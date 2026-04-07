I know you are, but what am I, asked the man who started a world war over his own insecurities.

I want to ask you a simple question.

Have you ever read something so stupid that your brain physically hurt? Not like a headache. More like your neurons looked at each other, shrugged, and started packing their bags. That is what happened to me yesterday when I opened my comments section.

But we’ll get to that.

For those of you who have been following The Wise Wolf, you know that Lily and I have spent the last several months pulling apart the history of Technocracy Inc. For those of you just joining us (welcome, grab a helmet), here is the short version: Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was a leader in Technocracy Inc., an organization whose entire platform was collapsing democracy in the West and replacing it with a fascist autocracy where scientists, engineers, and other assorted psychopaths with fancy degrees get to decide who lives and who dies.

Not metaphorically. LITERALLY.

Under a technocratic system, if you get cancer and you can’t work, a panel of credentialed sociopaths gets to decide whether treating you is “efficient” or whether society would be better served by just letting you die.

If you’re old and retired, congratulations, you are what they lovingly refer to as a “useless eater” and they would like to euthanize you. (For anyone who never managed to read a book past high school, “euthanize” means murder. They just gave it a word that sounds like a spa treatment so nobody would panic.)

You might think that sounds like a great idea because you are a sociopath who assumes this will never apply to YOU. But it will. Everyone gets sick. Everyone gets old. Do you like your grandparents? Because under technocracy, Grandma is an inefficient resource allocation and Grandpa is a net negative on the productivity index. In other words, they would murder your grandparents to save money. They would murder YOU to save money. And one day you will get sick, or old, or injured, or simply not useful enough, and that same panel of credentialed psychopaths will look at YOUR file and decide you are not worth the resources either.

Now, our investigation revealed that Technocracy Inc. was not just ideologically adjacent to Nazism. It was intimately connected to it. Many researchers who have gone down this particular rabbit hole believe the organization was actually FUNDED by the Nazis as a delivery vehicle for introducing their ideology to the West without anyone being charged with high treason during an active world war. Think about that for a second. While American boys were dying on beaches in Normandy, there was an organization operating on American soil that was essentially a Nazi franchise wearing a lab coat instead of a brown shirt.

So I published my latest article on this. It did ‘okay’. 226 likes, 73 comments, 83 shares. Normal day at The Wise Wolf. And then I made the mistake that every journalist eventually makes.

I read the comments.

And there it was. Under an article about a Nazi-connected organization designed to strip you of every democratic right you have, replace your government with an unelected panel of eugenicists, and decide whether your sick mother deserves medical treatment or a lethal injection, some genius typed out:

“I guess it’s a good thing the Nazis weren’t actually the bad guys then, now isn’t it?”

THE GOOD GUYS.

Someone called the Nazis. THE GOOD GUYS!

If you think a bunch of meth-addicted, occult-obsessed thugs who looked like they raided a gay bar’s clearance rack (seriously, Hugo Boss designed those uniforms and if you think a straight man made jodhpurs look that good I have news for you) and then murdered MILLIONS of people are the “good guys,” I need you to understand something. You are retarded. Not in a fun way. In a way that should concern your family.

Yes, I said the word retarded and I do not care if that offends some woke retard who decided in the last ten years that using words like midget or retard is somehow offensive to people. I am 5’6”. I am basically a midget and I could not care less if someone called me one.

I am also an investigative freelance journalist who has been shot at, stabbed, robbed, and illegally incarcerated over my work, so CLEARLY I am also “retarded.” But in the cool kind of way. Remember that distinction because it is going to come up again.

Now, back to the commenter who thinks the Nazis were the good guys. I want to understand how a person arrives at that conclusion. And the answer, unfortunately, is the same way people arrived at it in 1933. Because the entire Nazi movement was financed by an occult group called the Thule Society that needed a loud-mouthed blowhard they could prop up as the figurehead of their little project. This is called a demagogue.

A demagogue is a person so gifted at manipulating stupid people that they often end up running the White Hous...

Er…

I mean the Reichskanzlei. The German Chancellery. That is what I meant. Obviously.

Hitler was such a talented demagogue that even today, almost a century later, there are millions of idiots scattered across the globe who seem to think this guy was the savior of Germany and somehow all of Europe too. Which is impressive considering Hitler was not even German. He was Austrian. Born in Braunau am Inn, a town so small and unremarkable that its greatest claim to fame is producing the worst human being in modern history. Great job, Braunau. Really put yourself on the map there.

(Also, and I really want the “Hitler was the good guy” crowd to sit down for this one, “Hitler” was not even his real family name. His father was born Alois Schicklgruber, which, depending on which linguist you ask (and how much they have been drinking), translates to something in the neighborhood of “shekel-grubber.” As in the guy whose name literally sounds like a Yiddish insult for a cheap person. He changed it to Hitler later, which itself follows naming conventions common in Ashkenazi Jewish families. Now, is this airtight etymology? No. Am I a linguist? Also no. But I find it VERY funny that the man worshipped by antisemites worldwide was walking around with a last name that sounds like something a Jewish grandmother would call her brother who never picks up the check. Make of that what you will.)

Speaking of people Hitler hated (which is basically a phone book), let me walk you through what your “good guy” actually DID to his fellow white Europeans, since apparently this needs to be spelled out for the cosplay fascists in my comments section.

He considered roughly HALF the white people on the European continent to be subhumans. SUBHUMANS. He had a word for it in German: Untermenschen . Good people do not call other people subhumans, and if you think they do, you are, once again, retarded. But not in the cool “investigative freelance journalist” kind of retarded that we discussed earlier. I mean more like the kind of person who smoked crack from the age of 12 to 30 and their brain has turned to Jello pudding to such a degree that Bill Cosby himself would be drooling over how stupid you are.

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So here is what this “good guy” did to the continent he was supposedly saving.

His FIRST genocide was against his OWN PEOPLE. Starting in 1939, the Nazi regime systematically murdered over 300,000 disabled German citizens under a program they called Aktion T4. People with mental illness, physical disabilities, epilepsy, deafness, blindness. Gassed them. Starved them. Injected them with lethal drugs. German citizens. In German hospitals. Killed by German doctors. Remember our friends at Technocracy Inc. and their thing about “useless eaters?” Yeah. This is what that looks like in practice.

Speaking of practice, Hitler got a LOT of practice. In Poland, the Nazis murdered between 1.8 and 2 million non-Jewish Polish civilians. They executed teachers, priests, professors, politicians, and artists in a deliberate campaign to decapitate Polish culture entirely. They kidnapped an estimated 200,000 Polish children who looked “Aryan enough” and handed them to German families like party favors. They erased entire villages from the map. The town of Lidice in Czechoslovakia was bulldozed flat after every single male over 15 was shot.

But Poland was just the appetizer. Under something called Generalplan Ost (which translates roughly to “The Plan to Erase Eastern Europe,” which really should have been a red flag for the “good guys” crowd), Hitler laid out what he intended to do after winning the war. The forced removal, enslavement, or extermination of up to 45 MILLION Slavic people across Eastern Europe. Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Russians. Tens of millions of white Europeans earmarked for extinction to make room for German settlers. Forty-five million people, and this guy is your hero.

And because apparently starving people to death was something of a hobby, the Nazis also engineered something called the Hunger Plan, which deliberately created a famine across the occupied Soviet Union designed to kill 30 million civilians. Thirty. Million. They diverted all food production to feed the German army and left everyone else to die. Millions of Soviet civilians starved, froze, and rotted from disease. On purpose.

Speaking of dying on purpose, of the roughly 5.7 million Soviet soldiers captured by the Nazis, approximately 3.3 million died in captivity. Worked to death, starved to death, shot, or just left to die of typhus in open-air camps in the dead of winter. These were soldiers. White, Christian, European soldiers. Your good guys did that.

And then there were the Roma. The Nazis murdered between 250,000 and 500,000 Romani people across Europe. Same camps. Same methods. This one barely gets a footnote in most history books, which tells you something about how we decide whose genocide counts.

And then there was the slave labor. Millions of French, Dutch, Belgian, and Norwegian civilians shipped to Germany and forced into factories, mines, and construction projects under conditions that killed thousands. Free people turned into property. Across Western Europe. By the good guys.

And then there was Greece, where the Nazi occupation caused the Great Famine, killing an estimated 300,000 Greek civilians. The Nazis seized food supplies and exported them to Germany while Greeks starved in the streets. Sound familiar? It should. It’s the Hunger Plan again. The Nazis really only had the one move, but they were VERY committed to it.

AND THEN, in one of my personal favorite episodes of “good guy” behavior, there was the time the Nazis turned on their own ALLIES. After Italy surrendered in 1943, the Germans massacred over 5,000 Italian soldiers at Cephalonia who had already surrendered. Their own allies. Executed after laying down their weapons. Because nothing says “good guys” like shooting your friends in the back.

(Holy crap, how many more of these are there?)

AND THENNNNNNNNNN there was Rotterdam. And Warsaw. And London. And Coventry. Civilian population centers deliberately bombed into rubble. Tens of thousands of civilians killed in campaigns designed to terrorize, not to win battles.

Oh, and before ANY of the killing started, the Nazis forcibly sterilized over 400,000 of their OWN German citizens deemed “genetically unfit.” For conditions like alcoholism, schizophrenia, or hereditary deafness. Germans. Sterilized. By their own government. This is your guy.

(And yeah, he did not like Jews either.)

So, to recap…

If you are the sort of person who likes to dress up in replica SS uniforms and cosplay as a German Nazi on the internet, but you are actually Polish, or Danish, or French, or British, or Dutch, or Norwegian, or Italian, or Greek, or Czech, or Russian, or literally anything other than a very narrow subset of what Hitler considered acceptably German, I want you to remember something.

This guy was murdering YOUR ancestors.

YOUR people. YOUR grandparents. YOUR great-grandparents. The villages YOUR family came from were being bulldozed, burned, and erased. Hitler and his regime would have enslaved, starved, sterilized, or executed YOUR bloodline without a second thought, and the only reason they didn’t finish the job is because millions of actually brave people stood up to this midget tyrant and stopped him.

(Yes, I said midget. Hitler was 5’8”, which was average for the 1940s, but I’m 5’6” and if I’m calling myself a midget then he’s close enough to join the club. Also I just enjoy calling Hitler a midget. Sue me.)

You are not honoring European heritage by worshipping the man who tried to destroy half of it. You are spitting on the graves of the people who actually saved it.

Stop being stupid. It’s a bad look.

— The Wise Wolf

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If you made it this far, thank you for reading. And thank you for not being a Nazi sympathizer in my comments section, which is apparently a bar so low that it is literally underground and yet some people STILL manage to limbo right under it.

On that note, The Wise Wolf would very much like to stop living in a run-down highway motel room that smells like cigarettes from the previous decade and has a mattress that I am fairly confident has witnessed things no mattress should ever have to witness. I am not living like this because I made poor life choices. I mean, I DID make a poor life choice (becoming a freelance investigative journalist is, objectively, the financial equivalent of setting your money on fire and then jumping into the fire yourself), but the specific reason I am in this motel is because years of reporting on powerful people tends to result in fun things like lawsuits and credit damage and other exciting consequences of having a conscience in a world that would really prefer you didn’t.

If you can afford a paid subscription, it would go a long way toward getting me into an apartment where the walls are not actively hostile to my respiratory system. If you can’t afford that, please share this article. It genuinely helps. Sharing boosts the algorithm and gets more eyeballs on our work, which is how a tiny two-person operation with zero budget competes against outlets that spend more on coffee in a week than I spend on rent in a year. (This is not an exaggeration. I checked. It made me sad.)

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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