The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Richard Huffmon's avatar
Richard Huffmon
Sep 16, 2025

Artificial intelligence is a tool. Like any other tool, it is an extension of the operator. Be careful, because the operator is not who you think it is.

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Edd's avatar
Edd
Sep 16, 2025

I know it very well.

The Creator is not a salesman, he never needed a book.

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