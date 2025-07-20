The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 20, 2025

Looks like this article got the shadowban hammer... Funny how whenever I talk about this topic the article does not get any traction or reach... Makes you wonder...

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KMB
Jul 21, 2025

Hallelujah! Praise Him! And thank you for this wonderful reminder that God fights for His people. We must choose faith over fear. Stay in the Word.

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