The other day I told you how Nikola Tesla invented the modern world and then died broke in a hotel room, because that’s just what powerful people do to geniuses. They flatter them and they fund them and they squeeze them dry and then they toss the husk in the gutter and name a car company after it.

That article was sad.

And this one is not that kind of essay. I sat down to research it and I dug up a mountain of material so strange that I stopped trusting my own eyes. I went back and checked my own sources 2 separate times because none of it seemed real. And none of it fit together in any way at all. You cannot write “J.P. Morgan strangled free energy in its crib” and then turn right around and follow it with “also Tesla fell in love with a pigeon.” Those 2 sentences do not belong anywhere near each other. Tonally that is a full-on car crash.

The pigeon material kept staring at me from inside my notes. It sat there right next to the death ray material. The earthquake machine material sat there too.

And then there was the whole part where the FBI’s official Tesla file flat out says the man came from VENUS.

So here it is my dear readers. What I am handing you now is the best of Tesla’s weird world.

Eighteen Napkins, No Exceptions

Start with dinner.

The silverware was already spotless and Tesla polished it anyway. The staff at Delmonico’s or the Waldorf hauled him exactly 18 cloth napkins for this every night, and then he figured the cubic volume of the soup and the steak and presumably each individual pea before he ate anything. He said he could not enjoy a meal any other way and he tipped like a man who invented electricity so the waiters kept quiet.

Eighteen divides evenly by 3 and that settles it. People want a stranger reason than that. There is not one to be found. The question comes up every time this story gets told and folks lean in for some dark numerology and the answer sat right there in the count the whole time and nobody needed to dig for it. So why did the stack land on 18? Because 3 goes into 18 and nothing gets left over. A count had to break into 3 even piles or it was out. 18 broke into 3 and so 18 stayed.

Three laps around the block came first and only then would he walk into a building, so picture a satellite in evening wear and the satellite is a six-foot-two Serbian in white gloves and he is orbiting your office. Thirty-three laps was the pool number. Tesla ran his whole life on the number three. Hotel room numbers had to divide by 3 or he simply would not stay and every front desk in New York knew it.

(Quick housekeeping note before anything else. Tesla never said the thing about 3 and 6 and 9. The famous line calls those numbers the key to the universe and it is plastered all over the internet. The line is fake and it always was. I went digging for where the quote actually comes from and the earliest appearance anyone has found is on numerology forums around 2013 and that is a full 70 years after the man died so somebody invented it and stapled his name on and the internet ran with it from there. Nothing in his papers has it. No interview or letter has it either. I bring it up for a simple reason. Meme Tesla is an insult to real Tesla.)

The real Tesla could not touch human hair. Real Tesla did not shake hands with anyone and he never made one exception and that held true forever. Pearls set him off just as hard. His own secretary came in wearing them one day and he sent her home on the spot. That was not a one-time slip either. Any woman who showed up in pearls got frozen out of his presence and she stayed frozen out forever. He never explained why. Not once and not to a single person. The man lived 86 years and in all that time nobody ever pulled a reason out of him for the hair or the pearls or the freezing out or any of the rest of it.

His senses were their own horror show. He claimed he could hear thunder from 550 miles away and I have no idea how anyone would even go about checking a claim like that. A fly landed on a table in the next room and the sound hit his skull like a thud. During one breakdown the workers slid rubber pads under his bed. The vibrations of the city were shaking him apart. He slept 2 hours a night. I get 8 hours (and several catnaps during the day) and still drag through most mornings and this man was out there building death rays on a quarter of that. At bedtime he wiggled his toes exactly 100 times per foot because he said it “stimulated the brain cells.” He also took a daily electrical bath and that meant he ran current through his own body and called it cleaning his skin. Soap, apparently, was for cowards.

Telsa believed romance itself was going to wither away. Men would fade into drones and women would become the intellectually dominant queen bees of civilization and humanity itself would evolve into a beehive. He offered all of this in the tone you use when rain is due on Thursday. It tracked once you knew the rest. The man stayed celibate his whole life and he did it on purpose and he believed sex drained the inventive powers and he said so out loud, and none of it was for lack of options because he was tall and elegant and fluent in 8 languages and half the society women of Manhattan hunted him like he was electric Elvis and he still turned down every single one. Then in 1924 he sat for an interview and put the whole beehive forecast on record.

Out of everything strange the man ever said, the strangest thing he ever said was about himself. He was not talking about anyone else. He did not whisper it to a friend over dinner and he did not slip it into some private letter and he did not wait for a biographer to drag it out of him decades later, he sat down and put it in his own autobiography under his own name for the whole world. (That choice bothers me more every time I come back to it.) You can go look it up right now. It sits there in cold print. He signed off on every word of it himself.

“I am an automaton endowed with power of movement, which merely responds to external stimuli.”

The greatest inventor in history believed he had no free will and neither did you and neither did anyone else because we are all meat machines and meat machines just run on outside inputs. So in 1898 he unveiled the world’s first radio-controlled boat at Madison Square Garden partly to prove the point and he told the crowd it ran on a “borrowed mind” but the audience decided a trained monkey was hidden in the hull.

The 20th century walked in early. It did not wait for its own turn on the calendar and nobody in that room had sent for it. There was no monkey in the hull. There never had been a monkey.

What arrived was just the century itself and it came before its time. Not one person in the room recognized it. They looked straight at the thing and kept on with what they were doing. Nobody understood what had shown up in front of them.

Falling in love is not something a meat machine with no free will is supposed to do. That right there is the problem.

Tesla managed it exactly once.

The Love of His Life Had Feathers

Tesla fed the pigeons of New York every single day. He was flat broke by then. He was old too and he was living out of hotels. The daily feeding was only half of it. The injured birds went back with him and he nursed them in his room. Hotel management objected and common sense objected and several health codes objected and he blew right past all of that and kept hauling birds upstairs anyway.

One white female pigeon was different from the rest.

And what comes next is a direct quote and it went on the record and he said it straight to his biographer John O’Neill. That part is not a paraphrase. He said it out loud himself.

“I loved that pigeon the way a man loves a woman. She loved me back the same way. As long as I had her there was a purpose to my life.”

This was the man who electrified all of civilization. The debutantes of the Gilded Age wanted him and he turned them down. He gave his heart to a bird instead.

He wasn’t finished with the story either. Tesla said the white pigeon came flying to his window one night because she had something to tell him and the message was that she was dying.

Then she died right there and 2 powerful beams of light poured out of her eyes. He swore those beams were brighter than any light he had ever produced in his laboratory.

(100-foot lightning bolts were this man’s day job. Think about who is making that comparison.)

He said he knew in that moment. He knew and that settled it. His life’s work was finished, and it was finished for good.

You could have measured Tesla’s breakdowns in lumens. That was the scale his brain ran on when it gave out. Ordinary people crack up and they see spots and that is the entire event for them. Tesla got actual light output instead.

The Head He Lived In

Tesla’s light show was nothing new. His mind had been running one since he was a kid. The flashes were blinding when they hit. Sometimes it went further than flashes and turned into full visions. The images landed so solid and so complete that he could not tell them apart from the actual furniture in the room around him. A vision would just sit there and look as real as a chair. And sometimes it went past even that. He said he caught glimpses of new worlds.

Any normal person would have looked at a brain doing that and gone straight to a doctor. That is the sane move and nobody would blame you for it. Tesla looked at the exact same situation and skipped the sane move entirely. He installed a workshop in there. He took the same head that kept short-circuiting on him and he set up shop inside it and he drafted his machines in there and ran them and let them spin for weeks and then pulled them apart to check the parts for wear before he ever cut a single piece of metal. (Most of us cannot hold a picture of a toaster with our eyes closed, so the gall of this man is honestly offensive.) The malfunction itself became his workspace. He paid no rent and he bought no equipment either.

Tesla was out walking in a Budapest park at sunset. He was reciting Goethe’s Faust out loud when the entire alternating current motor arrived in his head in one flash and it arrived complete. He grabbed a stick and drew it in the dirt right there. He had trained his head to pull this off. He learned to build entire machines inside his skull and he could run them for weeks in pure imagination. Then he took the imaginary parts back out and checked which ones had worn down. He claimed the results matched physical prototypes exactly.

Your entire life runs on that doodle in the mud. He was 26 when he drew it.

At 77 Tesla promised the press he expected to photograph thought itself. A definite image in the mind must produce a reflex image on the retina and that was his whole reasoning and so you build an apparatus to read the retina and you project it on a screen and minds become open books. He treated the human soul like a plumbing problem. 90 years later machines decode pictures out of brain scans and Silicon Valley spends billions on reading your intentions before you act on them. I would tell you the surveillance implications are terrifying but you read this newsletter and you knew before I finished the sentence.

Even his friendships came out strange. Take the Mark Twain one for proof. Tesla was a boy back in Serbia and he was dying. He was dying and somebody handed him a stack of Mark Twain novels and by his own telling those books pulled him back off the edge and he got well again.

Whole decades passed after that recovery. Then Tesla got the chance to tell Twain the whole story face to face. The old cynic broke down and wept. He wept right there in the laboratory.

After that Twain became a lab regular and one evening he insisted on standing on Tesla’s high-frequency vibrating platform even though Tesla warned him in explicit terms about what sustained vibration does to the human digestive tract…

Twain declared the whole experience invigorating and then the experience turned urgent as America’s greatest humorist sprinted for the toilet.

Tesla's machine shook the poop right out of the funniest man in America, and all I'm asking you to do is press a share button. Your pants are not even in danger. Share

And on top of everything else the man built weapons. The weapons changed the mood completely. People had laughed at plenty of the other stuff he made and he heard every bit of it.

However, nobody ever laughed at the weapons because the weapons scared the Hell out of them.

The Alarm Clock That Ate Houston Street

In 1898 Tesla clamped a mechanical oscillator to a support column in his Manhattan lab. The thing was the size of an alarm clock and it ran on one idea. Every object has a natural frequency. Feed energy into it at exactly that frequency and nothing gets wasted, because each push lands on top of the last one. The vibrations stack, then stack again. A programmer would call it a feedback loop. Tesla was running one through a building in downtown Manhattan.

Windows shattered down the block. Furniture walked across floors. By Tesla’s account the shaking started in his building, jumped to the next, and had glass falling into the street by the time the police came running, which in 1890s New York took genuine effort. Tesla didn’t wait for them. He grabbed a sledgehammer and killed his own machine before it could take the neighborhood with it.

Afterward he told reporters the gadget fit in his coat pocket and could drop the Brooklyn Bridge. That was the warm-up. Give him a few patient weeks, he said, and he could split the Earth “like a boy splitting an apple.” His tone never changed. He said it the way other men discuss fishing.

Then Came the Death Ray

In 1934 Tesla announced Teleforce, a charged particle beam he claimed would melt airplane engines at 250 miles and drop an army of a million men where it stood. The papers called it a death ray and the name stuck. Tesla hated it and insisted it was a peace ray, because he sincerely believed a weapon this total would end war forever. He understood electricity completely. Human nature he never got at all, and neither, it turned out, did Washington, which passed.

The Soviets didn’t. In 1935 the USSR paid Tesla $25,000 for the plans, routed through a New York front company because paying from Moscow would have been too obvious. The signed agreement is real. It sits in Tesla’s declassified FBI file where anyone can read it. Nobody signs a contract like that over the ramblings of a senile man.

The Machine That Had No Meter

His most dangerous invention never fired a shot. J.P. Morgan thought he was funding transatlantic radio, because that is what Tesla told him. What Tesla actually built at Wardenclyffe on Long Island was a tower meant to pump electricity through the body of the Earth, so anyone anywhere could drive a rod into the ground and pull power. Light in the Congo. Power in the Andes. No wires, no grid, no bill.

That last part ended him. Morgan had just finished rolling up the entire American electrical industry into his own hands when he discovered his pet genius was building a machine that gave the product away. The money stopped, and every other investor in New York suddenly remembered urgent business elsewhere, the way birds empty out of a field all at once.

The tower rusted for a decade and got dynamited for scrap. The proceeds went to Tesla’s hotel debts. Wardenclyffe still gets filed under “Tesla’s failure,” and somebody has to write that headline every time it runs, and that somebody pays Morgan’s grid by the hour…

He only got stranger. In his lab he produced ball lightning, glowing plasma spheres mainstream science still can’t reliably make on demand. He spoke for decades about pulling power from “the very wheelwork of nature,” which is why every zero-point energy believer alive is trying to recreate his work. In 1937 he announced a completed Dynamic Theory of Gravity, a whole replacement physics built on the ether and designed to bury Einstein, whose relativity he called “a beggar wrapped in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.” He promised to publish soon. He never did. No manuscript has ever been found, and the searching always circles back to who ended up with his trunks. Hold that thought.

Something in Colorado Answered

Tesla moved to Colorado Springs in 1899 and built the most sensitive receiving station on Earth. The lab threw hundred-foot lightning, the thunder carried fifteen miles, sparks jumped from the soil under pedestrians, horses bolted when their iron shoes went live, and locals swore the butterflies near the lab drifted around in little halos of electric fire. He also blew out the city’s power station. All of it is in the record, and none of it is the strange part.

At night his instruments started picking up rhythmic signals. Counted sets. One, then two, then three. Ordered and deliberate, matching no natural discharge he knew, and he knew every natural discharge there was, having personally invented most of the electrical phenomena on the planet. He concluded it was an intelligent transmission from Mars, or possibly Venus, and in 1901 he took it straight to print in Collier’s Weekly under the title “Talking with the Planets.” He didn’t write it up as a dry technical report. He wrote about the awe of being the first man to hear one world greet another.

Modern engineers say he probably caught natural whistlers, or Marconi’s early tests, or the radio song of Jupiter’s moon Io, which genuinely broadcasts. Maybe. Tesla never retracted a syllable. For forty years his birthday press conferences included calm updates on interplanetary communication, and the reporters wrote him up as a charming crank, then went home and covered men with better bankers.

Room 3327

Nikola Tesla died alone on January 7, 1943, in room 3327 of the Hotel New Yorker, thirty-three floors up. Run the numbers if you want. Both divide clean by three, no remainder, right to the last night.

Within hours the federal Office of Alien Property seized roughly eighty trunks of his papers, which was a neat trick, since Tesla had been an American citizen for over fifty years and that office had no more jurisdiction over him than over your grandmother. They took everything anyway. The FBI needed an MIT engineer to check the trunks for secret weapons, and the man they called was Dr. John G. Trump, Donald’s uncle. Yes, that family. There was a rumor Tesla kept a working piece of the death ray in a hotel vault as collateral on an unpaid bill, and Uncle Trump went to open it, bracing himself first. Inside sat a forty-five-year-old electrical resistance box. Standard test equipment. A fancy box of wires.

Trump reported that Tesla’s last decades were speculative and promotional, held nothing of military value, and closed the case. Everyone went home. Then, decades later, the Pentagon developed a sudden and expensive fascination with charged particle beam weapons. The Dynamic Theory of Gravity has never surfaced, the inventories still don’t match after eighty years of comparing what got seized in New York against what reached the Tesla Museum in Belgrade, and the papers are simply gone.

The file holds one last document, and I saved it because nothing follows it. The FBI’s own website still hosts a page tonight claiming Tesla was a Venusian. In 1957 the Bureau was monitoring a flying saucer cult and filed one of the cult’s newsletters straight into the official Tesla records, where it sits.

The newsletter says Tesla was delivered as a baby to a Yugoslavian mountain village in 1856, and that after his death his engineers finished his interplanetary communication device, switched it on in 1950, and had been chatting with the Space People ever since. The Bureau was watching the crazies, not agreeing with them, and I know that and so do you, but the paperwork is the paperwork.

Tesla spent forty years insisting something out there was talking, and this is the same man who couldn’t sit near a woman wearing pearl earrings, so weigh his certainty however you like. The file ended up agreeing with him in the dumbest way possible. He deserved better, and so do all the strange gifted ones like him, but the world devours them anyway, precisely because they knock on doors the rest of us pretend not to see. I like to think somewhere out there a white pigeon is still around, and she knows the rest of the story.

Share this if it made you laugh, gasp, or sent you off to calculate the cubic volume of your own dinner. Spreading the weirdness is apparently my ministry now. A paid subscription funds an independent newsroom staffed by me, my editor Lily, and zero pigeons, (though I have started making meaningful eye contact with one of the hens from the Chicky Chicky Bang Gang crew.) Tesla had the House of Morgan behind him and still died broke. My funding model is readers who enjoy the truth, and it is already outperforming his. This was a detour from my usual political and biblical beat and I had more fun than the law probably allows, so say so in the comments if you want more men like Tesla, and I’ll make it a habit.

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I also have a history with birds. Specifically a gang of tough talkin', wise crackin' Dollar General chickens. Read this.