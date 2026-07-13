The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8h

The only way this makes sense is it one comes to terms with the harsh reality of the world. These harsh truths include:

1, America leadership is really Britain and Israeli relationships continued. Massey showed that to us, but history tells us that as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-american-revolution

Once you understand the history, everything begins to make sense.

But that’s just one. Second, you really have to understand there are no representatives for YOU. 80% of bills are written by lobbyists. This is the true ruling class of society: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/understanding-the-ruling-class-of

Again, it’s not easy to say this, but once we see it, we can solution for it.

I’m curious to see where this goes. Thanks for reporting on it!

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Chris Mullett's avatar
Chris Mullett
8h

This is scary- our government is compromised far beyond normal corruption

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