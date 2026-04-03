The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2d

I'm guessing u have no mailing address, ie, p.o. box, etc.... that I could use to send funds? (I know it's an expense you don't need.) But I'm "dinosaur" until I can no longer be.

1) Your story would be a great script for the big screen

2) No wonder all the movies recently suck! You nailed it!!!!

God bless you for your courage and determination, despite the horrendous consequences and constant risk to your safety and life.

Thank you for sharing!!! Hugs

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9 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle's avatar
AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle
2d

And we wonder why there aren’t more “ real” journalists? Where’s the incentive? I guess you’re not behind a desk all day. 🤗 You should probably have one to get under, once in awhile?

Ok, honestly… where was all the hate toward you coming from when you came to Substack? Or was that acquired from specific writing? I just remember a lot of re- stacking & blocking, etc. , and bad words describing you. I tend to stay clear of conflict. It’s a character flaw, along with my optimism. I’m working on it. 🤦‍♀️

Nevermind, it really doesn’t matter. Your last couple posts I’ve read have been pretty brilliant. Maybe I’m thinking of an entirely different wolf.

People are interesting in reading your words. We need those that aren’t afraid to wrote about what is under all the rugs. There’s a LOT there & I’m not surprised that there are so many

wanting to cover up the mess. I’m watching you, just saying. Not in a creepy way, but you know, 3 times is a charm.

Stay safe, & stay true to your words. 🏆

Also, God judges less than HE loves you. HE can seriously help you find a path that’s safer, while allowing you to share your writing gifts. I just know it!

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