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Bryce Walat's avatar
Bryce Walat
6hEdited

Michael Jackson’s interest in children and the whole Neverland thing was not of a sexual nature—in fact, Michael Jackson didn’t see children as sex objects as pedo predators do, but rather as friends and playmates.

The reason why is because, as mentioned, Michael Jackson never really had a childhood to speak of, and his actual childhood involved exposure to things and ideas that were not at all developmentally appropriate. His “latency period” as Freud would put it involved exposure to things like strip clubs, but more than that, he was made to sing songs about romantic love during the “girls are yukky” phase of his life.

So he saw himself as still a child and saw other children as friends, playmates, and confidantes, rather than other adults.

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
6hEdited

Thanks for this excellent piece of journalism. You work so hard at this, and I pray that you get the respect, readership, and revenue that you really deserve, as reward.

[See what I did there? 😏]

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