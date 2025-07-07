Republicans are having nervous breakdowns because a biological male won a high school swimming trophy, convinced this single event signals the apocalypse of Western civilization. They're stockpiling guns and banning books while their own party leaders quietly invest in the same ESG funds they publicly condemn.

Democrats are having psychotic episodes because someone used the wrong pronoun at a coffee shop, genuinely believing that misgendering is equivalent to genocide. They're defunding police while hiring private security, screaming about fascism while censoring anyone who disagrees with their latest orthodoxy.

Both sides are literally foaming at the mouth, ready to destroy friendships, marriages, and America itself over whether children should learn about gender identity in kindergarten or whether biological sex is real.

Republicans: "They're grooming our kids and destroying America with their woke mind virus!"

Democrats: "They're literal Nazis trying to genocide trans people and establish a theocracy!"

Meanwhile, both parties just voted to send another $100 billion overseas while Americans sleep in tents under highway overpasses…

You're all fucking insane.

And the people who actually run this country are laughing at you.

Since Substack will not allow more than 30 characters in a poll, here are your options:

Vote and prove exactly how well their divide et impera strategy has rotted your brain!

[Option 1] I'm a Republican and this is communist propaganda destroying America

[Option 2] I'm a Democrat and this is fascist hate speech that should be banned

[Option 3] Both parties are run by the same oligarchs who love watching us fight

[Option 4] This is all conspiracy bullshit from a Russian bot

Option 3 is the correct answer by the way.

Behold! A populace that possesses the accumulated knowledge of all human civilization at their fingertips, yet chooses their leaders based on which candidate owns the most amusing social media account. Even Caligula is impressed.

The Roman Blueprint for Modern Control

Two thousand years ago, Roman elites perfected the art of controlling restless populations. They discovered something profound: people are easier to rule when they're fighting each other than when they're questioning their rulers.

The German philosopher Hegel simply gave a name to what Romans had been practicing for centuries - the dialectical method of control:

Thesis → Antithesis → Synthesis

Create opposing forces, let them battle, then emerge with the predetermined solution that consolidates power.

This isn't theory. It's the operational manual that today's elites inherited from Rome's political masters.

When you see a new cultural war erupting - gender identity, racial tensions, religious conflicts - ask yourself the Roman question: Cui bono? Who benefits?

The answer is always the same: those who profit from the chaos while you exhaust yourself fighting their manufactured enemies.

The Illusion of Choice in a Rigged System

Observe American politics through Roman eyes, and the deception becomes clear.

Two parties dominate everything:

One faction wears blue and claims to represent progress

Another faction wears red and claims to represent tradition

They debate fiercely. They raise billions. They promise transformation. You choose sides and invest your identity in their success.

Yet both factions receive funding from identical sources: the same banks, corporations, and billionaire networks that profit regardless of electoral outcomes.

This is what Romans called clientela - the patron-client relationship where apparent competitors actually serve the same masters.

The banking cartels, defense contractors, and pharmaceutical giants don't care about your pronouns or your prayers. They care about policies that generate profit and control.

When Goldman Sachs funds both parties, when BlackRock owns shares in every major corporation, when the same consulting firms advise all candidates - you're not witnessing democracy. You're watching professional wrestling with better costumes.

I AM A REAL AMERICAN... and so are you, brother, but there's only room for ONE founding father in this ring! tightens grip Train hard, say your prayers, and maybe next time you'll think twice before challenging the HULKSTER to a Revolutionary War, dude!

The Bloodline Presidency

This 12-year old girl discovered that nearly ALL US presidents, both Democrat and Republican, are the product of inbreeding.

Still believe in democratic choice? Consider this uncomfortable truth about American leadership.

In 2016, middle school student BridgeAnne d'Avignon researched presidential genealogy for a school project. Her findings revealed what Roman aristocrats would recognize immediately: power remains concentrated within the same families across generations.

The evidence is undeniable:

George Washington connects to James Madison, Zachary Taylor, and Edith Wilson

Both Roosevelts were cousins who married within their extended family network

George W. Bush and Barack Obama share seventh-cousin status

The Bush, Adams, Kennedy, and Rockefeller dynasties intermarry continuously

This isn't coincidence. It's aristocracy disguised as democracy.

Roman patrician families maintained power through identical methods - strategic marriages, inherited wealth, and the illusion of public service while serving private interests.

When politicians perform heated opposition on camera, remember: they may be attending the same family gatherings off-camera.

The Eternal Strategy: Panem et Circenses

Roman poet Juvenal identified the method that keeps populations docile: panem et circenses - bread and circuses.

"The people that once bestowed commands, consulships, legions, and all else, now concerns itself no more, and longs eagerly for just two things: bread and circuses."

Modern America has perfected this formula beyond Roman imagination:

Endless sports programming and celebrity worship

Social media outrage cycles that burn out within days

Streaming entertainment that consumes every spare moment

Political theater that generates heat without light

Consumer culture that promises fulfillment through purchase

While you're debating which Marvel movie is superior or which political personality said what on Twitter, legislation that affects your actual life passes without scrutiny.

The circus has become so sophisticated that you don't even realize you're in the arena.

Divide et Impera - The Master Strategy

Why do cultural wars intensify every election cycle? Because divide et impera - divide and rule - represents the most effective method of population control ever devised.

Tacitus understood this perfectly: "A corrupt and effeminate age will shrink from the stern realities of actual conflict, but will nevertheless be prolific in abstract theories of what might be done."

While Americans engage in abstract battles over identity and ideology, concrete power consolidates in fewer hands.

Marcus Tullius Cicero warned: "The authority of those who teach is often an obstacle to those who want to learn."

Your political leaders aren't educating you about governance - they're conditioning you to react predictably to stimuli.

When you're consumed by rage over transgender athletes or religious freedom, you're not questioning why:

Wealth inequality has reached levels that would have triggered Roman slave rebellions

Military spending exceeds the next ten countries combined

Corporate subsidies dwarf all social programs

Financial institutions operate with impunity after repeated crashes

The real enemy isn't the opposing political tribe. It's the system that ensures you'll never unite against actual power.

Res Publica - The Republic That Serves Wealth

America claims to be a republic, but Cicero would recognize it as something else entirely: a plutocracy disguised as popular government.

"Nothing is so unbelievable that oratory cannot make it acceptable," Cicero observed. Modern politicians have mastered this art, using focus-grouped language to make corporate servitude sound like public service.

Today's senators and representatives aren't serving the res publica - the public good. They're serving the donor class that finances their campaigns and employs them after office.

Cato the Elder exemplified authentic public service: "After I'm dead I'd rather have people ask why I have no monument than why I have one."

Compare this to modern politicians who accumulate wealth and influence while claiming to be public servants, building monuments to themselves with taxpayer money.

The Roman Republic fell when private interests captured public institutions. America is following the identical trajectory.

The Path Forward

Marcus Aurelius wrote: "Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking."

The solution isn't found in choosing between manufactured political options. It's found in rejecting the premise that you must choose sides in conflicts designed to distract you.

Cicero's final warning resonates across centuries: "The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend."

The enemy isn't Republicans or Democrats. It's the system that profits from your division while consolidating power behind the scenes.

Next time you feel rage over the latest cultural controversy, remember what Roman elites knew: an angry population is a controllable population.

Stop feeding the machine that consumes your attention and energy. Start questioning who benefits from your outrage.

The republic dies when citizens become spectators in their own government.

SHARE THIS ANALYSIS if you're ready to see past the manufactured divisions.

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COMMENT BELOW: What other issues do you now recognize as divide et impera tactics?

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