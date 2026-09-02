The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
8h

im freaking weeping right now after writing this and reading it. sorry my prose wasn't that well written. im pretty emotional and lily wasn't around to turn my chicken scratchings into passable quality work.

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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
8h

Words fail at this horror. The death of any child is unutterably sad, but murder by the hand of the mother is pure evil.. This woman may walk free in this life, but God will someday judge her. And as Jonathan Edwards noted it is a terrible thing to fall into into the hands of an angry God.

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