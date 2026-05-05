Editor’s note from the Wise Wolf. I am not a big Michael Jackson fan. As a wee little wolf cub in the late eighties I was into new wave and punk rock, which was about as far from Thriller as a kid with a contrarian streak and a pair of headphones could get. But anyone who was alive in the eighties and nineties knew who Michael Jackson was. He was the King of Pop for a reason, and that reason was that he was the most talented entertainer on the planet. This article is not a fanboy defending his idol. This is a man waging a one man war on pedophilia and institutional corruption calling bullshit on what the mainstream media said about a victim of the same network the Wise Wolf has been documenting for years.

In July 2002, Michael Jackson named Tommy Mottola as the head of a corrupt music industry that exploited and destroyed people. America laughed at him for two weeks straight. In 2024, Tommy Mottola’s name showed up in the unsealed Epstein files.

Michael Jackson stood on a stage in Harlem at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network office, held up a sign with the Sony Music chairman’s face on it covered in devil horns (literal devil horns, drawn on with a Sharpie, in the year 2002, by a man with multiple Grammys and the bestselling album in human history), and called him “very, very, very devilish.” He said the music industry was a conspiracy. He said it was rotten from the top. He said the people running it would never let an artist like him be free.

The American press treated this performance like a celebrity meltdown. Every late night host in the country ran bits about it for two weeks. The narrative locked in fast, and it locked in unanimous: Michael Jackson is unstable, paranoid, possibly losing his mind. The man had spent thirty years selling more records than any human being who has ever lived, and he was being called crazy on national television for daring to name the people who owned the building he sang in. The notes on the press conference, paraphrased, came down to “weird guy says weird things, more at eleven.” He was not crazy. He was right about all of it.

The Timeline Nobody Wants To Look At

The sequence is the argument. In 1993, the first child molestation allegation surfaced. Jordan Chandler. Settled out of court. Jackson said he settled because the trial would have destroyed him either way, and looking at what happened to him later, he was not wrong. From 1994 through 2001, Jackson kept making music, kept being Michael Jackson, kept making money for Sony. No new allegations. None.

In June 2002, his contract with Sony Music ended. He was finally free of Tommy Mottola. In July 2002, he held the press conference. He named Mottola. He named the industry. He said he was going to expose them. In November 2003, four months later, the second child molestation allegation surfaced. Gavin Arvizo. Police raided Neverland. The trial ran into 2005. Jackson was acquitted on all fourteen counts.

The acquittal did not matter. The damage was done. The headlines that ran for two years had already murdered him in the only court that matters when you are a celebrity, which is the court of late night monologues and tabloid covers and people who never read past the first sentence. By the time the legal verdict came down, the cultural verdict had already been rendered: he was a freak, he was guilty, he was a punchline. Jackson never recovered. He died four years later at age fifty.

The pattern is not subtle. Eighteen years between the start of his solo career and the first allegation. Four months between him publicly naming the music industry’s chairman and the second one. Anyone who tells you those dates are coincidence is either lying to you or has never run a calendar in their life.

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The Person They Were Burning

The Joe Jackson abuse is documented. Jackson talked about it on television. He talked about being beaten with belts, with switches, with extension cords. He talked about being terrified of his own father. He talked about working from the age of five, performing in strip clubs at the age of seven, having his childhood incinerated for his father’s ambition before he ever had a chance to be a kid.

That is what produced the Michael Jackson the public saw later. The high voice. The childlike presentation. The Neverland Ranch with the Ferris wheel and the zoo and the candy and the children’s parties. The press treated all of it as evidence of something sinister. It was evidence of something obvious. He had been robbed of a childhood by an abusive father and he was trying to build the one he never had. Reversion. Trauma response. Every therapist on the planet would have recognized it inside of five minutes. The American press recognized it as a marketing opportunity.

Predators do not throw birthday parties on the news. Predators do not invite documentary crews into their homes. Predators do not have Ferris wheels (a Ferris wheel is the precise opposite of stealth, in case anyone needs that explained, you cannot fit one in a basement). Predators hide. Real predators isolate, gain trust in private, ensure secrecy, and absolutely never let cameras follow them. Jackson was the most photographed man on the planet. Children at Neverland came with their families, often with multiple siblings, often with several other families and a lot of household staff and at least one camera crew that happened to be filming a documentary that week. The kids who actually grew up around him, who are now adults, have largely defended him on the record. Macaulay Culkin defended him on the record, repeatedly, into adulthood, and Macaulay Culkin is not a man you describe as having a sunny outlook on Hollywood.

If Jackson was a predator, he was the worst predator in human history. He was incapable of hiding. He was a damaged adult trying to give other kids what was stolen from him. That is what was actually happening. Anyone who knew anything about trauma could see it. The press had no interest in seeing it. The press had an interest in headlines, and a freak king of pop sells more headlines than a damaged man trying to heal (it is not even close, headline-wise, the freak narrative wins by about a thousand to one).

He was, in the most literal sense, the easiest scapegoat in the history of celebrity. He looked weird. He sounded weird. He was already culturally othered. And he was about to start naming names. So they buried him under one.

What Just Got Unsealed

In 2024 and 2025, batches of Epstein-related documents continued to be unsealed and posted to justice.gov. Among the names appearing in the EFTA filings from Epstein v. Rothstein is Tommy Mottola, the same Tommy Mottola Michael Jackson held up a sign of, with horns drawn on his face, in 2002.

One of the surfaced documents is an email Tommy Mottola forwarded to Jeffrey Epstein on March 22, 2010, at 12:41 in the morning. The subject line, in French, reads “Le tatto de ma fille,” which translates to “the tattoo of my daughter.” The body of the forwarded email reads, in English: “Scroll ALL the way down to see the picture. That’s the tattoo I will do.” The chairman of one of the largest music companies in the world, the man Michael Jackson publicly named in 2002 as the heart of a corrupt industry that destroyed people, sent Jeffrey Epstein, in the middle of the night, an email about his daughter’s body. In French. With instructions to scroll down to see the image.

There is a reason men send that kind of thing in another language. There is a reason they send it at 12:41 in the morning. There is a reason they send it to Jeffrey Epstein specifically, who is, by any reading of his public reputation, not the man you forward family photos to (Jeffrey Epstein was famous for many things, baby pictures was not on the list). We do not know what was in the attached image. We know who sent the subject line. We know who he sent it to. We know what time he sent it. The reader does not need a federal indictment to understand what they are looking at.

These are not normal men. These are not men with normal relationships to women, to children, or to their own families. The Epstein network has been documented in court filings, depositions, and federal investigations as a circle of extremely wealthy, extremely connected men who passed around access to children, who photographed and recorded what they did, who blackmailed each other into silence, and who spent decades using their money and their lawyers to make sure nothing ever stuck. The kind of people who would film their own children and trade the footage. The kind of people who, when one of their own gets exposed, do whatever it takes to make sure the exposure stops at one name (this strategy is sometimes called “throwing one guy under the bus.” in pedophile-cartel circles, it is called “Tuesday”).

This is the world Michael Jackson was naming in 2002. He did not have all the documents. He had something more useful. He had access. He had been in the rooms. He had seen what these men were like when they thought regular people were not listening. And in 2002, with his Sony contract finally over and his leverage finally his own, he tried to tell us.

David Copperfield is also named in those same EFTA filings. He still performs in Las Vegas (the magic shows are reportedly going great). Mottola still walks free. Still wealthy. Still in the industry. Still on talk shows when he wants to be. The men Michael Jackson tried to warn America about have paid no price at all.

Stop and notice what just happened here. The man who spent weeks on national television defending himself in a pedophilia trial, the man America had collectively decided was a child molester, the man whose name became the punchline, Michael freaking Jackson, was not named in the unsealed Epstein files. The men he stood on a stage and accused in 2002 of running the exact kind of operation they were going to accuse him of were. The chairman of his record label. The chairman’s friends. The men who profited off Jackson’s career and then made sure he could never have one again the moment he stopped being useful. The accused was clean. The accusers were the ring. And Jackson is the only person in this story who paid for any of it. He paid with his career, his reputation, his health, and his life.

The Propofol Was Not A Drug Habit

The official cause of Michael Jackson’s death is acute propofol intoxication. The story the public absorbed is that he was a celebrity drug addict who got too greedy with prescriptions. Like Elvis. Like Prince. Another sad cautionary tale about fame.

This is not true. Propofol is not a recreational drug. It is a surgical anesthetic. It does not get you high. It does not produce euphoria. It does not produce a buzz. It produces unconsciousness, fast, the way a hammer produces a nail going into wood. Nobody has ever taken propofol at a party. Nobody has ever woken up the next morning and said “wow, that propofol last night was incredible, you should have been there.” People do not chase propofol because it feels good. People chase propofol because it lets them stop existing for a few hours. It is not a party drug. It is an off switch.

Conrad Murray, the doctor convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s death (his medical license, in case anyone is curious, was a real thing he had earned through actual medical school, which makes the propofol-as-Ambien career decision even harder to explain), was administering propofol to Jackson nightly so he could sleep.

A man does not need a surgical anesthetic to sleep unless what is keeping him awake has become unbearable. Jackson at the time was preparing for fifty concerts, the This Is It tour, his attempted comeback after fifteen years of being treated as a monster by the same press machinery that had once crowned him King of Pop. He could not sleep because he could not stop thinking. He could not stop thinking because the country he had given thirty years of music to had decided he was a child molester, and no acquittal, no documentary, no friend defending him on television was ever going to undo that.

The autopsy said propofol. The honest cause of death is closer to this: a man who had been hounded into a chemical coma every night to escape what had been done to him by people who had stolen everything from him while pretending to be the heroes of the story.

They did not just ruin his career. They killed him. They killed him slowly, over twenty years, by hand, on the public record, while everyone watched and laughed.

The Verdict

They did this on purpose. The 1993 allegation was a warning shot. The 2002 press conference was Jackson refusing to take the warning. The 2003 allegation was the punishment. The acquittal did not matter, and they knew it would not matter, because the verdict the public actually renders comes from headlines and Conan O’Brien jokes and not from juries. By the time the courts said innocent, the culture had said guilty, and once the culture says guilty about a face that weird and a voice that high, the verdict is permanent.

Michael Jackson is the textbook case study for what the music industry does to a famous person who tries to tell the truth about the people who own famous people. They do not have to put you in prison. They just have to make sure no one ever takes you seriously again. They turn your face into a meme. They make jokes about you for fifteen years. They wait for the stress to kill you, and then they write the obituary.

He told us in 2002. We laughed at the messenger. We are still laughing at the messenger. Tommy Mottola is not laughing. Tommy Mottola is in the Epstein files. The Department of Justice is now confirming, document by document, that Michael Jackson was telling the truth. He did not deserve any of what happened to him. He was right about all of it.

He was the greatest pop star in human history, and he was destroyed because he tried to warn America about a network of rich predators who could not afford to be exposed. They got away with it. They are still getting away with it. Tommy Mottola is in the Epstein files. Michael Jackson is in the ground.

Every time you hear someone do the moonwalk joke, every time someone quotes a Conan bit, every time you hear his name used as code for predator, remember Tommy Mottola is in the Epstein files and Michael Jackson tried to warn us. Send this article to anyone in your life who still treats Jackson as a punchline. They have not been told the truth. You can be the one who tells them.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

The Wise Wolf is not Sony Music. The Wise Wolf is a guy in a five hundred dollar a week motel where the mattress carries forty years of call girl shame and the unmistakable bouquet of nicotine that has been worked into the fibers like a marinade. The same network of people who reduced Michael Jackson to a punchline and a propofol overdose has the budget to do far worse to a journalist who is currently rationing dental work because the alternative is rationing groceries. A retainer for a real attorney costs more in a month than this motel costs in a year. That retainer is not optional anymore.

Paid subscribers are the only thing standing between this publication and the kind of legal pressure that has historically ended Substacks like this one. Every paid sub is a brick in the wall between the Wise Wolf and the people Michael Jackson tried to name. Lily, for her part, would like to buy a car at some point in this lifetime. Wolf has promised her that the next big score after fixing his teeth goes toward the down payment on an entry level subcompact used car that will almost certainly be slower than Wolf’s ebike, but will at least keep her out of the rain on the way to class.

If you can swing a paid sub, this is the article to do it on. If you cannot, send this one to anyone in your life who still treats Michael Jackson’s name as a punchline. They have not been told the truth. You can be the one who tells them.

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