The Wise Wolf

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L B Bowen's avatar
L B Bowen
15h

Hang in there! People hear you.

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Vicki L. Boyer's avatar
Vicki L. Boyer
15h

I’m not good for much anymore except talking. I’m a 72 yr old g-ma who has a retirement of $2500 per month. Went thru cancer treatment most of last year so thankfully, I’m not very hungry and don’t need much food. Just wanted you to know l am out here, reading your post. Any chance Elon can affect your algorithm? He seems to be under investigation in France (hope we hear more about that) and either he or trump have been messing with Ukraine’s ability to know about incoming attack drones from Russia.

I can’t decide if I want to stick around and see how the trump saga ends (hopefully badly for him and his cohorts) or check out now and miss the chaos and destruction.

You are not the only one whose readers have dropped off a cliff. I have seen this posted from other Substack writers recently experiencing the same issue. I hope it gets resolved in a positive way for you and the others. I’ll keep reading and do my best to repost.

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