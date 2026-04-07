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jef frey's avatar
jef frey
5h

yes, i had i woman attack me with scathing insults and saying the nazis were the good guys and i was nothing but a sheep, etc. i responded with the fact that fascists are never the good guys and i told her that her intellectual and emotional lack of intelligence just got her blocked. same with another guy when i had to point out that the nazis attacked groups of people other than jews as well. he refused to accept it, insulted me and was summarily blocked. there are quite a few white supremacists on this site and they can all go to the same hell as the zionists... they deserve each other.

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
4hEdited

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all you do. I have never seen a writer put as much heart and (literal) blood, sweat, and tears into his vocation with as much passion as you do.

I may not agree with everything you say or how you say it, 😅but on the things that really matter we have the same heart. I respect the deep thought and research, and the great *sacrifice* that is the result of really caring about people; what could be a more Christlike trait. Besides your wealth of knowledge, experience, and skill, it may well be the grand lifestyle you have given up in order to enlighten the world, that compels us to listen and really consider everything you have to say... even when it goes against some of our preconceived notions.

Every blessing to you, sir, and Godspeed. The LORD continue to encourage you. You are much appreciated.

😇 Remi E

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