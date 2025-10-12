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Samreet Dhillon's avatar
Samreet Dhillon
Oct 12

A very important message, we should focus on preserving knowledge as much as running after more of it.

And yes, a Type II advanced alien civilization can control its own Sun and use it as a weapon. And there's no solid reason to rule out this possibility.

Thanks for that mention btw!

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Mooon's avatar
Mooon
Oct 12

One thing that is strange is how in Russia the coming pole shift is openly discussed in public but, in the US….crickets..

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