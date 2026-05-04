The Greatest Stock Pickers In American History All Happen To Work in Washington not on Wall Street

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In 2003, federal agents arrested Martha Stewart for selling four thousand shares of a biotech stock based on a tip from her broker. The trade saved her about forty five thousand dollars. She did five months in a West Virginia federal prison, and the judge said the sentence was necessary to send a message about insider trading.

The message was received by every American in the country, except for five hundred and thirty six of them. Those five hundred and thirty six work in the same air-conditioned building in Washington. None of them have ever spent a night in West Virginia federal lockup. The reason is that they WROTE THE LAW that put Martha there, and they wrote it in such a way that it would never apply to them. While Martha was peeling potatoes in a federal cafeteria, the Speaker of the House at the time, the future President, and the chairman of Senate Intelligence were running the same scheme on a scale a thousand times larger, and the worst thing that has ever happened to any of them is a sternly worded letter from a Senator nobody listens to.

Take Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. In November 2023, Paul, a venture capitalist who has never been elected to anything, bought fifty Nvidia call options pinned at around $1.8 million. By summer the position was up nearly four million dollars. He walks free. Martha Stewart, who saved less than three percent of what Paul made on a single trade, did five months. Paul did not even file his disclosure paperwork late.

Or take the President. In April 2025, with markets in free fall over his own tariffs, the man posted “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” on his social media platform at 9:37 in the morning. Four hours later he announced the tariff pause that made the post print. His family company gained four hundred and fifteen million dollars in his trust before sundown. To put that in Martha Stewart units, that is roughly NINE THOUSAND MARTHAS, accomplished in one afternoon, by typing on a phone. He walks free.

Or take Senator Richard Burr, who in February 2020 walked out of a closed door classified pandemic briefing, sold thirty three different stocks the same day, and told the country on Fox News that everything was fine. He walks free, on the strength of an investigation that the Department of Justice opened, looked at, and quietly closed, like a man peeking into the wrong hotel room and tiptoeing back into the hallway.

If you ran a fraction of any of these plays, federal agents would be at your door before dinner. Your house would have a sign on the lawn. Your kids would be transferring schools. You would, in fact, BE Martha Stewart, except without the cookbooks to soften the landing. Unless you write the laws. In which case the laws do not apply to you, and the maximum punishment available to the government, written by you, is a TWO HUNDRED DOLLAR FINE.

Welcome to The $200 Class.

The $200 Class is what I am calling the people in Washington who use their inside information about laws, wars, pandemics, and federal contracts to get rich on the stock market, while the worst punishment they ever face is a two hundred dollar slap on the wrist for filing their paperwork late. Members of Congress. Their spouses. The President. His family. The senators sitting on intelligence committees who walk out of classified briefings and call their broker before lunch. They were doing it long before 2012, when Washington pretended to outlaw it by passing a law that fined them two hundred dollars and called it accountability. They are still doing it. They are getting richer at it every year. And the law against it, which they wrote, makes sure none of them ever sees the inside of a courtroom, let alone a prison cell.

Here is how they pulled it off.

The Law They Wrote To Protect Themselves

The membership card to The $200 Class is a piece of legislation called the STOCK Act. Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge. Passed in 2012 with great fanfare. Both parties voted for it. The President signed it on the White House lawn. Cable news called it a victory for accountability, and the country breathed a small sigh of relief.

The country should not have breathed.

Here is what the STOCK Act actually says. Members of Congress must disclose their stock trades within forty five days. The penalty for missing the deadline is two hundred dollars. That’s it. That is the entire enforcement mechanism. No prison. No felony. No SEC enforcement division knocking on doors. Two hundred dollars, the same fine for letting your dog poop on a federal sidewalk in Washington DC. Your dog and your senator have, under federal law, EXACTLY THE SAME EXPOSURE to financial consequences for selling out the American people.

This is not a loophole. This is not an oversight. This is the DESIGN. They wrote the law against the thing they were doing, set the punishment at the cost of dinner at Olive Garden, and handed enforcement to a Justice Department whose senior staff serves at the pleasure of the same lawmakers committing the crime. They did this on purpose, in public, in front of cameras, while wearing American flag pins.

In the THIRTEEN YEARS since the STOCK Act passed, the number of members of Congress prosecuted under it is exactly zero. ZERO. The same DOJ that put a sixty one year old woman in a federal cell over forty five thousand dollars has, for thirteen years running, looked at the most well documented insider trading scheme in American history and decided it was a paperwork issue.

Meanwhile, the SEC has been very busy with everyone else. The SEC prosecuted teenagers in basements for trades worth less than a used car. The SEC fined Kim Kardashian over a million dollars for promoting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid. The SEC has prosecuted secretaries who overheard their bosses on the phone, IT contractors who saw something on a screen, friends of friends of corporate executives who got tipped over a beer. The SEC has time and resources for secretaries, IT contractors, teenagers, and reality TV stars. The SEC has not, in thirteen years, found time for a single sitting member of Congress.

This is not negligence. This is TREASON against the equal application of the law, executed in slow motion, in public, by the people sworn to defend the Constitution. Now meet the people the SEC cannot find time for.

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Receipt One. The Former Speaker’s Husband, Apparently A Stock Picking Genius

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi technically does not own stocks. Her husband Paul does, and Paul, by an extraordinary statistical fluke, has spent the last decade making trades that surge right before legislation his wife votes on, schedules, or shapes. The pattern starts to feel less like luck and more like geometry.

In November 2023, Paul Pelosi bought fifty Nvidia call options at a $120 strike, a position trade trackers pinned at around $1.8 million. By summer it was up roughly four million dollars. He sold ten thousand Nvidia shares on December 31, 2024. Less than a month later, on January 27, 2025, Nvidia cratered seventeen percent in a single day, erasing close to SIX HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS from the market in the largest single-day market value loss in U.S. history. The Pelosi household exited weeks before the cliff. Coincidence is doing some lifting in a gym it has never visited. Paul did the same thing with Visa stock one month before the DOJ filed antitrust charges against Visa, and again with Google stock one month before the DOJ sued Google. The pattern is not occasional. The pattern is monthly. Either Paul Pelosi is the GREATEST STOCK PICKER IN HUMAN HISTORY, or somebody has been talking shop at the dinner table. There is no third option.

Pelosi’s office says she does not own stocks personally and has no involvement in her husband’s trades. The Pelosis do, however, share a house in San Francisco. Under our current legal definitions, sharing a house with one of the most powerful members of Congress for the last thirty years counts as a Chinese wall as long as everyone agrees to look at the floor when the topic comes up over the green beans.

If you have a brother in law who tells you Pelosi is fine, this is the section to forward him.

Receipt Two. The President Who Posted The Stock Tip On The Internet

If the Pelosi case is corruption hidden behind a husband, the next case is corruption POSTED ON THE INTERNET, IN PUBLIC, IN ALL CAPS, BY THE HEAD OF STATE.

April 9, 2025. Markets in free fall over the President’s own tariffs. At 9:37 AM eastern, the President of the United States posted to his social media platform: THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT. Three hours and forty one minutes later, he announced a ninety day pause on those tariffs. The market exploded. Trump Media, ticker DJT, the same DJT he had signed his post with, closed up nearly twenty two percent. The President’s stake, held in trust by his oldest son, gained FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN MILLION DOLLARS in value before the closing bell.

The head of state posted a public buy signal four hours before he took the action that made it correct, and his family trust gained nearly half a billion dollars before the markets closed. This is not subtle. This is not legally ambiguous. This is the plot of every corruption movie you have ever watched, except the corrupt official is the President of the United States and the corruption is happening on his phone in front of his nine point four million followers in real time.

Legal experts cited by PBS, NPR, and TIME pointed out that this is, technically, not insider trading because the buy signal was technically public. A public president posting a public stock tip on a public platform four hours before publicly making the publicly market moving announcement is, technically, just somebody who is publicly very good at picking days. (His batting average on this is suspiciously high. Pitchers with this batting average get drug tested. Presidents apparently get re-elected.)

This was not a one off. Three days before the second inauguration, the President’s family launched $TRUMP, an official memecoin that spiked to nine billion dollars in market cap before collapsing and erasing the savings of EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND small wallets, mostly retail investors who thought they were supporting the President. A small number of insider wallets exited at the top with profits in the hundreds of millions.

If you ran a pump and dump that wiped out eight hundred thousand retail investors, the SEC would be at your door before dinner. The President runs the same play with his family name on the token, and the only consequence is a crypto trade press article.

If your dad still tells you Trump is draining the swamp, this is the section to send him. The swamp is fine. The swamp has its own helicopter.

Receipt Three. The Senators Who Used Pandemic Intelligence As A Stock Tip

The Pelosi case is corruption behind a marriage. The Trump case is corruption on the internet. The third case is corruption that walked directly out of a SERIES OF GOVERNMENT BRIEFINGS, including classified intelligence reports, and into a brokerage account, in a moment when honest information might have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives.

January 24, 2020. Senators received an all-senators briefing on the new virus from China, with CDC Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Throughout late January and early February, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, where Senator Richard Burr was chair, received additional classified briefings about the virus and its likely impact. The picture available to senators in those rooms was sharply different from the one being painted for the public. Several senators, both parties, started selling.

Senator Richard Burr, who at the time chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold thirty three different stocks in one day. (If there is one position in the Senate that should NOT involve insider trading, it is the one literally named “Intelligence.” This is the kind of thing that, in a country with a functioning legal system, would be a screenplay. In our country, it was a Tuesday.) The same week, on Fox News, Burr assured the public that “the United States today is better prepared than ever before” for emerging health threats. His brother in law, who served on the federal National Mediation Board, sold tens of thousands of dollars in stock the same day Burr did. Either he was psychic, or the brothers in law spend a lot of time on the phone.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, whose husband Jeffrey Sprecher was at the time chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (yes, that New York Stock Exchange, this is the actual ownership structure of American capital markets, not a typo), began selling stock the same day she walked out of the January 24 briefing. Her household executed twenty seven transactions valued between $1.275 million and $3.1 million between January 24 and February 14. She also bought shares in Citrix, a remote work software company, which is the kind of investment you make WHEN YOU HAVE JUST BEEN BRIEFED ON A GLOBAL LOCKDOWN. Senators Dianne Feinstein and James Inhofe also dumped significant holdings in the same window. The FBI seized Burr’s phone in May 2020. The DOJ opened investigations on all four senators. The DOJ then quietly closed all four investigations. Nobody went to jail. Nobody paid a meaningful fine. Burr stepped down from chairing Senate Intelligence as a “gesture,” which is bureaucratic Latin for “I am very sorry I got caught.”

Now hold both halves of this in your head at the same time. While the senators were dumping their hotel stocks, your grandmother was being told to stockpile canned soup. While the chairman of Senate Intelligence was selling thirty three positions, the country was heading into the largest mass casualty event since the Civil War. While the DOJ was quietly closing the investigations, the SAME DOJ was prosecuting truck drivers and IT contractors for insider trading on tips they overheard at work.

This is not corruption. Corruption is a side hustle. THIS IS THE JOB.

Watch Them Do It In Real Time

You don’t have to take my word for any of this. Every disclosed congressional trade is public record, online, free, updated daily. The corruption is so well documented that Wall Street has built actual financial products on top of it.

Bookmark these. CapitolTrades.com tracks every disclosed congressional trade as it filters through the system. Sort by lawmaker, by stock, by date, by party. Quiver Quantitative does the same with cleaner timing analysis against market moves. Unusual Whales is the X account that broke most of the Pelosi stories, and the free tier covers the basics.

And then there is the punchline. NANC and KRUZ are real exchange traded funds you can buy on any brokerage account today. NANC copies the household stock trades of Democrat lawmakers. KRUZ copies Republican. Both are real funds. Both have outperformed the S&P 500. Wall Street built them because Wall Street understands that congressional households are, in the aggregate, the highest-performing trading desk in America, and the rational response is to copy them. The corruption is not a glitch in the system. The corruption IS the system, and the financial industry has made it a menu item.

The Bill That Would Stop This Keeps Mysteriously Dying

If you are still wondering whether all of this is being done deliberately, the next part removes any remaining doubt.

There is a bill that would actually ban this. It is called the PELOSI Act. Senator Josh Hawley has introduced it three times. The latest version cleared a Senate committee in July 2025 by an 8 to 7 vote. Of the eight Republicans on the committee, exactly ONE voted yes. The one was Hawley, the man who wrote it. Senator Rick Scott, with a personal net worth above five hundred million dollars, voted no, saying “this idea that we are going to attack people because they make money is wrong.” (The bill, to be clear, does not prohibit anyone from making money. It prohibits members of Congress from making money through INSIDER TRADING. The fact that Senator Scott considered this an “attack” tells you exactly how he is making his money.)

President Trump initially said he would sign it. TWENTY FOUR HOURS after the committee vote, he was on Truth Social attacking Hawley as a “second-tier senator” being used as a Democrat “pawn.” The bill went back into the drawer where bills go to die.

The teams are part of the trick. The teams exist so you have someone to cheer for while you are getting robbed. Both teams are owned by the same coaches. The coaches are getting rich. The coaches are also, you may have noticed, BUILDING BUNKERS.

The Bunkers Are The Confession

In March 2020, Elon Musk was worth twenty four billion dollars. He is now worth over EIGHT HUNDRED BILLION. That happened in six years. Nothing he built explains it. No product, no factory, no patent. The number went up because the people in Washington who write the rules let it go up, the same way they let Paul Pelosi’s options print, the same way they let the President post a buy signal on his phone four hours before moving the market himself. Connected men get rich. Everyone else gets a 23 percent pay cut and told it is the other team’s fault.

This is not capitalism. This is a heist. The American billionaire class is up almost ninety percent in wealth since COVID, while wages flatlined and the dollar in your pocket bought less every quarter. The men running the country are not running it badly. They are running it into the ground on purpose, because the ground is where the bunker is.

We Owe China

The federal government owes thirty eight trillion dollars. We pay nearly a trillion a year just on interest, more than the entire military budget, and a quarter of that money goes overseas to creditors who do not love us. The biggest of those creditors is China.

China has a published military doctrine. It is called Unrestricted Warfare. Two senior PLA colonels wrote it in 1999 and it is still operational.

The doctrine says, in plain Mandarin, that a financial attack on a country counts as war. China considers our debt their weapon. They have said so out loud. PLA officers have threatened, on the record, to dump US Treasuries when the political winds shift. We have known this for twenty five years. We borrow from them anyway, more every quarter, because the men in charge get paid the day the money lands and they do not plan to be home when the bill comes.

We are already running out of room. Interest payments are about to swallow the entire discretionary budget. Your Social Security trust fund goes insolvent in 2032, six years from now, and the law automatically cuts every retirement check by twenty three percent the day it does. The day after that, the next payment to Beijing comes due, and one of these years, we are going to miss it. China’s doctrine says that is when the war begins.

The Day The Sirens Go

This is the day. Your phone buzzes with an EAS alert. The sirens go in your town. Chinese drone swarms cross the horizon because we missed an interest payment and Beijing’s military doctrine says financial default is an act of war and they have been ready for this since 1999.

The President is in Raven Rock, six hundred feet underground, behind a blast door you paid for. Your senator is on a private jet to Lanai. Your congressman is in a hardened federal complex in Pennsylvania you have never heard of and were never supposed to. Mark Zuckerberg is in Kauai behind concrete. Peter Thiel is in New Zealand. Larry Ellison is on his island.

You are on your lawn looking up.

Your kids are next to you.

The bunkers are not for you. They were never for you. They were built with your taxes for the men who sold you out so they could survive the burning of the country they sold. Every Republican who told you to trust them and every Democrat who told you to trust them ran the same scam from opposite sides of the same field, and on the day the bombs fall they will be in the same room underground laughing about which crowd was easier to fool.

You will be on the lawn.

So will your kids.

Help Keep the Wise Wolf Howling

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You just read four thousand words about the most lucrative criminal enterprise in American history. The Wise Wolf wrote it from a motel room while ignoring a heart condition. Lily edited it between classes she is paying for herself. There is no third person on this masthead. There is no investor. There is nobody handing us a budget to do this.

Going paid is what changes that. It is what gets a desk that is not in a motel. It is what gets researchers who can pull court filings while Wolf sleeps for once. It is what gets the help we need to keep doing this without one of us collapsing. The number of people who actually go paid out of any given article is small. If you are reading this and you have the money, you are the one we are talking to.

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If the budget is not there, the second best thing you can do is take this article and shove it in front of someone who needs to read it. The brother in law who keeps telling you Pelosi is clean. The dad who still thinks Trump is draining the swamp. The neighbor who votes the other team and thinks that makes them safe. None of them are safe. They need to see the receipts. You have them now. Pass them on.

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Sources

Pelosi Nvidia trades and December 31, 2024 sale before the January 2025 DeepSeek crash: Newsweek, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, Benzinga. Visa and Google sales before DOJ antitrust suits: Fox Business. NANC and KRUZ ETFs: Unusual Whales / Subversive Capital, BATS exchange.

Trump April 9, 2025 Truth Social post and the four hour gap to the tariff pause: PBS NewsHour, NPR, TIME, NBC News, Washington Post, CNBC. The $415 million DJT trust gain: PBS. $TRUMP memecoin and Chainalysis wallet analysis: crypto industry coverage.

The 2020 Burr/Loeffler/Inhofe/Feinstein scandal: Wikipedia “2020 congressional insider trading scandal,” primary reporting by ProPublica, NYT, Daily Beast, Washington Post, NPR. DOJ closing the investigations: CNBC, NBC News.

PELOSI Act 8 to 7 committee vote July 30, 2025: Roll Call, CBS News, Axios. Trump’s “second-tier senator” attack on Hawley: public Truth Social record.

Tech billionaire bunkers: Zuckerberg’s Koolau Ranch in Wired (December 2023), Fortune, Time. Thiel’s New Zealand citizenship (2011) and 477-acre property: CNBC, Yahoo Finance. Ellison’s Lanai (98%, $300M, 2012): Bloomberg, Wikipedia, Hawaii Public Utilities Commission filings. Hoffman’s “apocalypse insurance” quote: The New Yorker, January 2017.

Elon Musk net worth growth: Forbes Real-Time Billionaires data, $24B (March 2020) to $809B (April 2026). Verified via Wikipedia “Wealth of Elon Musk.” US billionaire wealth +87.6% post-pandemic to $5.5 trillion: Institute for Policy Studies (March 2024).

US national debt $38 trillion (October 2025): Treasury Department, RAND Corporation. FY2025 net interest payments of $970 billion exceeding defense spending: Congressional Budget Office, American Action Forum, Treasury Monthly Statement. Approximately one quarter of interest payments flowing to foreign holders including China: RAND Corporation analysis.

China’s “Unrestricted Warfare” doctrine (1999) by PLA Air Force Colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui: published, available in English translation, classified financial warfare alongside conventional military force. PLA threats to dump US Treasuries as economic retaliation: documented 2010 Washington Times reporting on senior PLA officers calling for Treasury sell-off following Taiwan arms sales.

Social Security insolvency: 2025 Social Security Trustees Report. Retirement trust fund (OASI) projected insolvent late 2032 (accelerated from 2033 by July 2025 budget law). Combined trust funds insolvent 2034. Automatic 23% benefit cut on insolvency. Typical couple loses ~$16,500 annual benefits. 3.8M additional seniors in poverty. Sources: Social Security Administration, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Tax Policy Center, Bipartisan Policy Center.

Federal interest payments exceeding defense budget: CBO data, FY 2024-2025. China’s Treasury holdings: US Treasury TIC data. Catherine Austin Fitts and Mark Skidmore $21 trillion missing federal funds: Solari Report, solari.com.

Public congressional trade trackers: CapitolTrades.com, Quiver Quantitative, Unusual Whales.