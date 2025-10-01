The Backlash

We published an article (see above) suggesting Genesis might encode something darker than we’ve been taught.

What if the “fruit” from the Tree of Knowledge wasn’t fruit at all?

The Hebrew word peri means both fruit and offspring or infant. What if the original sin involved consuming a child that grew from that tree? What if the post-fall curse of painful childbirth makes more sense in that context?

People lost their minds. We expected pushback.

What surprised us was the rage.

But here’s the thing: we’re not claiming we’ve decoded the absolute truth. We’re pointing at a pattern. And when you look at humanity’s oldest stories, something bizarre emerges. Cultures separated by thousands of miles and centuries keep saying the same thing. Humans came from trees.

Not metaphorically. Not poetically. Actually from trees.

Yes, we know this is a strange concept and we are not claiming this is absolute fact. This is still a Christian newsletter but the topic, much like the apple in the ga…