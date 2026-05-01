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Three months. Eighty-hour weeks. Hundreds of combined hours of staring at Python error messages at 2am while my eyes slowly dissolved into their sockets like two grapes left on a dashboard in August.

Was it worth it?

I ran today’s article through Vidiot — my self-coded content creation engine, which I named Vidiot because I like video editing and I am an idiot — and the answer appears to be: possibly yes.

What used to take my designer and me 20 to 30 hours to produce for a single 10-minute video is now taking less than 20 minutes. The AI-generated art actually looks like what we were going for. The whole thing is running. It is working. I am choosing to feel good about this rather than think too hard about what this says about the value of those 30-hour sessions, because that path leads somewhere dark.

Now. About YouTube.

Substack is lovely. Substack is fine. Substack has an algorithm that I am convinced was designed by someone who actively dislikes us personally, because we have been on here for years and their internal promotion machine treats the Wise Wolf like a rumor. But YouTube — YouTube has math I understand. One hundred thousand subscribers equals approximately $150,000 a year between ad revenue and sponsorships. Split three ways that is $50,000 each, which is not “yacht money” but is absolutely “pay rent and eat something other than anxiety money,” which after three years of this would feel like winning the lottery.

We would like to win that lottery.

If you enjoy this publication and you have a YouTube account, please subscribe to the Wise Wolf channel. It costs you nothing. It helps us enormously. It is the single most effective thing you can do besides a paid subscription to convince the universe that this was all worth it.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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