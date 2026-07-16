The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lucy A Howey's avatar
Lucy A Howey
Jul 16

I want to live in a world where chickens don't have their motives questioned for crossing the street 🤣

I love this article and I love having chickens. Truly hilarious animals

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Kristine Templeman's avatar
Kristine Templeman
Jul 16

That was a great mood booster of an article, thanks WW 🫶

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