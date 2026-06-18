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Bobbie Draper's avatar
Bobbie Draper
Jun 18

You're not crazy Wolf. This is real & the people i share this with in my life don't care to sit uncomfortably. That said, I'm making the calls you mentioned. The group of like minds I know take this treason & tyranny very seriously. Let's get to work people.

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
Jun 18Edited

I was up late last night researching the 222 member guest list as well as their agendas they were offering. I was hoping you would do an article like this. Thank you WW! I was going to post this comment right away, but I wanted to read your whole article and go through the membership list as well. Was glad you mention Nick Thompson as well, Editor in chief of Wired. I believe the guest list was leaked prior to wired picking up on it and reporting it. I believe Nick okayed it, and I believe that the hubris is very rampant in these people. As for the “celebs”, like Josh Brolin, I came across this from the The Hollywood Reporter, “A spokesperson for Brolin tells THR (The Hollywood Reporter the actor would “like to know what the fuck he got himself into.” I apologize, but that’s a direct quote: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/hollywood-peter-thiel-secret-society-1236624737/

Having heard about Josh in his early years in the film industry, getting in trouble and such, this statement can go either way. Wallpaper? Window dressing having the celebs”? I don’t think so. I think there’s a bigger agenda here than meets the eye when it comes to these celebs being invited. But you are spot on about their agenda WW. I’m grateful that you and Lily did all this hard work on researching this for us. Thank you!

And also last night I was thinking why Ireland? And specifically why Dublin? I wonder if Thiel will have a field trip for members 98 miles away a two hr drive is “Rathcroghan Complex: A “240-site ceremonial landscape is famously tied to druidic lore, featuring Uaimh na gCat (Cave of Cats). In mythology, druids used this cave as an Otherworld portal where the festival of Samhain originated.” It wouldn’t surprise me if they did.🤔 Like good old, Elon’s famous quote, “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.“ — Elon Musk, spoke these words in 2014.

Again, WW and Lily, thanks for your hard work!

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