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The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
4h

By the way, if you are harassing Lily via her direct messages - I do not care if you are a paid sub or not, I am going to ban you. She sent me screenshots of half-a-dozen subscribers that were saying some extremely rude, 'flirtatious' things to her and I about had a rage meltdown coronary event over it. She is 23. You are 58. Those numbers do NOT add up. Stop harassing her.

I can't believe I even have to mention this.

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High Frequency Being's avatar
High Frequency Being
3h

I just love the Wise Wolf space and may everyone who wants that rare life and opportunity to parent have it. This twisted world needs it more than ever🩷🌹💚

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