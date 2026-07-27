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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

If I may bro...

When in Smilia Croatia his father insisted that he became a preacher.

That made him so ill (Me 2) that he was ill for a year... and nobody knew .

Only when his father allowed him to study electrical mechanics he was getting better.

I was over a year stationary through an accident and I know what that means.

Literally the Mind can make you ill and make you better... ZEN.

Psychosomatic power... the will to exist.

Will to power.

And a man yearning to thrive for recognition he deserves... I can relate to that.

Imagine Tesla would be on Substack... he literally would be me.

The "Aliens"... Tesla was the first man to observe the communication between the Aliens in the Government and their Moonbase.

He did never lie... he was honest... too honest.

As with the handshakes and the pearls... energy.

Energy and sensitivity.

I personally blew up a few motherboards simply by touching them.

Some people are simply charged differently.

So we have to stay away from stupid because it affects us.

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dh's avatar
dh
2h

I am a physicist by schooling and an engineer by trade, my grandpa, born 1903 was infatuated with Tesla and passed that on to me in the '60s and '70s. I've nothing of real import to add.

But there is a movie called The Prestige, by Christopher Nolan, that is a Bowie as Tesla pure genius piece of story telling.

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