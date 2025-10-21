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🐺The Wise Wolf
Oct 21

One honorable mention deserves your attention. The Name of the Rose (1986) stars Sean Connery as a former inquisitor sent to investigate murders at a medieval abbey. Christian Slater plays his novice, looking about fifteen years old. The film adapts Umberto Eco's novel into something dark and suffocating. Erotic. Grim. Soaked in symbolism and sin. I won't spoil the central mystery, but it revolves around people willing to murder for forbidden knowledge. Connery brings gravitas to a detective story wrapped in theology. The abbey feels like it's rotting from within. Watch it if you haven't. It understands that faith and fear often sleep in the same bed.

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IS IT PROPAGANDA?®'s avatar
IS IT PROPAGANDA?®
Oct 21

Great article! Have you considered "The Seventh Seal" of 1957 by Bergman. An absolute masterpiece!

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