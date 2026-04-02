The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Linda konopka's avatar
Linda konopka
3d

Technocracy is even worse than this. The goal is to split the world into four quadrants. This is the New World order. All decisions will be made by experts. We still have that went during Covid. There is no voting. There is no dissent. Great article. I would love if you did a deep dive into the entire ultimate goal of the movement. Just look at who is at the WEF. Or on Trump’s new AI committee. And JD Vance is the one who will close the deal.

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carl willis's avatar
carl willis
3d

LIES are sweet and soothing..Truth is often painful

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