The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
4h

I have 60 something chickens and they all have unique personalities. You are a good human! They love seeds but be careful with the salt. Mine love peanuts & sunflower seeds and dried/fresh fruits and cucumbers.

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Kristine Templeman's avatar
Kristine Templeman
4h

That was a great mood booster of an article, thanks WW 🫶

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