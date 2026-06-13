The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Tammy's avatar
Tammy
3h

This was an awesome article Wolf. I learned about you from Steve Quayle, one who never disappoints. Keep up the awesome work brother, you are absolutely on target!

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
4h

Who did you think the Targaryens were based on?

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