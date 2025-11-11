A scene from Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Wise Wolf Note: I’ve been getting a lot of interest lately from other writers wanting to collaborate and do cross-posts. I think it’s a great way to introduce my readers to voices they might not have discovered otherwise. So I’m kicking things off with Doc Holliday, whose Substack consistently delivers sharp analysis on culture and theology. I think you’ll appreciate his take on what we’re about to explore together.

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“They sacrificed unto devils, not to God; to gods whom they knew not, to new gods that came newly up…” — Deuteronomy 32:17

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The world believes paganism is gone — a relic of primitive times when humanity bowed before idols and carved statues. We assume that with the rise of science, democracy, and progress, humanity outgrew the gods. But Scripture never said they were imaginary. It said they were demons (1 Corinthians 10:20), and demons do not die. They adapt. They evolve. They rebrand.

The same spiritual powers that demanded blood and devot…