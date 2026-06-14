The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Karen Grimes's avatar
Karen Grimes
25m

I understand. At 82, so far, I have freed myself from abuse of the type you describe. I finally feel safe, or more safe than “ before”, ( living with monsters).

So, I took the slogan from AA, “ one day at a time”, and another…” the only constant is change”.

Nothing stays the same endlessly, though it feels like that.

Angel, if I had money or a place to put you up, I would.

In the meantime, I bless you with safe passage and a prayer. 🙏

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Doris Carey's avatar
Doris Carey
27m

Thank you for sharing a small part of your story brother. Your story is my story. Angel’s story is my story. Her life is saved. She escaped. Not every woman and man does. She’s telling her story, rather than hiding it in shame. As you know, healing is not linear. It’s a lifetime of learning self love, of reclaiming your own life and in times of self abandonment, returning to yourself. My prayers are with sweet Angel. I will support her and let her know she’s not alone. 🫶🏽💜🫶🏽

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