The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Missy's avatar
Missy
Oct 31

I so agree with you, I had no clue, until I was taught by an amazing true Bible teaching Pastor. Since I learned of all the pagan roots, I stopped all holidaysm except we celebrate Thanksgiving, and I will buy gifts for family at Christmas, and I do put out a Nativity set. I know that Jesus was born in September, the Harvest, not in December. I see no harm in doing that. 90% of the population is asleep to these truths. We do not turn on the porch lights for halloween, we want nothing to do with it, never did like it, always made me feel uneasy.

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Cedric Joseph's avatar
Cedric Joseph
Oct 31Edited

When the kids come around take this opportunity. Instead of sweets, give them gospel tracks, gospel DVDs for the parents to watch, bible story books, etc. gently teach them that celebrating darkness is dangerous. and hope they come around your place the following year.

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