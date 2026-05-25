The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
3hEdited

If one prayer can move a mountain, it can move a data center. Mat. 17:20, Mark 11:23-34.

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Gretchen R's avatar
Gretchen R
3h

Scary!!! And I am literally praying that your writing remains great SF & will not become reality. Check out a French mystic/seer named Henri. Not everyone will believe this, but prayer can change things - in addition to forms of active resistance.

Be well, and thank you!

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