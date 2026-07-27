The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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dh's avatar
dh
Jul 27

I am a physicist by schooling and an engineer by trade, my grandpa, born 1903 was infatuated with Tesla and passed that on to me in the '60s and '70s. I've nothing of real import to add.

But there is a movie called The Prestige, by Christopher Nolan, that is a Bowie as Tesla pure genius piece of story telling.

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Anita's avatar
Anita
Jul 28

@wisewolf - "If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration."

"I don't care that they stole my idea... I care that they don't have any of their own.". Nikola Tesla - Hopefully, genuinely, said by the great man himself.

I am so pleased you ventured down the rabbit-hole of the dear man Nikola Tesla- a not only handsome, but beyond educated and genius of a man, who genuinely only wanted the best for humanity.

This has always made me sad that he died in poverty and the authorities swooped in and stole his workings and blue-prints. We know they have built, and are using, the concepts and machinery he designed and created. Sound wave technology and perhaps 'invisible' energy weapons.

I have not read all of this article yet - so forgive me if you have mentioned it - but I read elsewhere Nikola was researching the foundations of the buildings of 1,000 year old European etc., cathedrals. The foundations, crypts, were built upon copper piping, the weight of the stone and granite creating piezoelectric current. I also read elsewhere - which Nikola was perhaps also working on - the gargoyles were mathematically placed 'speakers' - flowing out from which, the sound and vibration of the notes played on the huge old organs (before they were decommissioned as too expensive to replace, knowledge lost of how to repair them etc.,), that spread calm over the communities. Same as the ringing of the church bells. These sound and energy frequencies were the original benevolent, health and well-being, emotional regulation for the population! Nikola requested the blue-prints of numerous cathedrals etc., to delve further, but he was refused due to 'national security'.........

It does not surprise me the authorities believe Nikola was from Venus. We know there were documented meetings between presidents and ET aliens, who gave workings of technology to humanity in exchange for them being able to abduct and experiment upon humans. Why is it such a stretch to have a benevolent ET walking around in human form? For example, the original 1950s film "The Day the Earth Stood Still" - we all know if a concept has made it to a Hollywood film or our tv screens, they are drip-feeding information to the masses.

In Croatia, the 10th of July is the 'Nikola Tesla Day of Science, Technology and Innovation' as the 10th of July was his birthday. In my opinion, the world over should acknowledge Nikola and this date, not just those in his home country.

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