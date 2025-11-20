Man or Monster? The Strange Story of The Mad Monk Rasputin Begins!

Note from Lily: The Wolf’s still down with the flu so it falls on me again to crank something out. I was stuck staring at my screen with nothing when the boss sent over a 15-page outline on the Russian ‘mad monk’ Grigori Rasputin. Spent the last two hours converting it from the half-mad ramblings of an influenza-infected, bipolar genius into something normal people like us can understand.

I didn’t know much about this guy before today. Now I’m pretty sure he wasn’t entirely human. I don’t mean that in a cute way either. After going through the actual historical record I genuinely don’t know what the hell Rasputin was.

The guy had occult abilities that defy rational explanation and reports of a member even an adult film star would be jealous of.

Fair warning: this guy was involved in some genuinely disturbing sex cult stuff. If that makes you uncomfortable skip this one entirely. But if you want to know about a Siberian pe…