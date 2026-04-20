The Wise Wolf wants you to know he is not targeting anyone for being overweight. In fact, the Wise Wolf could stand to lose a few pounds himself, but his ass has been permanently fused to his office chair after six months of eighty-hour weeks on this publication, so exercise is currently theoretical. This article is about WHY you are heavy and sick and tired and weak and IT IS NOT YOUR FAULT. Time to learn a thing or two folks.

Nobody had to build the pods. They just had to open a grocery store…

Morpheus offered Neo a choice between two pills. This was, in retrospect, a simpler era.

In the actual version of this story there are no pills. There is a Hot Pocket. You already ate it. So did your kids. So did your parents. Everyone feels vaguely terrible all the time and has mostly stopped mentioning it because feeling vaguely terrible all the time is just called being an American now, and pointing it out at dinner is considered rude.

Here is what they figured out, the extraordinarily rich men in the extraordinarily nice suits. You do not need to plug wires into anybody’s brain stem. You do not need pods. You do not need sentient machines or a fake computer world or any of the expensive infrastructure that makes a dystopia such a logistical undertaking. You just need to get there first. You need to get there before the food does.

They got there first.

Pick up a loaf of store-bought bread. Not the eleven-dollar artisan situation with a name like “Gunderson’s Heritage Ancient Grain Boule.” The regular bread. The bread in your house right now. Read the ingredient list, all of it, which will take approximately as long as reading the book of Numbers and is equally enjoyable. You will find azodicarbonamide, which is a dough conditioner also used in the manufacture of yoga mats (the same compound, in the bread AND the mat, this is not a metaphor, this is the label). You will find calcium propionate, which does not exist in nature and which Australian researchers linked to irritability and inattention in children. You will find high-fructose corn syrup in the BREAD. In the bread. A sentence that should not grammatically work.

Your grandmother’s bread went bad in three days.

It went bad because it was food. Food rots. Bacteria like it for the same reason your body likes it, which is that it is made of things a living organism can use, which is the definition of food, which used to be the only qualification required. The bread on your shelf right now will outlast the houseplants. It will outlast the leftovers.

It sits in its plastic bag, preserved and inert, technically meeting the legal definition of “bread” the way a taxidermied pooch technically meets the legal definition of “dog.”

Somewhere in 1962 a food scientist asked “but what if it just didn’t rot” and a roomful of executives applauded.

Neo figured out the simulation was fake because things kept glitching. Déjà vu. Agents materializing from nowhere. A world that felt slightly wrong in ways he couldn’t name.

We have the same glitches. We just scheduled them into our calendars.

The brain fog you have normalized as “just how mornings are.” The inflammation your doctor calls “a little elevated” every year, every single year, without connecting it to anything or suggesting anything except a different pill. The ADHD diagnoses that went up 800 percent in thirty years, which we addressed by giving children amphetamines instead of asking what changed thirty years ago. The Alzheimer’s in people in their sixties. The type 2 diabetes in people in their thirties. The autoimmune conditions that previous generations simply did not have at these rates, which we have collectively decided to treat as a mystery of nature rather than a question with an answer and a return address.

Europe looked at these chemicals and said no. Not “no in large quantities.” Just no. Titanium dioxide, used to make processed food look whiter and more appealing, was banned by the European Food Safety Authority in 2022 after studies raised concerns about genotoxicity, which is the scientific term for “damages your DNA,” which is not a quality you generally seek in a coffee creamer. It is still in your American candy, your chewing gum, your salad dressing. Red dye No. 3 was found to cause cancer in rats in 1990. The FDA banned it from cosmetics in 1990. They left it in food for another thirty-four years. It was BANNED FROM LIPSTICK and legal in your child’s maraschino cherries for thirty-four years, which is either the most spectacular bureaucratic oversight in American history or it is something else entirely, and if you are reading this publication you probably already know which one it is.

Somebody made that decision. Somebody kept making it. Somebody collected a government paycheck every two weeks for three decades while making it, went home to a nice suburb, ate dinner, possibly involving maraschino cherries, and felt fine.

Trinity would not explain the next part. Trinity would kick through the wall, shoot the relevant person in the face, and be back in the helicopter before you finished the sentence. But here it is anyway. The FDA and USDA are staffed at their senior levels by people who came directly from the companies they regulate and will return to those companies when their government tenure ends. This has a name. The name is “the revolving door,” which is a remarkably cheerful name for a bribery system so normalized that nobody bothers being embarrassed about it anymore. The people whose job is to protect you from the poison have a direct financial incentive to approve the poison, because the companies that make the poison will pay them substantially more on the way out than the government paid them on the way in.

Then the pharmaceutical layer closes the loop in a way that would make the machines from Neo’s world genuinely envious. The food makes you sick. The sickness requires medication. The medication is manufactured by companies owned, in several well-documented cases, by the same parent investment funds that own the food companies. Vanguard and BlackRock hold major positions in both. You are not a customer. You are a pipeline. You get poisoned at one end, you purchase remediation at the other end, and somewhere in the middle a quarterly earnings report looks fantastic.

This is not a conspiracy theory. A conspiracy theory requires secrecy. This is in the SEC filings. This is in the lobbying disclosures. This is in the publicly available revolving-door employment records sitting on government websites, accessible to anyone patient enough to read them, which is not many people, because the food has made it genuinely difficult to sustain that kind of attention for that long, which is, and here is the part where you should feel the specific cold anger of someone who has been very carefully had, the design.

Neo did not save anybody by shooting an agent. He saved them by waking up. And waking up in the Fatrix does not involve two elegant capsules and a choice presented to you in a leather armchair. It involves standing in a fluorescent grocery aisle while a Muzak version of a song you used to love plays overhead, reading a label, deciding that “carrageenan” sounds like something your body probably cannot use, and putting the thing back. Then finding something else. Which costs more. Which is also not an accident. They made the poison cheap and the real food expensive and the correct choice the harder choice, every time, at every price point, in every store, in a country that told you your health was a personal responsibility and then spent sixty years making personal responsibility as difficult and expensive as possible.

Start reading the labels. Start asking why bread needs seventeen ingredients to be bread. Start noticing that the countries that banned these chemicals are not in fact dying from inadequate dough conditioning. Start being angrier about this than about whatever they put in your feed this week to make sure you weren’t angry about the food.

The Fatrix runs on your compliance. Specifically at the checkout line, with the thing you grabbed because it was cheap and fast and the ingredient list was too long to read, which was, again, the point.

Swipe the card. Eat the yoga mat. Feel tired.

Don’t ask questions.

Your call, Neo.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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The Wise Wolf is two people with an internet connection and a willingness to write the article that the outlets owned by the same investment funds that own your grocery chain will not write for you. Wolf gave up a comfortable trajectory in tech finance to do this, which depending on the week feels either like a principled stand or a catastrophic error in judgment involving no dental plan. Lily is finishing her journalism degree and would very much like to do so without selling a kidney. Neither of us is making Substack-mansion money. If this kind of reporting matters to you, a paid subscription is how you make more of it possible. We will keep pulling threads.

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Go buy some bread that actually rots…