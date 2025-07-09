Over the past few years, a flood of video games has unleashed virtual war crimes—glorifying acts the Geneva Convention would condemn—designed to warp kids into sociopathic wrecks who see baby-eating as just another level to beat.

The world’s gone mad, and your kids’ video games are the proof. While you’re scrolling through your feeds, oblivious, a 13-year-old is logging into a virtual slaughterhouse where they’re roasting human thighs, trafficking organs, or running a digital brothel. This isn’t the dark web’s underbelly—it’s the gleaming storefronts of Steam, GOG, and Itch.io, peddling depravity to anyone with a mouse and a lie about their age. Cannibalism, rape, torture? Not crimes here—they’re mechanics, polished to a sickening shine, wrapped in user reviews, and sold with season passes. How did we plummet from banning obscene filth to giving it a 4.5-star rating? The answer isn’t just corporate greed—it’s a calculated, soul-crushing assault on everything decent, and it’s time to tear the veil off this digital apocalypse.

The Flesh-Eating Monster in the Room

Cannibalism isn’t shocking anymore—it’s a feature, a selling point, a checkbox in the game’s Steam bio. A kid fakes their age, clicks “I’m 18,” and dives headfirst into a world where human flesh is currency and morality is a glitch. This isn’t about accidental exposure to something vile; it’s a deliberate, in-your-face campaign by multi-billion-dollar giants who’ve decided that digital depravity is the new gold rush. They’re not hiding it—they’re marketing it with trailers and Twitch streams, boasting about “immersive survival mechanics” while kids learn to butcher and feast. This isn’t a bug in the system; it’s the system itself, and it’s rotting from the inside out.

Rotten to the Core

A boy and girl rack up a high-score in their digital playground for devouring a baby—why are these sick games even created, and what’s the sinister agenda behind them?

Once, video games were simple: dodge barrels, save princesses, rack up points. Now? They’re gore-soaked abattoirs where players carve corpses and cook them for buffs. These aren’t secret levels or mods—they’re the main attraction, screamed from digital billboards. Let’s name the culprits:

The Forest and Sons of the Forest: Stranded in the wild, you craft spears, build shelters, and—oh, by the way—grill human limbs for extra health. The game’s cannibal tribes aren’t just enemies; they’re your menu, with tutorials on how to cook them right. Over a million copies sold, and kids are eating it up—literally.

Cannibal Abduction: A love letter to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this grindhouse sim has you kidnapping, butchering, and devouring victims. It’s not art; it’s a blood-soaked power fantasy, with Steam reviews praising its “retro vibe” like it’s a quirky indie gem.

Ravenous Devils: A ‘cozy’ restaurant sim with a twist—you’re serving human flesh to clueless customers. Chop bodies in the basement, bake them into pies, and watch the profits roll in. It’s Sweeney Todd as gameplay, and players love it for its “charm.”

DayZ: An open-world zombie survival where desperation turns players into cannibals. Eat your fallen friends to stave off hunger—it’s not a choice; it’s a strategy. With millions of players, it’s a cultural phenomenon, normalizing flesh-eating as survival 101.

Feast of the Flesh: A multiplayer arena where you hunt, kill, and consume your friends. It’s not just violence; it’s a ritual, a sick celebration of betrayal and consumption, marketed as “social fun.”

These aren’t obscure; they’re mainstream, hosted on platforms like Steam, GOG, and Itch.io with age gates flimsier than tissue paper. Steam’s own data shows The Forest sold over 5 million copies, while DayZ boasts 7 million. These games aren’t slipping through cracks—they’re driving the market, fueled by a player base that’s either too young to know better or too numb to care.

The Depravity Buffet: Rape, Slavery, and Beyond

Cannibalism’s just the appetizer. The digital meat grinder churns out horrors that would’ve made censors faint a decade ago:

Organ trafficking simulators : Organ Quarter weaves body horror with harvesting mechanics, a niche hit on Steam’s indie charts. Scorn, with 500,000 sales, drowns players in grotesque dissections and bio-meat aesthetics. Agony, with over 200,000 Steam reviews, implies a million-plus copies sold, reveling in organ mutilation and visceral carnage.

Drug empire tycoons : Schedule 1 peaked at 460,000 concurrent players in spring 2025, topping Steam charts. Urban Drug Empire: Underworld has 1.8 million Android installs, while Drug Dealer Grow Green Empire hit 1.1 million downloads in its first month. These aren’t games—they’re narco-fantasies, teaching kids to build cartels.

Sex slavery management games : Harem Hotel thrives in adult game forums, letting players run coerced harems. Dohna Dohna: Let’s Do Bad Things Together mixes RPG and prostitution management, praised in niche circles. These aren’t hidden—they’re celebrated, with fan art and wikis.

Rape-based visual novels : RapeLay, banned in multiple countries, still slinks through online cracks. Battle Raper and Enzai: Falsely Accused glorify sexual violence, with the latter refused classification in Australia. These aren’t relics; they’re actively traded in digital backrooms.

Torture & bondage “puzzle” games : Agony and Succubus make mutilation a first-person thrill, with Succubus layering sexualized violence. This Is My Drill turns BDSM torture into puzzles, circulating in underground indie spaces like a virus.

Kidnapping and coercion roleplay: Lust from Beyond blends abduction and erotic horror, with thousands of Steam reviews. Kidnapping Simulator and similar RPGMaker titles lurk on Itch.io, untracked but accessible to anyone with a browser.

In 2000, this would’ve sparked raids and arrests. Today? It’s “adult content,” hosted by platforms with more revenue than small countries. Steam’s 2024 revenue topped $10 billion, and they’re not sweating a few rape sims—they’re cashing the checks. The outrage dies in a tweet; the profits live forever.

The Death of Obscenity Law and the ESRB’s Betrayal

The Miller v. California test (1973) was supposed to be our shield: if content’s sexually prurient, patently offensive, and lacks any literary, artistic, or scientific value, it’s obscene and unprotected by the First Amendment. By that measure, RapeLay and Agony should be radioactive, locked away in legal purgatory. But the Miller test is a fossil, ignored by prosecutors too spineless or distracted to act. 18 U.S. Code § 1468, which bans obscene materials, might as well be written in invisible ink. The law’s dead, and the digital vultures are feasting on its corpse.

The ESRB was meant to shield kids from depraved games, so why are they not doing anything about this disturbing trend?

Then there’s the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), a relic from the '90s when parents panicked over Mortal Kombat’s blood. It was meant to gatekeep adult content, but it’s a laughingstock now. Click “I’m 18” on Steam, and you’re in—no ID, no verification, no consequences.

A 12-year-old can download a torture sim faster than they can buy a Red Bull.

The ESRB’s own 2024 report admits 70% of kids under 17 access M-rated games, yet they shrug and call it “parental responsibility.” It’s not a failure; it’s a surrender, and our kids are the casualties.

Who’s Crafting This Filth? Who’s Playing It?

The creators aren’t basement weirdos anymore—they’re a mix of solo edgelords, crowdfunded collectives, and studios with PR teams. Scorn’s developers, Ebb Software, leaned into its grotesque aesthetic to secure 500,000 sales. Agony’s Madmind Studio marketed its hellish torture as “artistic horror,” netting a million-plus players. Controversy isn’t a bug; it’s their fuel—every ban or outrage tweet spikes their downloads. These aren’t accidents; they’re calculated provocations, and the market rewards them.

You might wanna check out your kid’s Steam account before they end up like this little freak…

The players? A toxic cocktail of unsupervised teens, isolated adults, shock-chasers, and porn-saturated minds who’ve forgotten what humanity feels like. Steam’s 2025 user data shows 40% of its 120 million monthly active users are under 18, many bypassing age gates with a click. Forums for Harem Hotel and Dohna Dohna buzz with teens swapping tips on “unlocking” explicit content. This isn’t a subculture; it’s a generation, groomed to see rape and cannibalism as just another level to beat.

Eden, Infants, and the First Great Sin

This isn’t just cultural rot—it’s biblical. The Hebrew word ‘tappuach’ in Genesis 3:6, often translated as “apple,” can mean infant. The forbidden fruit wasn’t a fruit at all—it was human flesh. The first sin? Cannibalism, the ultimate betrayal of creation.

Ancient Canaanite rites saw children sacrificed and cannibalized to appease false gods—why is this gruesome ritual seeping into our modern video game obsession?

Revelation 2:20 drives it home: “You tolerate that woman Jezebel... She misleads my servants to commit sexual immorality and to eat food sacrificed to idols.” These aren’t dusty scriptures; they’re a mirror to our digital age. We’re not just tolerating Jezebel—she’s got a verified Steam account, dropping DLC for her latest rape sim. The ancient warnings are screaming, but we’re too busy pre-ordering the deluxe edition to listen.

This Is Cultural Engineering

This isn’t about profit alone. Controversy sells, but the sheer repetition—cannibalism in DayZ, rape in RapeLay, torture in Succubus—points to something darker. Someone, somewhere, decided this filth was worth platforming, and that decision echoes across studios, storefronts, and algorithms. This is normalization, a slow drip of depravity until rape is just a “mature theme” and human flesh is a crafting material. Who benefits when a generation sees slavery as a management sim? Who wins when kids are so desensitized they shrug at torture? This isn’t random decay—it’s a demolition job, and the architects aren’t human. Ask yourself: who else but the devil would orchestrate this?

The Devil in the Download

You stand at a crossroads: a future of hope and wonder, or one dominated by unrelenting evil.

This isn’t about games anymore—it’s about the soul of humanity. Video games like Witch’s Cauldron, where players soar on broomsticks, snatch children, slaughter them, and feast on their flesh to fuel demonic “magick whore powers,” aren’t just entertainment—they’re a middle finger to God’s design. Cannibalism, rape, torture, murder, and extreme violence aren’t mechanics; they’re sacraments of a digital cult, served up by Steam, GOG, and Itch.io to corrupt your kids. The evidence is screaming: The Forest teaches them to grill human thighs, RapeLay glorifies sexual assault, Agony turns torture into a thrill. These aren’t accidents—they’re weapons in a war to invert everything sacred, from Genesis to Revelation.

The government should ban this filth outright. The Miller v. California test (1973) declares obscene content—prurient, offensive, worthless—unprotected by the First Amendment. Games that let kids simulate raping or eating babies check every box. 18 U.S. Code § 1468 demands punishment for obscene materials, yet these titles thrive, racking up millions in sales. Why? Because the so-called leaders, those lazy, bloated elites, are too busy with their own dark rituals to care. Don’t kid yourself—these aren’t just politicians ignoring their duty; they’re complicit, worshipping power and profit behind closed doors, letting this poison spread to your children’s screens.

But you can’t wait for a corrupt system to save you. The ESRB’s a joke, letting 12-year-olds access Rape Simulator with a click. The new world order isn’t a tinfoil hat fever dream—it’s real, and it’s in the code. Why else would billion-dollar platforms push games that normalize baby-eating and sex slavery?

This isn’t about money alone; it’s about corruption, a deliberate inversion of God’s intent for mankind. Tappuach in Genesis meant infant, not apple—cannibalism was the first sin, and now it’s a high score. Revelation 2:20 warned of Jezebel’s seduction into sexual immorality and idol-worshipping feasts. Look around: it’s not prophecy anymore; it’s your kid’s Steam library.

Evil is real, and it’s not just pixels. It’s a conspiracy to desensitize, to erode empathy, to groom a generation for hell on earth. If you don’t see it, you’re blinded by the Democrat-Republican charade, arguing over distractions while the real enemy rewrites your child’s soul. Check their Steam account. Block Witch’s Cauldron and its ilk. Protect their innocence, because no one else will. This isn’t hysteria—it’s a warning etched in blood.

The devil’s in the download, and he’s playing for keeps.

