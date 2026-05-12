The Wise Wolf

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JJ's avatar
JJ
13m

The filth runs deep...

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Ann Juurinen's avatar
Ann Juurinen
13m

Another brilliant article. Thank you even though I quibble with a little of this in terms of seeing China as completely organized from long ago. I agree with much of it given this evidence. Much of what is going on is about MONEY not politics. Keep going you are on the right track.

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