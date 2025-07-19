The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 19, 2025

Another hard-hitting article that challenges the "official" narrative rammed down our throats by media owned by the very elites orchestrating this global conflict. I’m surprised you didn’t address the Biblical angle. The "Luciferian World State" and "New World Order" have been staring us in the face for decades, yet no one seems to believe this could be the end times John of Patmos warned of in Revelation—when it so clearly is.

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