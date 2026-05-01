The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Erik's avatar
Erik
8h

Just as bad as an old guy with DEMENTIA - Biden wasn't fit for office. They only kept him there because Kamala at the helm would have been a bigger disaster. What happened to having younger leaders like JFK? 🤷🏼‍♂️ Get rid of the old farts and get a bunch of Gen Xers in there. 👍🏻

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Ron Panzer's avatar
Ron Panzer
8h

the movies are the CIA telling us exactly what they have planned and are working on.

People to think they're science fiction. They're actually "show and tell"

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