The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Nov 20

lol lily i was not expecting you to make the weird sex cult aspect of his story the main focal point but i think it works pretty well.

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Jon Marr's avatar
Jon Marr
Nov 22

Blimey! Got Boney M on right now!

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