms looking like they’d accidentally watched a snuff film, saying things like “just gross” and “tip of the iceberg” and “a lot of these relate to Donald Trump.” The House voted to subpoena Attorney General Bondi because her management of this situation can best be described as a woman trying to put out a grease fire with a squirt gun while insisting the kitchen isn’t on fire and also the squirt gun is classified.

And then bombs. Bombs everywhere. Every chyron switched, every talking point changed… Epstein who?



(A Wise Wolf Fun Fact™ A ‘chyron’ is that little scrolling bar of text at the bottom of your tv news broadcast. I learned this word while researching for this article. Neat huh?)

The Files Describe Things That Will Ruin Your Day and Possibly Your Mental Health

The Epstein files do not describe rich guys being handsy at cocktail parties. They describe an organized child trafficking network involving ritual abuse, satanic ceremonies, the torture and murder of children, the farming of babies, and the systematic elimination of anyone who threatened to talk about it. Witnesses describe powerful men and women (Moskowitz told reporters “a lot of them were women,” which should keep you up at night) participating in occult rituals where children were raped, tortured, and killed.

The media keep calling this a “sex scandal” the way you’d call the Titanic “a minor boating mishap.”

That is not something I invented. That is a document on a government server that you can go read after you finish this article, assuming the DOJ hasn’t “accidentally” removed it again by then.

There is an unverified FBI tip sitting on the DOJ website right now alleging that Trump witnessed the killing and disposal of an infant born to a raped 13-year-old, child sex-trafficking victim.

Trump is in there over a million times. Clinton is in there. Bush is in there. Gates, Bannon, Branson, Chomsky (who I’m sure was just there for the linguistics). The released photos show presidents posing with a convicted child sex trafficker like they’re at a company picnic. A 14-year-old girl described being brought to Mar-a-Lago where Epstein introduced her to Trump and said “this is a good one, right?” and Trump smiled and nodded. FBI interviews describe a woman alleging Trump assaulted her starting at age 13, and the DOJ “accidentally” misfiled all three of those interview summaries. Three. All about the sitting president. All lost by accident. The same government that can read your emails from 2014 somehow misplaced the paperwork about its own boss raping a child.

This is not a mere scandal. This is a directory of the most powerful people on Earth, and the thing connecting them is the industrial-scale abuse and ritual murder of children.

And I wish I had the space to lay every connection out in microscopic detail, but Substack has limits and honestly the people who doubt me wouldn’t read it anyway. You cannot pop someone’s brain bubble with facts. People could literally watch Donald Trump eat a baby on live television and half the country would call it AI-generated deepfake footage created by Chinese hackers. They could watch their favorite movie stars gang-raping a missing kid from the back of a milk carton on camera and call it ‘special effects’. Movie magic. Yeah, it’s magic alright. Murder magic. The same blood rituals that the ancient Babylonian death cults of Nimrod practiced three thousand years ago, because the devil is real and he has never once had trouble finding volunteers among the rich and powerful.

Damage Control by People Who Are Retarded

What happened next was not a calculated plan executed by criminal masterminds. What happened next was Mr. Magoo stumbling blindly through a construction site, narrowly avoiding open pits and somehow not noticing he’s standing on a steel girder being lifted a hundred feet into the air by a crane. These are not smart people. These are panicking child rapists and their sycophants flailing through damage control like a toddler trying to hide a broken vase by setting the curtains on fire.

First they cranked ICE enforcement to eleven. Noem spent $220 million of your money on ads featuring herself on horseback in front of Mount Rushmore (one of the companies that won the contract was formed eleven days before being selected, because again, these are not criminal geniuses, these are idiots with government checkbooks). The idea was presumably that Americans would get so worked up arguing about immigration that they’d forget about the baby-eating pedophile ring operating out of the highest offices in the country. Instead, ICE started killing people. Actual American citizens, murdered on American soil by federal agents. And somehow, incredibly, even that wasn’t enough to keep the public distracted from the Epstein files. Let that land for a second. The death of American civilians at the hands of their own government was not a big enough story to keep people from asking why there are reports of babies being farmed and consumed in satanic rituals by the friends and associates of every living president. 190 members of Congress signed articles of impeachment against Noem. Bipartisan.

The autistic government ninjas kept trying but the smoke bomb fizzled.

The smoke bombs didn’t work. So they threw Noem overboard. Trump fired her March 5th and invented a fake job called “Envoy for the Shield of the Americas” (a Wonder Woman spinoff that went straight to DVD) so it wouldn’t look like he was panicking. The DOJ dropped those “accidentally misfiled” FBI interviews about Trump the same afternoon, hoping nobody would notice because everyone was talking about Noem. People noticed.

And here’s where it stops being darkly funny and starts being something else entirely. Because when the ICE killings weren’t enough of a distraction, and sacrificing your own DHS secretary wasn’t enough of a distraction, and the entire American public was still asking why the Epstein files read like the Pizzagate conspiracy theories that Washington spent ten years telling us were crazy tinfoil-hat nonsense (remember that? remember when anyone who suggested that powerful people in Washington were involved in organized child abuse and occult ritual murder was a deranged QAnon lunatic who needed to log off? funny how the FBI’s own files now describe exactly what those “crazy conspiracy theorists” were warning about), when none of that was enough, these stumbling, panicking, child-raping weirdos did the only thing they had left.

They started a war.

A real one. With real bombs and real dead people. Senator Murphy sat through the classified briefing and came out saying the war plans are “incoherent and incomplete” with “NO PLAN” for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, because of course there’s no plan, because this war was not planned as a war, it was planned as a distraction by desperate people who ran out of smaller distractions. By March 11th, 1,700 people were dead, seven American service members were killed, 140 were wounded, the strait was mined and closed, oil was over $100 a barrel, gas was up 60 cents in twelve days, and Iran was promising $200 oil. American men and women in uniform are going to come home in boxes because our government started a war to protect pedophiles. That is the sentence. Read it again. American soldiers are dying because the people who run this country needed something louder than dead civilians and fired cabinet members to keep you from reading about their friends eating babies.

Today’s Wise Wolf article is sponsored by Satire, the Number 7, and…

Kristi Noem is: THE ENVOY FOR THE SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS streaming exclusively on CSPAN this Fall!

The “Christian” President Who Studies Jewish Ritual Magick

Trump wrote in ‘Trump: The Way to the Top’ (published 2003, page 188) that he studies Kabbalah. Not Jesus. Not the Gospels. Kabbalah, which is the esoteric tradition of ‘Jewish’ mysticism and ritual magick that has absolutely nothing to do with the Christianity he claims to practice every time he needs evangelical votes. His family were members of the Teutonic Order, a Masonic-connected organization rooted in the Crusades. If you trace Freemasonry back with any seriousness (and I have, because this is my weird, low-wage job), the line runs through the mystery schools, through the Kabbalistic traditions, all the way back to the Pharisees, the Temple priests who ran the religious infrastructure of ancient Israel, partnered with Rome for political power, and murdered the Messiah when He threatened to flip over their tables.

A U.S. military commander told troops that “Trump has been anointed by Jesus” to wage this war in partnership with the modern state of Israel, which has nothing to do with biblical Israel and every Orthodox rabbi in Manhattan will tell you so if you buy them a coffee and ask. The restoration of Israel was to come through the Messiah, not through British maps and American cruise missiles. This is in Torah.

The rituals described in these files are the same murder magic Nimrod’s death cults practiced in ancient Babylon. Mystery Babylon the Great. “Having in her hand a golden cup full of abominations.” That’s not metaphor. That’s a financial statement. And the people running that system right now are burning countries to keep you from reading the receipts.

Don’t You Dare Just Read This and Do Nothing

Google searches for the Epstein files have dropped 95% since the bombs started falling. That number should terrify you more than anything else in this article because it means the war is working exactly as intended. Two weeks ago Americans were combing through FBI documents like their hair was on fire. Now those same people are doomscrolling airstrike footage because Tehran exploding is the new dopamine hit and the massive baby-raping murder cult running the federal government is apparently last season’s content. The algorithm moved on. And like good little dopamine addicts, so did you.

Meanwhile, you know what was playing on Iranian state television the week before we bombed them? Footage of Iranian citizens burning statues of Baal and Moloch in the streets. Chanting death to satanists. Tearing down idols to the same ancient death gods whose rituals show up in the Epstein files.

And then a U.S. military commander told our troops that Jesus wants them to go kill those people. The Iranians are literally destroying monuments to the gods that the Epstein network apparently worships, and we’re bombing them for it because Jesus said so and also presumably because somebody needs to install a Rothschild central bank over there so God can check His balance at the ATM or whatever eschatological banking theory they’re feeding the evangelicals this month. I cannot believe I just had to type that sentence but here we are in the year of our Lord 2026 and nothing makes sense anymore except the parts that make you want to scream.

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for trafficking children and is right now, today, seeking clemency from a president whose name shows up a million times in the files of the man she trafficked those children for. That fact should be painted on the side of every building in Washington D.C. Instead it is buried under war coverage because the news cycle has the attention span of a goldfish with a TikTok addiction and bombs are more engaging than pedophiles.

This war is a game show nobody asked to be on and the prizes are dead American soldiers, five dollar gasoline, and the privilege of pretending the Epstein files never happened. Do not accept those prizes. Keep digging. Keep sharing. Keep demanding answers until the people in those files are in handcuffs or the ground and share this article so people do not forget that real Christians expose the fruitless deeds of Darkness.

Share

The Wise Wolf traded a career managing money for a Taiwanese billionaire for a Substack and an audience of people who are angry about the right things. Some days I question that decision, usually around the time I remember that independent journalism doesn’t come with dental insurance and my teeth have opinions about that. Lily is eleven months from her journalism degree and would very much like to finish without selling organs. A paid subscription costs less than the gas price increase you’ve absorbed this week so that nobody has to answer for what happened on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Get 50% off for 1 year