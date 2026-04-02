The Secretary of War just held up an 86-year-old map on live television. The man who drew it was a Nazi sympathizer. His grandson is Elon Musk. I have questions.

I was recently watching a YouTube lecture by a man who teaches high school in Beijing, which is in China, which is a country where YouTube IS BANNED, a detail that apparently concerns no one except me and possibly the Chinese government, which I suspect is fine with it because they appear to be the ones paying for his two million subscribers, which is more than most actual American news organizations have, which tells you everything you need to know about where we are as a civilization.

His name is Jiang Xueqin. English lit degree from Yale. Teaches teenagers. Calls himself “Professor Jiang” on his channel, which is a bit like me calling myself “Dr. Wolf” because I once correctly identified a rash.

When Mehdi Hasan asked him on camera whether he might be a CCP propaganda asset, Jiang said, and I want you to appreciate the honesty of this, “It is possible I’m a useful idiot.” Give the man a trophy for being the only public figure in history to answer a question that honestly.

Anyway, Jiang’s argument goes like this. The war in Iran looks stupid. The Strait of Hormuz is choked shut, which means 20% of the world’s oil, half its fertilizer exports, and a third of its helium supply (which you need for semiconductors, which you need for literally everything manufactured after 1985, including the phone you’re reading this on, so maybe pay attention) are stuck behind a 21-mile-wide chokepoint that Iran controls. Japan gets 75% of its oil through there. China imports 75%. Australia’s prime minister went on national television to beg people to take the bus, which in Australia means riding two hours through the outback with a kangaroo who didn’t pay for a ticket. So Trump is an idiot, everyone agrees, let’s all go home.

Except Jiang asks the question nobody on cable news has the attention span to ask: if the Middle East oil is gone, where does the replacement come from?

Canada. Venezuela. The United States.

And who just took Venezuela. And who is threatening Canada. And who tried to buy Greenland. And who had his Secretary of War unveil something called “Greater North America” that claims every nation north of the equator as an American security perimeter.

Jiang calls this “the Technate” and says it like he invented the concept over lunch. He didn’t. It has a name. It has a history. It has a map. And here is where things go from “interesting YouTube lecture” to “I need to sit down and possibly throw up.”

A NAZI’S GRANDSON, A 1940 MAP, AND THE SECRETARY OF WAR WHO JUST HELD IT UP ON LIVE TELEVISION

In 1933 an engineer named Howard Scott founded Technocracy Inc. Their proposal: democracy is inefficient, so let’s replace politicians with engineers who will manage the continent’s energy as a single unit. To signal their commitment to rational governance, members wore matching grey suits, drove grey cars, and saluted each other in public. A bunch of guys in identical outfits doing a special salute and their pitch is “trust us, we’re the rational ones.” This is a man holding a knife in one hand and a severed cat head in the other assuring you he’s an animal lover.

In July 1940 Mystery Babylo… er I mean ‘Technocracy Inc.’ published a map of the “Technate of America” in their official magazine, (which I assume was printed in grey ink on grey paper and delivered by a grey man in a grey car.)

It stretched from Greenland south through Central America, the Caribbean, and into Colombia, Venezuela, and the Guyanas. Defense bases along the perimeter. The document called for “complete conscription of men, materials, machines, and wealth” and stated these territories should be acquired “by purchase, negotiation, or the force of arms.” Subtle as a brick through a stained glass window, these guys.

Now here’s where you’re going to think I’m making this up, and I need you to know that I am not. On March 5, 2026, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said this at U.S. Southern Command:

“Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America to the Panama Canal and its surrounding countries. At the Department of War, we call this strategic map the Greater North America. Every sovereign nation and territory north of the equator, from Greenland to Ecuador and from Alaska to Guyana, is our immediate security perimeter.”

IT IS THE SAME DAMN MAP. Greenland, the Caribbean, Venezuela, Colombia, the Guyanas, Panama, Canada. ALL THE SAME TERRITORIES, ALL THE SAME BORDERS, drawn eighty-six years ago by men in matching grey suits who saluted each other in parking lots.

The head of Technocracy Inc.’s Canadian branch was Joshua Haldeman, who was affiliated with pro-Nazi sympathy movements (documented, not speculation), and who later, (after raping a teenage girl), packed up his family and moved them to apartheid South Africa, presumably because 1940s Canada was too tolerant for his tastes, which is the kind of sentence that really makes you stop and think about a man. His grandson is Elon Musk, who ran Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, then quit, then called Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination,” then accused him of hiding the Epstein files, then floated starting his own political party, then deleted half his tweets, then apologized over the phone, then showed up at Mar-a-Lago for a lovely dinner with POTUS and FLOTUS and posted about it like a teenager who just got back together with his ex. His people are still embedded across federal agencies. His companies still hold billions in government contracts. And the Secretary of War is holding grandpa’s map at a podium and acting like he drew it himself over breakfast. If you’re getting whiplash trying to follow this, congratulations, that’s the point. The Romans called it bread and circuses. Keep the public entertained and they’ll never notice who’s raiding the treasury. Two thousand years later the bread is cheaper, the circuses are on Twitter, and the treasury is missing trillions of dollars…

Musk, Thiel, and the rest of Silicon Valley’s billionaire class are building this in broad daylight. The richest man on the planet threw what looked an awful lot like a Nazi salute on live television and half the country applauded. His grandfather ran the Canadian branch of a Nazi-adjacent organization that drew the exact map now hanging on the Pentagon’s wall. At some point you have to stop calling these things coincidences and start calling them what they are. Nazis 2.0.

The last time an aristocracy this entrenched ruled Europe it took the Black Death and a thousand years to crack it. If this locks in (and it will, if everyone keeps typing “TDS” instead of reading a 90-year-old magazine) your grandchildren will be born into it and die in it. If you don’t have a billion dollars, you are going to be one of the servants. That is not me being dramatic. That is the plan. It is on the Pentagon’s wall.

TRUMP’S FAVORITE BIBLE VERSE IS THE ONE JESUS TOLD YOU TO STOP FOLLOWING

So why isn’t anyone stopping this? Because 70 million Americans think the front man was sent by Jesus.

I voted for Donald Trump twice. He was solid the first time. Probably would’ve been fine the second time. But this isn’t the same man. This is an old man nearing the end who can see what Musk and Thiel are building and is making sure the Trump family has a seat at the new table. The Christianity is the costume. It keeps 70 million people from asking questions. It’s a good costume. But it doesn’t fit, and if you look closely you can see the price tag hanging off the back.

I’m an ordained minister and a published biblical scholar. Nowhere in Scripture does God call Donald Trump to save America. Stop saying this. Five hundred years ago they burned people at the stake for this kind of blasphemy, and honestly the stakes had a point. Get the joke? Gee, I am clever sometimes. Now go cancel your subscription because I forcibly snapped you back to reality… Go on, I’ll wait.

At Liberty University he said “Two Corinthians” (it is Second Corinthians, every churchgoer on earth knows this) and asked the audience “Is that the one you like?” like a DJ working a wedding he didn’t want to be at. When Bloomberg asked for a favorite verse he said it was “too personal” (interesting that a man who told America about Stormy Daniels finds Scripture too intimate for discussion). When finally pinned down he chose “an eye for an eye,” which of all the verses in all the Bible is the specific one Jesus repudiated in the Sermon on the Mount. His own church says he’s not an active member. I am not making this up.

Hegseth told Latin American defense ministers their nations must remain “Christian nations under God.” A cross bolted onto the Technate to keep evangelicals clapping, which is a strategy that has a 100% success rate and a 100% body count. This worked on the German Christians in the 1930s, who put Hitler in power because sincere believers couldn’t fathom someone lying about God, and within ten years their children were dead across Europe. Same mechanism. Different century.

Same results. Every single time.

HIGH TREASON FOR FUN AND PROFIT

Every politician in Washington was given a choice. Side with the technocrats and become part of the new aristocracy: live longer, get richer, send your kids to schools that cost more than most people’s houses, and maybe someday ride a shuttle to Elon’s Mars colony where the billionaires plan to live like gods while the rest of humanity fights over water rights. (Gee, “become as gods,” where have I heard that before? Genesis 3:5, the serpent’s pitch in the Garden, but I’m sure that’s another coincidence in an article that is absolutely drowning in them.) Or side with the common folk, the regular people who work hard and save and live honest lives, and end up a servant right alongside them when the new dark ages roll in. That is what Technocracy Inc. is, people. It is Game of Thrones with laser pistols and AI robot horses. It is a return to aristocracy, to lords and peasants, except the lords have technology that makes a medieval king look like a guy with a pointy stick. Washington did the math and chose the robot cult. Nobody will admit it. But the money tells the story their mouths won’t.

You don’t just happen to invest in a drone parts company weeks before the president you work for starts a drone war. That is not coincidence. That is war profiteering, which is what the Romans called high treason, which they punished by throwing you off a cliff.

Bloomberg reported that on March 23, at 6:49 a.m. Eastern, someone moved 6 million barrels of oil futures in two minutes. Normal volume: about 700,000 barrels. Sixteen minutes later Trump posted he was postponing strikes on Iran and the price of oil dropped like a piano out a window. Krugman on NPR: “It really strains credulity to suggest that this wasn’t somebody with inside information.”

The Trump family has added four billion dollars to their fortune since January 2025 (per the New Yorker). Four billion, with a B, in one year, while the rest of us watch gas prices train for the Olympics. Don Jr. invests in Polymarket and advises Kalshi, prediction markets where anonymous accounts bet millions on war outcomes his father controls. He and Eric are invested in Unusual Machines, a drone parts company that received a $620 million Pentagon loan (THE LARGEST IN THE HISTORY OF THE OFFICE OF STRATEGIC CAPITAL) while their father runs a drone war with money borrowed from the taxpayers paying $4.50 a gallon. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, created after Watergate to prosecute exactly this, has been gutted from 36 lawyers to two, which is a lot like firing the lifeguards right before you push someone in the pool.

Martha Stewart did five months for lying about a $45,000 trade. These people have made four billion while soldiers fight their war and families choose between groceries and gas. They saw the fire coming and instead of building a fire department, they bought the building across the street to watch you burn from. And I already know what half of you are about to do instead of sitting with that. You’re going to scroll to the comments and type three letters that the CIA would be proud of, because that’s what you’ve been trained to do whenever someone threatens the lie. So let me beat you to it.

PREDICTIVE ANALYSIS (MY TURN)

Jiang Xueqin calls what he does “predictive history.” Watches what happened before, tells you what happens next. I can do that too, except my predictions are about something far more predictable than geopolitics, which is the comments section of a Substack article that says something unflattering about Donald Trump.

Here’s what you were going to type. I know because you’ve typed it before, in the exact same order, with the exact same caps lock, because the people who programmed these responses into you didn’t bother writing a second draft.

“TDS!” Three letters that share the exact DNA of every CIA-manufactured shutdown phrase in history, and I’m sure that’s a coincidence. A peer-reviewed study (journal Societies, University of Montana) found Trump supporters shifted positions to match whatever he said regardless of content. Critics showed no reverse. Their conclusion, in academic language that translates to “holy crap”: significant cult-like loyalty among supporters, zero evidence of TDS among critics. The next time you type those letters, understand that a university studied whether you’re in a cult and the answer came back “probably.”

“4D chess, trust the plan!” You know what, you’re right. There IS a plan. THE PLAN IS ON THE PENTAGON’S WALL AND IT WAS DRAWN IN 1940 BY GUYS IN MATCHING GREY SUITS WHO SALUTED EACH OTHER IN PARKING LOTS. Congratulations on being the first MAGA supporter to accidentally tell the truth about this. You’re just not going to like whose plan it is.

“God works through imperfect vessels!” He sure does. Scripture’s go-to imperfect vessel is King David, who was an adulterer and a murderer but who did the one thing that makes a vessel usable: he wept before the Lord and repented. Trump told a room full of evangelicals he has never asked God for forgiveness, called the body of Christ “my little cracker,” and then went home and sold you a $59.99 Bible with country music lyrics in it. By their fruits you shall know them (Matthew 7:16), and brother, this fruit has worms.

“RINO!” I’m a fiscal conservative Republican who voted for this man twice, which is twice more than most people yelling RINO have voted for anything that wasn’t a contestant on American Idol. I am warning you, from inside the same foxhole, that this is not Republicanism. It is a billionaire enriching his family through war while people on $20,000-a-year Social Security pensions cheer even when Tuesday contradicts Monday, which would require noticing, which would require reading something longer than a tweet.

Cancel your subscription if you want. I don’t want readers who can’t handle a fellow Republican saying the emperor has no clothes. But if you’ve got the spine to sit with uncomfortable information, know this: not one of those responses addresses evidence. They all attack the messenger. You are not on the billionaires’ team. You are on their spreadsheet. And every time you type “TDS” instead of engaging with evidence, you do their work for free, and they’re not even paying you for it, which might be the most insulting part.

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THE OLDEST CON IN CIVILIZATION AND HOW TO SPOT IT BEFORE YOUR GRANDKIDS PAY FOR IT

Here is how the con works, and it has worked the same way for three thousand years, which you’d think would make it easier to spot but apparently not because here we are again.

A demagogue does not need you to think. He needs you to feel. He figures out what you love and wraps himself in it, counting on you to follow the wrapping without checking inside. He says “Christian nations under God” and you hear faith, not a man who called communion “my little cracker” and couldn’t name a verse at gunpoint. He says “Greater North America” and you hear security, not a 90-year-old map drawn by fascists in grey suits whose ideological heir is the richest man on the planet. He says “America First” and you hear patriotism, not a family adding four billion dollars while your gas bill doubles and the office investigating it has two lawyers left.

The word itself is a warning. “Demagogue” from Greek: demos (people), agogos (leading). Look at it. Dema-GOG-ue. Now open Ezekiel 38. Gog. Revelation 20. Gog and Magog. The war at the end of days. I have studied Scripture for close to twenty years and I do not say this lightly: that word has been sitting in our language like a warning label nobody reads, and once you see it you cannot unsee it.

Technocracy Inc., a system where a technical elite manages all resources, controls all commerce, decides who buys and sells, operating beyond democratic accountability, sounds uncomfortably close to what Revelation describes as the system of the beast, which I’m sure is yet another coincidence in an article that is absolutely drowning in coincidences. That is not me reaching. That is a 90-year-old blueprint on the Pentagon’s wall being executed by a billionaire whose grandfather ran the Canadian branch of a Nazi-adjacent cult, dressed up in the cross of a faith the front man can’t fake convincingly (TWO CORINTHIANS, EVERYONE), and sold to you as God’s will by a Secretary of War standing in front of grandpa’s map.

You can listen to the billionaire in the silk suit with a lifetime of quotes proving he doesn’t believe in the God he invokes, surrounded by tech oligarchs whose grandfathers wore matching outfits and published documents saying you were too stupid to govern yourself. Or you can listen to the guy who walked away from managing money for a Taiwanese billionaire to write from a motel with water stains on the ceiling because he thought truth mattered more than a corner office.

One of us has a four-billion-dollar reason to lie to you. The other just wants to see this country make it another 250 years.

God does not want America at war so billionaires can redraw the map their grandfathers drew in 1940. God does not need your help bringing about the apocalypse. He is perfectly capable of ending the world without you rolling out the red carpet because some guy who thinks the Sermon on the Mount is about optometry told you it was patriotic. Your job is not to cheer for the fire. Your job is to grab a hose.

Either we fix this or God will. Last time was the Flood. I would very much prefer option one.

Share this article. Americans stormed Normandy and you’re afraid to hit a share button because someone might leave an angry emoji. The people who SHOULD be sounding the alarm are the same people cheering for the fire. That leaves us. Send this to the person you’re most afraid to send it to. That’s the one who needs it most. They were duped. So was I. The difference is I woke up. Help them wake up before these people win, because if they win, nobody is coming to save us.

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I’m writing this from a motel off the highway with water stains on the ceiling. This is the life I chose. I could be managing money for people who own islands. Truth matters more and I don’t take Bitcoin from propaganda mills for reading scripts. I don’t call myself the Wise Wolf because I’m smart. I call myself that because I’ve watched this pattern play out across history and every time someone sounds the alarm they end up ignored or dead. I would very much like to break that streak.

If your finger is hovering over the cancel button, ask any former Scientologist what happens in your brain when someone questions L. Ron Hubbard. The rage fires before the facts land. The leader gets criticized and something tightens in your chest and your first instinct is to attack the critic, not evaluate the criticism. If your reaction to this article is anger at me rather than curiosity about the evidence, that reflex was installed. You deserve better than to be someone else’s software. Don’t cancel. Read it again tomorrow when the anger wears off. Disagree on the facts if you can. That’s what free people do.

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