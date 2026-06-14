Every now and then, you run across a piece of writing that makes you stop, blink, and realize your own problems mostly involve a slow Wi-Fi connection or a missing sock.

A few weeks ago, I stumbled upon some essays by a writer named Angel. She is twenty years old, which technically means she belongs to Gen Z, but reading her words makes you realize she has already acquired about eighty-four years’ worth of earthly wisdom, most of it the hard way.

I reached out to see if she wanted to write for The Wise Wolf. We started talking, and her story is the kind that makes you want to punch a wall, or at least have a very stern, high-velocity word with the universe.

Angel recently lost her mother. On top of that grief, she has been dealing with the kind of harrowing, heartbreaking trauma that statistics tell us affects one in three women. It is the sort of monstrous behavior that makes you deeply ashamed to share a gender with the perpetrators. I have no right to say with any specificity what happened to her but if you read between the lines, it’s fairly obvious what I am getting at. She didn’t deserve it. No woman does.

Right now, she is trapped in a domestic situation defined by pure, psychotic anger. It is the kind of house where you have to walk like a ninja just to use the bathroom, because merely existing in the hallway might trigger a screaming match. I know this particular brand of household terror intimately because my own father was a master of it. It is a miserable way to live.

To make matters more urgent, Angel needs to find a new place by July 1st. The alternative is living out of her car, which is an excellent option if you are a drug addicted transient, but a terrible one for a talented young woman trying to build a new life.

If my current editor, Lily, decides to head to Los Angeles to write for a celebrity gossip rag that possesses vastly more money than I do and can afford to pay her what she is actually worth, Angel is at the top of my list to take the reins. But right now, she needs an immediate runway out of her current living situation.

Below, I am publishing an incredible essay Angel wrote just for us.

The Angel Who Crawled Out Of Hell

My laptop was open in front of me, the draft still blank, when I realized I could not keep living as a version of myself designed to survive other people.

Nothing dramatic happened. No sky opened. No angel arrived with a sword. The room did not change shape, the walls did not move, and the people in my life kept their familiar faces. That was almost the cruelest part. The world looked the same, but the story covering it had torn.

I saw, all at once, how much of what I had called love had been fear with better manners, how loyalty could become obedience if no one was allowed to question it. How easily a house could be mistaken for a home because it had furniture, birthdays, family photos, and people who knew your name. I saw that goodness did not guarantee protection. Silence did not make anyone kinder. Suffering quietly did not make people care.

That was the day something in me stopped negotiating with the lie.

For years, I had been trying to become lovable enough to be spared. There was always another version of myself to improve: sweeter, quieter, prettier, smarter, softer, more useful, more forgiving, less inconvenient in my pain. I treated my own disappearance like a skill. I called it maturity. I called it keeping the peace. I called it being good.

The peace, of course, was never free. It charged me in pieces.

A smaller voice. A swallowed truth. A room I did not enter. A need I did not name. A wound I covered because explaining it would only turn into another trial where I was both the victim and the accused.

Eventually, the bargain showed itself plainly: I could bleed forever and still be blamed for staining the floor.

That kind of realization is its own death. Not the body, though there were seasons when I was not sure I would survive my own life. The part that died was younger than my body and older than my fear: the girl who believed endurance was the price of being loved, who mistook being needed for being cherished, who thought if she just became good enough, unsafe people would finally become safe.

People call it a dark night of the soul, but the phrase can sound too pretty for what it is. This was not sadness with candlelight. It was spiritual demolition. It was losing the life I had prayed for because the truth had finally arrived to ruin everything false.

It was standing in the wreckage, and realizing God had not abandoned me there. He was the reason the walls could no longer lie.

After that, I could not unsee anything.

The devil I came to recognize was rarely obvious. He was a rule no one was allowed to question. A voice that wounded and then called the flinch dramatic. A family pattern dressed up as tradition. An old pain using everyone nearby as its bandage.

Hell was not only fire. Fire, at least, tells the truth about what it is. The hell I knew could set the table. It could smile in photographs. It could ask why I was so desperate to leave when there was technically a roof over my head.

I am twenty years old, which still feels ridiculous to write. Some days I feel ancient, but not in the romantic way people mean when they call someone an old soul. Ancient, like a house that has survived too many winters. Ancient like a girl who learned the price of silence before she learned how to speak without apologizing.

When I tell people fragments of my life, they often go quiet. I used to think that silence meant judgment. Now I think it is what happens when another person’s imagination reaches the edge of what it can hold.

Some people get childhoods. I got lessons. Too many, too early.

Before I had language for any of this, I had stories. Books were the first places I learned how to breathe without permission. Movies gave suffering a shape, which made it less endless. Fictional worlds offered doors where real life had only walls. Even the internet, strange and chaotic and sometimes ridiculous, proved that somewhere beyond the room I was trapped in, other impossible little creatures were surviving too.

Cinderella made sense to me before I knew why. So did Rapunzel. I understood the girl in the house being told to keep cleaning. I understood the girl in the tower being taught that the world outside was dangerous, when the danger had been locked inside with her all along. I understood how captivity could call itself protection when it wanted to keep the key.

Stories did not save me by pretending pain was beautiful. They saved me by insisting the trapped girl was not foolish for dreaming.

She was remembering the door.

Maybe that is why I am writing a trilogy now. Technically, it is a contemporary psychological romance. That is the neat description, the one that fits inside a sentence. The honest description is messier: I am building a place to put everything I learned before I was old enough to survive knowing it.

Love and power. Obsession and devotion. Grief and ambition. The terror of being chosen by someone who wants to consume you. The miracle of being seen by someone who does not. Self-abandonment, hunger, beauty, rage, tenderness, and the strange violence of being misunderstood by people who benefit from misunderstanding you.

One book could never hold it all.

Writing became the first way I could tell the truth without asking anyone’s permission to do so. My voice did not sound clean. It came wounded, suspicious of itself, always checking the door. But silence had started to feel like another kind of death, and language gave my pain somewhere to go besides back into my body.

I go by Angel because it was one of the names my mother called me before she died.

For years, the name felt almost cruel in its sweetness. Too soft for what I had lived through. Too bright. Too innocent. Grief does strange things to a name. It can turn one word into a room you cannot enter without feeling who is missing. Angel became one of the pieces of her voice I still got to carry, even when everything else about my life felt like it was being taken or rewritten.

I understand the name differently now.

Angel is not pure in the way people use purity to make women smaller. It is not obedience, innocence, harmlessness, or being easy to forgive. An angel, to me, is a witness. A messenger. Something that has seen the pit and still refuses to speak only in the language of the pit.

I was not born in heaven. I had to crawl out of hell and begin building one.

That is Angel Haven.

The name sounds pretty, and I do like pretty things. I like aesthetics, books, dramatic titles, impossible dreams, and tiny signs from God hidden in ordinary days. But Angel Haven is not a decoration. It is the world I am building through essays, Substack, storytelling, community, and the trilogy I am writing. All of it pointed toward the same purpose: creating a refuge for people who survived by disappearing into other worlds.

It is for the people who were called too much because no one wanted to admit they were being given too little. The wounded, the spiritual, the ambitious, the strange. Being chronically online because real life was not always kind enough to hold them. The girls who loved fictional men because real ones taught them fear. The people who built inner worlds because the outer one never left a porch light on.

It is for anyone who has ever mistaken survival for a personality.

I believe God kept me alive for a reason, but I say that carefully. Suffering is not beautiful just because it can be used. Abuse is not a lesson dressed as grace. Grief does not become holy because it taught us something. Some things are simply wrong. Some things should not have happened. Some things remain unacceptable even after we find language for them.

Still, God meets people in wreckage. I have to believe that. I have seen too much darkness not to believe light is real somewhere. If cruelty exists, tenderness must too. If betrayal exists, loyalty is not impossible. If hell can fit inside an ordinary house, then heaven can begin in one room where a girl is finally safe enough to sleep.

Right now, I am trying to leave an unsafe living environment. I am writing from the middle of a life that has not fully made room for me yet. I need stability. I need quiet. I need the chance to finish becoming the woman I keep meeting in fragments: the one who survived, yes, but also the one who laughs, rests, loves, creates, and finishes what she came here to make.

I am not asking for luxury.

I am asking for safety.

A room with a lock. A morning without dread in it. Enough peace to hear my own thoughts. Enough space to write without fear of moving through the walls. Enough stability to build the haven, I believe I was kept alive to create.

Because getting out was never meant to be the whole dream.

The dream is to build a door and leave it open.

Not only for myself. For the girl still waiting in the tower. For the person still confusing a roof with refuge. For the ones who have been standing outside their own lives for so long, they forgot they were allowed to come in.

I do not believe God kept me alive for nothing. I do not believe I crawled through hell just to keep living inside it.

My story is unfinished. I am still becoming, still building, still writing the ending with hands that have shaken, reached, broken, prayed, and kept going anyway.

Maybe that is what an angel is.

Not someone spared from the dark.

Someone who found the door and left it open behind her.

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How You Can Help

I am asking you, the readers, to do what you do best. Check out her Substack. Sign up for a free subscription, or better yet, a paid one. If you can spare a few bucks, I have also included the link to her GoFundMe so she can secure a safe roof over her head and actually start to heal.

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(If you find it in your heart to help her out, drop me a direct message. I will personally send you a free one-year paid membership to The Wise Wolf as a thank you. Human beings can be pretty awful sometimes, but every so often, we get a chance to prove we can also be the rescue squad. Let’s do that.)