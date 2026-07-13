Buried inside the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, the 1.15-trillion-dollar bill that funds the entire United States military, is a provision called Section 219.

It orders the Pentagon to integrate Israeli defense technology directly into American weapons systems. Not buy it. Not test it. INTEGRATE it.

Israeli hardware, software, and firmware (the invisible code baked into the chips themselves) fused into our missile defense, our cyber warfare systems, our artificial intelligence, our autonomous weapons, our quantum computing programs, and the factories that build it all, permanently, with a “data fusion” mandate that merges the two countries’ military intelligence into one shared picture of who to target.

You do not need a security clearance to see the problem. Every foreign system you fuse into your own is a door, and every door can be walked through. Section 219 does not open a door into the American war machine so much as it removes the entire wall, and then, this is the part that should make your blood pressure audible, it exempts the whole arrangement from further congressional review. Arms SALES to a foreign country require congressional approval. Integration with a foreign country does not. Somebody read the rulebook very carefully and found the one path that never has to pass a vote again. That is not an oversight. That is the design.

And when two Congressmen from opposite ends of the political spectrum tried to force a floor vote to strip it out, House leadership killed the vote in a conference room. No debate. No recorded vote. No fingerprints.

Understand what that means in practical terms. Your Representative, the person you hired to control exactly this kind of decision, was not permitted to vote on whether a foreign power gets wired into America’s weapons. Which means YOU were not permitted to vote on it. The single most consequential defense decision in a generation, and the entire American electorate was locked out of the room.

I have seen this movie before. So have you. I have spent years inside the Epstein files, and I will tell you what I concluded a long time ago and have never once had reason to walk back. Jeffrey Epstein ran an intelligence blackmail operation. He filmed powerful men having sex with underage girls, and those tapes became leverage over presidents, princes, scientists, and financiers.

That is my assessment as someone who has read more of that record than is probably good for my soul, and it is the only explanation that fits ALL the evidence. The cameras wired through every bedroom. The sweetheart deal. The prosecutor who said he was told to back off because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.” The files that stay sealed no matter who wins elections.

And the tell, the thing that gave it away, was never any single document. It was the protection. Every institution that should have investigated instead coordinated to shield, decade after decade, administration after administration. Systems do not synchronize like that to protect nothing.

Remember that tell. We will come back to it, because you are about to watch the same synchronized machinery deploy again, and this time it is not protecting a blackmail library. It is protecting a provision that wires a foreign country into the command architecture of the United States military.

What the Provision Actually Does (Hint, It Is Not “Cooperation”)

Section 219 of the FY2027 NDAA, formerly Section 224 before a renumbering that did wonders for search engine confusion, establishes something called the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. The name sounds like a LinkedIn networking event. The text does not.

It directs the Secretary of Defense to appoint a senior “executive agent,” a Pentagon official whose entire job is to weave Israeli defense technology directly into official US weapons programs. Into missile defense, counter-drone systems, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous weapons, directed energy weapons, biotechnology, and the factories and supply lines that produce all of it.

And when Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a pairing so bipartisan it should legally require a chaperone, introduced an amendment to strip Section 219 from the bill, the House Rules Committee simply declined to make it “in order,” which is Washington-speak for “we unplugged the microphone.”

“It is unconscionable to not even have a vote,” Khanna said afterward, adding that he would not be “intimidated by the pro-Israel lobby.” Massie went further. He called Section 219 “an unprecedented escalation of foreign involvement in our military” and said that if it becomes law, “the American people should see it as Congress fully capitulating our nation’s autonomy to foreign influence.”

Those are sitting Congressmen. From opposite parties. Saying the quiet part into a bullhorn.

Thomas Massie, seven-term Congressman, erased by a first-time candidate Trump literally called a “warm body” in the most expensive House primary in American history. 32.6 million dollars, part of it pro-Israel lobby money, to remove ONE guy. I don’t know about you, but when a man gets bought out of Congress right after pushing to release the Epstein files and voting against Israel aid, I start to think the blackmail operation never ended. It just changed departments.

On the oversight bypass, do not take my word for it. Human Rights Watch, not exactly a fringe outfit, warned that under Section 219, intelligence feeds could end up permanently flowing into Israel’s systems at the sole discretion of the Secretary of Defense, with no further congressional approvals required, precisely because it is structured as integration rather than sales or transfers. An oversight bypass with a flag pin on it.

Now, the defenders. AIPAC published a helpful myth-versus-fact sheet insisting that Section 219 does not “merge” the militaries, does not create joint command structures, and does not transfer decision-making power to Israel. And technically, they are correct. No Israeli general will be issuing orders to the 82nd Airborne.

But that is answering a question nobody serious was asking. The concern was never that an Israeli colonel gets a desk at the Pentagon. The concern is that Israeli hardware, software, and code get soldered, wired, and fused into American weapons at a depth where removing it later becomes functionally impossible. Bernie Sanders said the provision would give Israel “more military integration than any NATO ally.” Massie noted it goes beyond even our Five Eyes relationships, the intelligence alliance with countries like Britain and Australia that we have trusted since World War II. Britain stormed Normandy beside us and never got this deal.

Israel would get access no ally in American history has ever had. That is not my characterization. That is the entire sales pitch.

And you are paying for the privilege. The same House NDAA includes 750 million dollars for US-Israel cooperative programs, a 65-million-dollar RAISE over last year, per AIPAC’s own celebratory fact sheet. Your tax dollars, funding the fusion of your military with a foreign one, under a provision your Congressman was forbidden to vote on. If a private company treated its shareholders this way, the executives would be explaining themselves to a jury.

Speaking of Trust, About Those Seven Pages

Here is where the timeline gets so absurd that I had to check the dates twice.

In early June 2026, NBC News reported that the Defense Intelligence Agency raised Israel’s counterintelligence threat designation to “critical.” That is the highest level the DIA has. It now ranks Israel above every other American ally and above some ADVERSARY nations. The assessment reportedly runs seven pages and documents a series of specific incidents.

One senior US official, speaking to the New York Times, described the aggressiveness of Israeli intelligence collection against American officials as “unhinged.” Unhinged. That is a career intelligence official describing an ally.

The reported targets were not random bureaucrats. They included Steve Witkoff, the President’s top negotiator on Iran, along with Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, and his deputy Michael DiMino. The goal, per the reporting, was intercepting internal American deliberations about the Iran ceasefire. American defense personnel stationed in Israel reportedly found spyware on their official phones capable of monitoring their communications.

And this was not a one-off. The DIA document reportedly references the 2019 incident where the US government concluded Israel was most likely behind the StingRay devices found planted near the WHITE HOUSE.

A StingRay is a fake cell phone tower. It tricks nearby phones into connecting to it so someone can listen in. Someone planted those next to the White House, our government concluded it was probably Israel, and nothing happened. Some ‘ally’, right?

There is also the small matter of Jonathan Pollard, the Navy analyst who spent 30 years in prison for handing Israel suitcases of classified documents, and who Israel later welcomed home as a hero. And NSO Group, the Israeli firm whose Pegasus spyware kept turning up on the phones of journalists and diplomats around the world like a bad rash with a business model.

Israel’s embassy called the espionage reporting “completely false” and said Israel “does not gather intelligence on American entities.” You may weigh that denial against the seven-page DIA assessment, the spyware findings, the White House StingRays, and the literal convicted spy, and reach your own conclusions. I trust you.

Now here is the punchline. According to reporting at the time, the DIA espionage revelations landed the SAME WEEK the House Armed Services Committee advanced Section 224. The same week. The Pentagon’s own intelligence agency says this country is spying on us at a level exceeding some enemies, and Congress responds by advancing a bill to wire that country into our weapons systems, then blocks the floor vote to remove it.

I have covered a lot of Washington stupidity. This is the first time the stupidity came with a footnoted counterintelligence assessment attached.

The Part Where the Backdoor Is Not Hypothetical

Every network engineer will tell you the same thing. Every system you connect to is a way in. The more deeply two systems are woven together, the more ways there are for one to reach inside the other.

When critics raise the possibility of backdoors, kill switches, or compromised firmware in foreign-integrated weapons, defenders wave it off as paranoia. So let me point at something that is not paranoia, because it happened, on camera, twenty-two months ago.

In September 2024, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies carried by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon in a coordinated attack attributed to Israeli intelligence. The devices had been compromised somewhere in the commercial supply chain, packed with explosives and remote triggers, then sold to the buyers as ordinary hardware. The victims bought their own kill switches at retail.

Whatever you think of the target, understand what was demonstrated. Israel proved, publicly and spectacularly, that it can penetrate a commercial supply chain, embed hidden capabilities into hardware, maintain that access undetected for months or years, and activate it on command. It is the most successful supply chain attack in the history of warfare. Intelligence agencies worldwide study it. Defense procurement officers have nightmares about it.

Section 219 proposes to give the one country that has actually DONE this a permanent, congressionally-shielded pipeline into American missile defense, cyber systems, AI targeting, and autonomous weapons.

Think for one second about who lives or dies by those systems. Not Senators. Not lobbyists. American soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines, somebody’s kid from Ohio or Alabama or Pennsylvania, trusting that when they fire the weapon it fires, that the missile defense over their base answers to their chain of command and nobody else’s. Every piece of foreign code fused into those systems is a question mark standing between that kid and home. Congress just voted, sorry, DECLINED TO VOTE, to multiply the question marks.

Am I claiming Israel plans to sabotage American weapons? No. I have no evidence of that, and I do not print what I cannot show you. What I am telling you is that “could a partner nation embed dormant capabilities in integrated systems” is not a conspiracy theory. It is a standard threat model. It is the exact scenario the Department of Defense pays people six figures to war-game about China, and if a bill proposed fusing CHINESE technology into our missile defense, every member of Congress would be climbing over each other to denounce it on camera. Section 219 answers the same threat model by handing over the keys and canceling the vote.

Alliances are weather. They change. Twenty years ago Turkey was such a trusted NATO partner that we built them into the F-35 program. Then Ankara bought Russian air defense systems, and the United States spent years painfully surgically extracting Turkish components from the F-35 supply chain, a process Human Rights Watch cited specifically as proof that integration becomes “next to impossible to walk back later, even if lawmakers want to.”

And Turkey was making landing gear parts. Section 219 is proposing fusion at the level of AI, cyber, and targeting data. If the US-Israel relationship ever ruptures, and this June the President of the United States was reportedly calling the Israeli Prime Minister “crazy” on the phone, so do not tell me it cannot fray, there is no un-fusing. That is the design. That is the point.

“My Plan”

If you want to know whose idea this was, you do not need to speculate, because the author signed his work.

On June 1, 2026, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote a letter to Rep. Marlin Stutzman thanking him for endorsing, quote, “my plan” for a “new framework of joint defense cooperation, codevelopment, coproduction and mutual investment.”

Responsible Statecraft identified the letter as an endorsement of what was then Section 224, writing that it “essentially transforms Israel from a top U.S. aid recipient to a full member of the U.S. defense and intelligence apparatus.”

My plan. A foreign head of government, whose intelligence services the DIA had just rated a critical threat, describing a section of the United States defense budget as MY PLAN, in writing, to a sitting Congressman.

The legislative laundering is its own story. This whole framework began life as the US-Israel FUTURES Act, a standalone bill from Senators Ted Budd and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Ronny Jackson. It never made it out of committee. Standalone bills have this inconvenient feature where people can vote against them.

So the core provisions were transplanted into the NDAA, the must-pass, 1.15-trillion-dollar bill that funds the entire military, where killing any single provision requires killing the whole Pentagon budget. Human Rights Watch noted this is precisely why controversial measures get buried there. The Quincy Institute observed that entrenching Israeli technology in the US defense supply chain would shield the relationship from the annual appropriations process, meaning that even if public opinion someday forces Congress to cut aid to Israel, the integration keeps humming along underneath, appropriations-proof.

The bill that could not survive daylight got sewn into the one bill that never dies. Then the amendment to remove it got blocked from a vote. If this is what confidence in your own policy looks like, I would hate to see doubt.

Even Rep. Adam Smith, one of the two members who introduced the provision into the NDAA in the first place, said after hearing from constituents that he would support the Khanna amendment if it reached the floor. The man who wrote it into the bill was willing to vote it out. He never got the chance. Neither did anyone else.

Now, the tell from the top of this article. Epstein’s operation survived for decades because the machinery protected it. The sweetheart deal, the vanished evidence, the sealed files, the prosecutor told to stand down because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”

In my assessment, and I have earned this assessment the hard way, that protection existed because the operation was VALUABLE to an intelligence apparatus. The machinery was defending the asset, not the man.

Now watch what the machinery is doing here. The FUTURES Act died in committee. It resurfaced inside a must-pass bill under a new number. It got renumbered again. It survived the Pentagon’s own “critical” spying alert landing the same week. It was endorsed in writing by a foreign head of government as “my plan.” And then the amendment to remove it was strangled in the Rules Committee so that even its own author could not vote against it. Ordinary legislation does not have a bodyguard.

The last time I watched every institutional muscle in Washington flex in the same direction at the same time, on behalf of something the government’s own files argued against, it was protecting a man who was sex trafficking kids to the most powerful people in the world.

My opinion, plainly stated, is that this is the same species of operation. Not blackmail this time. Something more direct. You do not need leverage over the pilot if you are wired into the plane.

What Happens Next, and What You Can Actually Do

This is not over, which is the one piece of good news in this entire article, so savor it.

The Senate has its own version of the provision, Section 1217, finalized behind closed doors in June. The House and Senate bills now differ, which means everything gets settled in conference committee before the NDAA reaches the President’s desk. Conference is where provisions quietly die, and also where they quietly metastasize. Which one happens depends substantially on how much noise exists around it.

The pressure is real and it is working, slowly. Constituent contact is what flipped Adam Smith. Rashida Tlaib filed her own amendment to strike it and cosponsored Massie’s, which means the opposition now spans from a Kentucky libertarian to a Michigan progressive, a coalition with approximately nothing else in common except the apparently controversial belief that American weapons should answer to America.

Strip away the acronyms and section numbers, and here is the story you can tell anyone at a barbecue in one breath. The Pentagon’s own intelligence agency says Israel is spying on us at a level worse than some enemies. That same month, Congress moved to permanently wire Israeli technology into our most advanced weapons, in a way that never requires another vote, ever. When Congressmen from both parties tried to stop it, leadership cancelled the vote. And the Prime Minister of Israel called the whole thing “my plan,” in writing. Every word of that is documented.

There is no political tribe whose principles this does not violate. If you are a conservative, it is national sovereignty being sold. If you are a progressive, it is democracy being bypassed for a lobby. If you are a soldier’s parent, it is your kid’s equipment. If you are a taxpayer, it is your money. There is no version of an American that this was good for, which raises the obvious question of who exactly it WAS good for, and the answer signed his name to it on June 1st.

So here is the assignment. Call your Representative and both Senators. The Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121. Tell them to strip Section 219 from the House NDAA and Section 1217 from the Senate NDAA in conference. Do not be clever. Be countable. Congressional offices tally calls by topic, and a hundred calls about an obscure defense provision registers like an earthquake, because normally the only people calling about NDAA sections are lobbyists, and the lobbyists are all calling in favor.

They buried it in a trillion-dollar bill and cancelled the vote because they know it cannot survive being looked at. So look at it. Loudly. Make your Congressman explain, on the record, why a country the Pentagon rates as a critical spying threat should be permanently wired into the weapons your children and grandchildren may someday depend on.

The Founders had a phrase for entangling our defenses with a foreign power beyond the reach of the people’s representatives. Actually they had several phrases, and most of them were in the Declaration of Independence, filed under reasons we left.

Speaking of hardware you cannot fully trust, the Wise Wolf newsvan fund remains, as of press time, a fund without a van (Lily Edit: because the fund is empty). When we finally get one, I promise to personally inspect every component for surprise firmware, a skill I have now, thanks to researching this article, in the sense that I will look at the circuit boards very sternly. Lily has spent her summer fact-checking Pentagon counterintelligence assessments between shifts at a summer camp, which means she can now explain the Turkish F-35 supply chain problem AND make a lanyard, an intelligence profile the DIA frankly should rate higher than it does.

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