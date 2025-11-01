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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
Nov 1

The problem is simple. The fix is not because those that hold power will not allow it.

Pathological personalities are attracted to positions of power.

Find a way to keep sociopaths out of command and control positions and human society WILL heal. The love in our hearts WILL bloom.

Until then, same old spiral. Sociopaths and narcissists running the show and programming our belief systems.

Pathological personalities has always been our problem. Call it Satan, Ego or Id, it is all the same.

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Brian Thomas's avatar
Brian Thomas
Nov 2

If we want a Christian Republic, here are some thoughts on how to start. Candace Owens is first off the mark—she has recently torn the mask off Turning Point USA’s “pastor-class,” exposing how many of these so-called Christian leaders are not shepherds of souls but soldiers of ideology, former military figures running a political operation dressed in church clothes. Her warning is clear: a movement claiming Christ while serving donors, propaganda, and influence is not the Church. It’s the modern face of the Schofield-Bible Christian Zionism that hollowed out the Gospel and replaced it with nationalism and money-power. If Christ drove the money changers from the Temple, Owens is now pointing to who rebuilt their tables.

That’s the first step in any renewal—naming the counterfeits. Once they’re identified and rooted out, we can see where authentic Christian life still burns: in Catholic regions and small faithful enclaves not yet captured by this Zionized pseudo-Christianity that began corrupting the Church in the 1960s under Nostra Aetate. The future bulwark of a true Christian republic will look less like a conference stage and more like the Venetian or Asturian republics of old—disciplined, sacrificial, ordered toward justice under Christ the King. Only when faith is purged of these false shepherds can any government on earth begin to mirror the reign of Christ. There will be martyrs, saints, and heroes beforehand, during, and afterward. Of necessity. That's the price. The blood of her martyrs is the seed of the Church. And of Christian Kingdoms and Republics.

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