The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
8h

Such a wonderful work of fiction… you have a fertile imagination…clearly completely untrue maybe run for a fictional next presidency .. I for one would vote for you XX

Reply
Share
Margaret Coyman's avatar
Margaret Coyman
8hEdited

But where is Princess Ivy? Not in the picture. Daddy’s little girl should be sitting on his lap!

Reply
Share
4 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture