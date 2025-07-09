The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 9

For the past few weeks, I’ve been sucked into Rimworld, a game that devours my time like a black hole. One of its core features? You can eat people—kids included. The mechanics are brutal: skip cannibalism, and your colonists might starve before their crops come in. I steer clear of that option, but its presence, alongside a DLC packed with demon-summoning witchcraft rituals, sends chills down my spine. It’s not just creepy—it’s insidious, like the game’s designed to worm its way into your mind, normalizing depravity before you even notice. And that’s no accident; it’s a deliberate ploy to corrupt players, step by subtle step.

Dan's avatar
Dan
Dec 23

Yes Gaming like All Technology has been overtaken or over ran by demonic influencers. Or more likely it always was inherently demonic and a tool of Satan. What better way to access people homes and young minds than the gaming addiction, social networking with a continued focus on normalizing the absurd, violence, and sexual abominations and depravity?

Are you 18 yrs old? Of course I am! Click!

