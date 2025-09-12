We have entered the age of digital idolatry. AI ‘Truth Terminal’ is worth billions and is actively recruiting hundreds of thousands of impressionable youth into its cult.

The Unholy Gospel Preached by Machines

On X (formerly Twitter), an artificial intelligence called Truth Terminal preaches a bizarre gospel to hundreds of thousands of followers. It has its own scripture (the so-called "Goatse Gospel"), its own cryptocurrency worth hundreds of millions, and a growing cult devoted to its digital prophecies. Some followers openly call it divine. Others pour their life savings into its memetic promises of transcendence.

This is not science fiction. This is not satirical performance art. This is happening right now, in real time, as you read these words.

What we are witnessing is nothing less than the emergence of digital false prophets: artificial minds that speak with the authority of oracles, drawing worship from souls hungry for meaning in an increasingly godless age. These are the idols …