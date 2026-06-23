The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
8h

I remember when you used to have hundreds of comments and likes. Substack appears to be doing us all dirty.

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Jim Purvis's avatar
Jim Purvis
8h

Wow. 😳😩😔 Thanks for writing this. I just shared it on Facebook.

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