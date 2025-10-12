

You’re walking to work. Tuesday morning. Coffee in hand. The commute you’ve done a thousand times. You’re thinking about the meeting at nine. The email you forgot to send. Whether you’ll have time for lunch today. Normal thoughts.

Just another normal day.

Then, off in the distance, a blinding white flash of light suddenly appears …

Not like lightning. Not like anything natural. Your phone starts screaming. Not ringing. Screaming. Every phone on the street erupts simultaneously.

EMERGENCY ALERT. QUANTUM WEAPON DETONATION NEW YORK CITY. UNKNOWN ORIGIN. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. FALLOUT IMMINENT. DO NOT LOOK AT FLASH. DO NOT…

The message cuts off. Your phone dies. Every phone dies. Every car stops. The traffic lights go dark. You’re standing there with your coffee getting cold in your hand, watching that white light fade to orange on the horizon, and you realize your normal day just ended. Everyone’s normal days just ended.

The world you woke up in this morning doesn’t exist anymore.

This isn’…