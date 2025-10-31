If you had any idea what this night was really about, you would never let your kids out of your sight until the sun came up the next morning.

She’s driving home from Target with bags of Snickers and Reese’s cups. Her five-year-old wants to be a Disney princess. The neighborhood route is mapped for maximum candy haul.

Mom’s got Halloween handled.

But what if she knew? What if someone told her the night she’s about to send her kids into stretches back to Babylon, through blood-soaked Celtic fire rituals, into practices that made even Romans queasy? Would she still string up the plastic skeletons? Or would she kill the porch light, queue up a movie, and keep the kids home?

The truth makes those decorated lawns look pretty thin.