Here we go again…

Is my father an idiot?

I am not asking that to be mean. I am genuinely curious.

In case you are new to the Wise Wolf and have no idea who I am or why I am mentioning this, some background. My dad had a heart attack last week. My mother called me crying and rambling in that particular way mothers do when they think their husband is about to die. So I borrowed a friend’s car and drove out to my parents’ farmhouse in upstate New York to spend some time with the old man. I figured he might die. I decided to stay a few weeks since I never visit and hate coming here to the middle of nowhere.

I cannot get a decent espresso for fifty miles. The nearest coffee shop closed in 2019. The town has a Dollar General that everyone treats like a Whole Foods. This is where I grew up. This is why I left.

The entire time I have been here trying to connect with my father, I have come to one conclusion. In his sixties, he has totally surrendered his brain to Fox News. He no longer thinks. He just stares at the television and talks to it. The television does not respond. This does not discourage him.

His new favorite thing is to talk about is bombing Iran.

“We’re gonna hammer on them sons-a-bitches until they’re all dead,” he announced yesterday, for maybe the hundredth time since I arrived. I was eating a ham sandwich. I stopped mid-bite. He did not notice because he was yelling at the television again.

This morning, the television gave him exactly what he wanted.

Thank God (or maybe Satan?) our tax dollars are being spent protecting Israel. A nation known for its love of American ideals and freedom… said no one ever in history.

The Part Where My Father Gets His Wish

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran this morning. As I write this, explosions are ripping through Tehran. Smoke is rising from the Supreme Leader’s compound (I am not making that up). Iranian state media is reporting at least 57 dead students at a girls’ school in southern Iran (I am also not making that up). My father watched the coverage and pumped his fist like his team just won the Super Bowl.

Iran is already shooting back. They fired missiles at American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain. They hit the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. There is actual footage of an Iranian ballistic missile slamming into it. Mushroom clouds are rising over Gulf capitals. One person is dead in Abu Dhabi. Explosions in Doha. Sirens in Israel. Trump announced “major combat operations” and called for regime change in Iran. He told Iranians “the hour of your freedom is at hand” (this is the same line we used before Iraq and Libya, and those countries are doing great now, as you know).

We are, possibly, watching World War III start on live television and my father thinks this is wonderful.

I asked him yesterday, for maybe the twentieth time, what Iran ever did to us.

“They’re a threat to the American way of life!” he screamed.

How, dad? How? Iran is seven thousand miles away. Their economy runs on duct tape and sanctions-dodging. Half their cities struggle to keep the water running. We spend more money air-conditioning troops in the Middle East (around $20 billion annually, actual number) than Iran spends on its entire military (around $10 billion, also actual). Asking if Iran threatens America is like asking if a three-legged beagle threatens a main battle tank. Sure, the beagle seems upset about something. Sure, it has teeth. But the tank could roll over it by accident and not even feel the bump.

America has more aircraft carriers than the rest of the world combined. We have military bases in over seventy countries. We could flatten Iran before lunch and still make our afternoon meetings.

But the television said be scared. So dad is scared. And now dad is happy because we are finally killing the people the television told him to fear.

The Coincidence That Keeps Happening By Coincidence

Here is something the television will never mention, because mentioning it would require the television to think, and the television does not think, it just makes noise.

Iran does not have a Rothschild-controlled central bank.

Neither does Venezuela. Remember Venezuela? Trump sent military assets that direction earlier this year. Now we are bombing Iran. Two countries. Two central bank holdouts. What a funny coincidence.

(It is not a coincidence.)

Iraq did not have a Rothschild central bank before 2003. We invaded. Now they have one. Libya did not have one before we helped turn Gaddafi into a corpse on camera. Now they have one. Syria has been on our target list for over a decade. No Rothschild bank.

Countries that refuse to join the international banking system have a funny habit of getting invaded until they change their minds. Or until their leaders end up dead. Whichever comes first. Usually the second one.

I spent twenty years working in finance for billionaires. You learn to spot patterns. This pattern is not subtle. A blind man could see it. A blind man with no hands could feel it. This pattern walks up and introduces itself.

The Rothschilds have been running this game for two centuries. They funded both sides of the Napoleonic Wars. Literally both sides. (This is historical fact, not conspiracy theory. Look it up. They made money no matter who won. Brilliant, really, if you have no soul.) They built a system where nations borrow their own currency from private banks and pay interest for the privilege. If you control the money, you control everything. This is not hyperbole. This is how central banking works.

What Happens When You Say No To These People

John F. Kennedy found out.

June 1963. Kennedy signed Executive Order 11110. This authorized the Treasury Department to issue silver certificates. Real money. Backed by actual silver. No Federal Reserve required.

Quick note: The Federal Reserve is about as “federal” as Federal Express. It is a private bank owned by other banks. Those banks have ties to guess which family. If you guessed “the one that funded both sides of the Napoleonic Wars,” you win a prize. (The prize is depression. You are welcome.)

Kennedy was not just talking about monetary reform. He was doing it. He was cutting the Rothschild banking apparatus out of American currency creation entirely. He wanted to put America back on a silver standard. He was actively bypassing the system that has controlled Western finance since Napoleon was a corpse.

Five months later. Dallas. Dealey Plaza. Bang bang bang.

Note from Lily the Editor: Sometimes The Wolf says things that can get us killed so I redacted this after considering I enjoy being alive and someone has to look out for the old man. Sorry folks! Read between the lines. It’s all there.

Executive Order 11110 got quietly reversed. Silver certificates vanished. Federal Reserve kept control. Every president since has understood the assignment: do what you are told or do what Kennedy did.

Trump does what he is told. This is why his face appears on Israeli currency.

This is real Israeli currency by the way. This is not Photoshopped or AI-generated. It’s real. Trust me.

The President On The Shekel

Donald Trump appears on an Israeli commemorative shekel next to Cyrus the Great. I am not making this up. (I keep having to say “I am not making this up” because reality has become indistinguishable from parody.) The Temple Institute minted it. Cyrus was the Persian king who let the Jews rebuild their temple. The message could not be less subtle if they printed it in neon letters.

Today Trump is bombing Persia (we call it Iran now, but it is the same place Cyrus ruled) while Netanyahu calls it “historic leadership.” The Israeli military literally announced they conducted this operation after “months of close and joint planning” with the United States. Two countries. One operation. Israel gets to watch their regional enemy burn. Trump gets to play tough guy on television. My father gets to pump his fist. Everyone wins except the dead Iranian schoolchildren and the American soldiers catching missiles at bases across the Middle East.

I voted for Trump twice. I need to say this every time so the comment section does not explode. I voted for him. Then I did something dangerous: I researched him. (Do not recommend. Ignorance was more comfortable.)

Trump wrote in The Art of the Deal that he studied Kabbalah since childhood. His book. His words. Look it up. Kabbalah is Jewish mysticism. The version practiced in certain elite circles is not the pop-spirituality red-string Madonna variety. It is something else. Something older. Something connected to these banking families for centuries.

Watch Trump try to quote Scripture sometime. Watch him hold a Bible. It is the expression of a man who has never held a book before and is trying very hard to look like he does this all the time. He does not go to church. He has stated publicly he never asked God for forgiveness. Whatever Trump is, Christian is not it. He is something else wearing Christianity like a Halloween costume he bought at the last minute.

The Synagogue of Satan Has a Mailing Address

This is where I lose people. I am going to say it anyway because I did not give up a career making rich people richer just to hedge my words now.

Modern Israel is not biblical Israel.

Orthodox anti-Zionist rabbis have been saying this for decades. According to traditional Jewish theology, Israel was only supposed to be restored after the Messiah returns. Has the Messiah returned? Check your calendar. No? Then who established this nation in 1948? Who decided to force the prophecy ahead of schedule?

Revelation 2:9 mentions the “synagogue of Satan.” Those who say they are Jews but are not and do lie. This is Scripture. Describing a specific group of imposters. Not all Jews. A particular faction that claims an identity they do not own.

The tribe of Dan in the Bible gets associated with the Antichrist in early church writings. It is also the only tribe missing from the 144,000 in Revelation. Read it yourself. Twelve tribes listed. Dan is not there. Early church fathers noticed. Rabbinic scholars noticed. The tribe of Dan are from the Canaanite bloodlines. Sons of Ham. The line that built Babylon. You know, Satan’s empire on earth. The one that keeps popping up throughout Scripture as the enemy of God. That Babylon.

Zionism is not Judaism. Zionism is something else wearing Judaism like a skinsuit. Replace God with Lucifer. Keep the rituals. Invert the meanings. Infiltrate from within. Hollow out what already exists and wear it. This is how these cults operate. They did it to Judaism. They did it to Catholicism. They infected every major religion and every major government. Everything has been touched by this rot.

And now American soldiers are dying for their wars while my father cheers at a television.

The Epstein Insurance Policy

You may be wondering why American politicians line up to do whatever Israel wants. Why they vote billions in aid while American bridges collapse. Why they send other people’s children to die for a country you could drive across in three hours.

Jeffrey Epstein ran a blackmail operation. This is not disputed by anyone with a functioning brain. He filmed powerful people doing things that would end careers and marriages and freedom. When he got arrested, everyone expected a client list. It never came out. The people on that list are still holding office. Still making policy. Still sending your kids to war.

Epstein had ties to Israeli intelligence. Mainstream outlets reported this. His operation was a honeypot. Provide whatever appetites they have. Film it. Own them forever. This is how you control a superpower without firing a shot.

Trump partied with Epstein for years. Photos exist. Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell well publicly after her arrest. (Who does that? Who wishes a child trafficker well on camera?) Trump appears on Israeli currency. The picture only makes one shape. You can pretend you do not see it. My father pretends he does not see it. The television helps him not see it.

The Television Won

Trump admitted this morning that American casualties are expected. My father kept cheering. The dying will be handled by strangers.

I tried explaining some of this to him once. Got about three sentences in before he waved me off and turned back to the television. The television has professional graphics. The television has confident voices. The television never asks him to think. It asks him to feel. Feeling is easier. Feeling is comfortable. Thinking is hard and makes you sad.

He does not want to understand why we really bomb these countries. Understanding would mean accepting that everything he believed was a lie constructed by people who see him as livestock. That is a hard thing to face at sixty-something with a bad heart. Easier to keep watching. Easier to keep cheering. Easier to believe the television.

Outside this farmhouse, missiles are flying across the Middle East. American bases are getting hit. Iranian children are dead at school. One person is dead in Abu Dhabi. Mushroom clouds over Doha and Manama. Oil prices are probably going insane. Markets will probably crash Monday. I would check but the WiFi here dies every time someone microwaves leftovers.

My father is still watching television. Still cheering. Still convinced the good guys are winning.

I spent twenty years warning people about exactly this. I wrote about it when nobody was reading. I gave up a career that would have made me wealthy. I accepted lawsuits, jail time, and death threats because someone has to say what others are afraid to say.

The good news, if you want to call it that? If I am reading Revelation correctly, we meet Jesus in person pretty soon. Prophecy is accelerating. The one-world government is taking shape. Everything clicks into place with a precision that would be impressive if it were not terrifying.

My father will spend whatever time he has left cheering at a television that cannot hear him. Celebrating wars he does not understand. Serving masters he cannot see.

Me? I am stuck here. Cannot even get coffee worth drinking. Just watching the apocalypse unfold from a farmhouse in upstate New York while my mother asks if I want more eggs.

Sure, mom. More eggs. Why not.

At least we got the sons-a-bitches. Dad must be so proud.

Grace and Peace,

Wise Wolf out.

