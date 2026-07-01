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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
10h

I do surveys and when they ask me about A. I. I always answer with " The Terminator "!

Liked this article . A Sarah Conner fan from the first.

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Mac's avatar
Mac
8h

Written as fiction to bypass the brainwashing? Check

To wake the remaining few sleepers who can be awakened before the music stops? Check

And to spur those awake to move faster, because they're burning daylight? Check

Excellent writing, WW. Thank you

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