The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mooon's avatar
Mooon
Aug 13, 2025

You asked for trump. Trumpanyahu is what you got.

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Sean Jones
Aug 13, 2025

You gave no examples of President Trump practicing Kabbalah. It would be great if you are going to make a statement loke that to actually show some examples of it. Otherwise I am not sure where or why that (so called) information came from.

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