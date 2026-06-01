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Clynn's avatar
Clynn
40m

And this is why I pay for the subscription.love your writing and the ease of relating to your words. Keep it up 👍

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
41mEdited

A few random thoughts I had after reading this...

You're in good company. JFK Jr. also smoked ONLY ONE cigarette a day. Usually after banging a super model though. But it takes crazy discipline to do that. I just quit them completely myself, although man I loved to smoke.

You are moving up my list of favorite hobos. Leon Ray is A-No 1 and Steam Train Maury is hobo royalty. Yes they rode the rails more, but they only wrote memoirs for the most part.

#𝓜𝓻𝓗𝓸𝓫𝓸𝓡𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰 #𝓤𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓭𝓮𝓣𝓮𝔁𝓽𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓽𝓮𝓻 #𝓞𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓔𝓹𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓲𝓷𝓕𝓾𝓻𝔂

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