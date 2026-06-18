The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
7h

SOMEONE... mst have read my Substack!!!

Hackers / Citizens of the World... UNITE!

This is a call for Civil War

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/hackers-citizens-of-the-world-unite

Hack ‘em... Pete Hegseth is a Pussy... Elon Musk a Pedophile

Hackers unite part 2

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/hack-em-pete-hegseth-is-a-pussy-elon

The Hunt

A Game that everyone can play

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-hunt

...

If anyone asks what they can do... this is exactly what anyone can do from home.

Monitor the scum...

And make them bleed...

Hack 'em.

They live in secrecy... we live by Truth... and Truth is faster than light.

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Bobbie Draper's avatar
Bobbie Draper
6h

You're not crazy Wolf. This is real & the people i share this with in my life don't care to sit uncomfortably. That said, I'm making the calls you mentioned. The group of like minds I know take this treason & tyranny very seriously. Let's get to work people.

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