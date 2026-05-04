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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
1h

Good article. Traitor Pelosi makes most stock traders look like amateurs. She never misses. She's amazing! She doesn't even have to engage in deception or naked shorting or synthetics or anything like the hedge bros do. As for Paul, didn't he get attacked by a naked man with a hammer who may or may not have been romantically involved with him? Thought I heard something about that way back. 🔨🔨🔨🤔🤔🤔

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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
1h

So Much Corruption Among Our Politicians and Lawmakers In This State Of.

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