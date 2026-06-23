Go ahead and call it crazy. I’ve got eighty-six years of documentation that says the most trusted kid’s entertainment company on earth has been up to some real shady stuff.

It’s Christmas 2022, your kids are on the couch watching the new Tim Allen holiday special on Disney+, and a group of children dressed as elves march in holding letter signs that spell WE LOVE YOU SATAN, clearly and completely, for several full uninterrupted seconds before Tim Allen notices the mix-up, the elves scramble, and the signs rearrange to read “Santa.” Everybody laughs.

Disney called it a harmless spelling gag and dispatched the fact-checkers to confirm there was nothing to see since the word got corrected before the scene ended. What the fact-checkers did not address was the part where a spelling gag requires a writers’ room, a showrunner, a studio executive, a casting director, a prop department, a camera crew, an editor, and a post-production supervisor, none of whom missed it, all of whom approved it, because the joke does not work unless every professional in that pipeline saw exactly what the signs said. This was a deliberate, fully produced creative choice to put the word SATAN in the hands of children on a Christmas special and then dare the audience to say something about it. When the audience did say something about it, the fact-checkers had the answer ready: the letters got fixed, you are overreacting, move on.

Why, out of every joke available to a Christmas writers’ room, was this the one somebody really wanted to make? Why Satan? Why children? Why Christmas, a holiday that already had Christ surgically removed from its cultural center and replaced with a magical gift-dispensing corporation mascot in a red suit, leaving just enough of the name to feel familiar and none of the substance to feel sacred?

People who want to give Disney the benefit of the doubt will tell you the company drifted, that it used to stand for wholesome values and slowly lost its way. That is the generous interpretation. It is also wrong. Disney did not drift toward this. Disney has always been exactly this. The only thing that changed is how much of the country they needed to hide it from.

The company that your children trust more than any other institution on earth, the one with the castle logo and the fairy dust and the lullaby jingle, is pro-witchcraft, pro-occult, and has been since the day it opened. Pro-witchcraft is not a creative preference. It is not a cultural evolution.

Pro-witchcraft is anti-God and anti-Christ.

Those are not two readings of the same position. They are opposites. And the most profitable entertainment company in human history chose a side eighty-six years ago and has been walking your children toward it ever since, one film at a time, on a timeline calibrated to how fast the country stopped believing in anything capable of pushing back.

The SATAN sign on the Christmas special was not a blooper that got corrected. It was a status report. Disney taking the temperature of the room. Measuring how far they had come and whether you would do anything about it.

Most people laughed. Which was exactly what was counted on.

Mickey Mouse Attended Lodge Meetings in the Funny Pages

The wholesome grandfather picture of Walt Disney is not wrong exactly. It is just incomplete in some ways that matter quite a bit.

Walt Disney signed his membership card for DeMolay International in March 1920 at nineteen years old. DeMolay operates, by its own description, within the Masonic family, sponsored by Freemasonry, structured on Masonic ritual and symbolism. It is named after Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, burned at the stake in 1314 for heresy, sodomy, and idol worship. Its stated purpose is to introduce young men to Masonic brotherhood and prepare them for lodge membership.



Walt was proud enough of this that he published five comic strips in the early 1930s depicting Mickey Mouse and his friends attending lodge meetings.

The most famous children’s character in history, in the funny pages, going to Masonic ritual meetings. Walt’s brother Roy, who co-founded the company alongside him, became a full Freemason and stayed one for decades.

It does not stop there. Inside Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, a prop crate bears the inscription “H. Abiff’s Working Tools.” Hiram Abiff is the central figure of Freemasonry’s third degree initiation ritual, the murder victim at the center of the brotherhood’s foundational myth. That prop was not found by conspiracy theorists. It was documented and confirmed by the Scottish Rite Masons in their own publication. Then there is Club 33, Disney’s most exclusive private club, located at 33 Royal Street in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square. The 33rd degree is the highest degree in Scottish Rite Freemasonry. Disney says the name is just the address. Sure. This is the same address that happens to share a number with the pinnacle of the fraternal order whose initiation myth is referenced on a prop inside the same theme park, founded by a man who spent his teenage years in a Masonic youth organization named after a Knight Templar martyr whose brother was a lodge brother.

Editorial note from Wolf: Freemasonry has spent eighty-five years insisting that Walt Disney was never a Mason, that the DeMolay connection means nothing, that Club 33 is just an address, that the Hiram Abiff prop is just a prop, and that anyone who sees a pattern in any of this is a paranoid conspiracy theorist who needs to touch grass. They have been very consistent about this. What they have been less consistent about is explaining why a supposedly unaffiliated children’s entertainment company keeps accumulating Masonic fingerprints the way most people accumulate parking tickets.

None of it was hidden. It was published, documented, and in the case of the Magic Kingdom prop, confirmed by the Masons themselves in print. Walt did not bury any of this. He simply understood that most people would never bother to look, and that the few who did would be called paranoid for mentioning it. He was right on both counts. And in November 1938, he gave the world the clearest possible window into exactly what he was, and almost nobody looked then either.

Every Studio in Hollywood Said No. Walt Said Come On In.

In November 1938, Leni Riefenstahl came to Hollywood. She was the Nazi regime’s official filmmaker, the woman who made Triumph of the Will, the propaganda masterpiece that turned Adolf Hitler into a living god on screen. Every major Hollywood studio refused to meet with her. Every single one. Except Walt Disney, who not only kept his appointment but spent an entire day showing her around the studio and previewing concept art for his next film. The film that would become Fantasia. A film about a sorcerer.

The Nazi movement did not grow out of a political party. It grew out of a secret society. The Thule Society was a German occult brotherhood that sponsored the party Hitler later reshaped into the Third Reich. Thule member Dietrich Eckart personally mentored Hitler and said on his deathbed in 1923: “I have initiated him into the Secret Doctrine, opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers.” Himmler built the SS as a deliberate occult order, with initiation rituals, runic insignia, and a castle where his inner circle performed Norse mystical ceremonies. The swastika, the SS runes, the entire iconography came straight out of Thule occult symbolism. The Nazi movement was not a political party that happened to attract some weird members. It was an occult project wearing a political party as a costume. Leni Riefenstahl was its face.

Three years after that meeting, Walt was producing ‘ anti-Nazi ’ propaganda for the United States government, thirty-two films mocking Hitler and the regime, including Donald Duck in a Nazi uniform reading a copy of Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

Walt made those cartoons. Walt also spent a full day with the official filmmaker of the movement those cartoons were mocking and showed her his next project. He did not appear to find those two facts contradictory. A man with documented Masonic ties spending a full day with the public face of a movement built on occult ritual, two people from adjacent traditions sharing a perfectly pleasant afternoon about a movie.

Your public face and your private conduct do not have to match. You just have to manage the distance between them carefully. Walt understood that. He built a company on it. And the movie he showed Leni Riefenstahl that afternoon was about to spend eighty years teaching children exactly what he believed.

Most people will scroll by this button without clicking it. Don’t be like those people. Share

The Sorcerer’s Name Is Yen Sid. That’s Disney Spelled Backwards.

Fantasia came out in 1940, and its most famous sequence follows Mickey Mouse stealing his master’s sorcerer’s hat and using occult power to animate a broom that spirals completely out of control until the sorcerer returns to set things right. The tone poem Paul Dukas composed for the sequence was drawn from the legend of the Golem of Prague, a tale about life conjured through forbidden ritual. The sorcerer’s name, the keeper of the power, the one Mickey is not yet permitted to become, is Yen Sid. Disney spelled backwards.

Most people look at that scene and say Disney used to teach that occult power leads to destruction. That they used to be on the right side. Then they changed.

They did not change. Walt named the sorcerer after himself. The man with the Masonic youth card, the man who spent a day with the Nazi regime’s official filmmaker, named the keeper of occult power after himself and put Mickey Mouse in a dunce cap for touching it without permission. That is not a morality tale about the dangers of sorcery. That is a story about hierarchy. About who the power belongs to and who has not yet been granted clearance to use it. The lesson was never “some things are forbidden.” The lesson was “know your place.”

The Christian families of 1940 watched Fantasia and saw a story about humility before God. They were watching a Masonic allegory about initiation, about an apprentice who reaches for a degree he has not been granted and gets burned for it. The two interpretations look nearly identical from the outside. That is not a coincidence. That is craftsmanship.

For decades, Disney kept the costume on. The Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula, Jafar, all unambiguous villains. Occult power in the wrong hands brought catastrophe. The hero defeated the witch and order was restored. Parents across the country exhaled and kept the Disney channel on, confident the line was still there.

The line was gone before their grandparents were born.

Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother performed magic and the film called it love. The witch in Bedknobs and Broomsticks used her powers to defeat the Nazis and walked away a hero with no punishment, no consequence, and no moral asterisk.

Tinker Bell’s pixie dust became the corporate logo itself, not a warning but a benediction, the most natural and wonderful thing in the world.

The surface story still had a villain. But the message running underneath it, the one your kids absorbed while you thought they were just watching cartoons, was that magic is neutral, good or evil only depending on who holds it. Disney spent forty years embedding that premise so deep that by 1992 it felt like common sense.

Then in 1992 came Aladdin , and they collected on forty years of groundwork.

A djinn is not a fantasy creature. Every major religious tradition that addresses djinn, the Bible, the Torah, the Quran, describes them as dangerous demonic entities that human beings are explicitly forbidden from dealing with. Disney made one into the movie’s funniest character, its most emotional presence, and structured the entire plot so that freeing the demon is the most heroic thing the protagonist can do. Robin Williams voiced him as your favorite uncle. Your kids wept when he was sad. They cheered when he was freed. They did not walk out of Aladdin knowing that demons are dangerous. They walked out knowing that demons are your best friend if your heart is in the right place.

The groundwork was finished. What came next was not a drift. It was a door swinging open.

The Part Where the Villain Turns Out to Be the Hero, Three Times in a Row

By 2014, American church attendance had been declining for thirty years. The generation that grew up on Disney had grown up, had children of their own, and most of them were not raising those children in any meaningful faith. The audience that required the mask was getting smaller every year. So Disney started taking it off.

Maleficent took the witch from Sleeping Beauty , one of the most iconic screen villains in cinematic history, and reframed her as a victim seeking justice. The witch was right all along. The people who feared her were the real monsters.

Producer Don Hahn described the project publicly and repeatedly as doing “a ‘Wicked’ thing with Maleficent,” referencing the stage musical that rehabilitated the Wicked Witch of the West as a political dissident. A Disney producer compared his witch rehabilitation project, in three separate interviews, to a musical literally titled after the word Evil, and found nothing worth noting in that.

Maleficent was a massive hit. So they did it again.

Cruella followed in 2021, taking the villain from 101 Dalmatians and reframing her as a creative genius in righteous rebellion against a corrupt establishment.

The woman who wanted to skin puppies alive was actually a misunderstood artist. Another massive hit. Wish in 2023 closed the argument: the sorcerer who controls the magic is the oppressor, the girl who seizes it from him is the liberator. The same company that in 1940 put Mickey Mouse in a dunce cap for touching power not yet granted to him was in 2023 teaching your children that seizing that power anyway is what heroes do.

In 1940, the power belonged to Yen Sid, who was Walt Disney. In 2023, the power belongs to whoever is brave enough to take it from the gatekeepers. The argument advanced. The conclusion was always the same. Occult power is good. The people standing between you and it are the enemy.

Three films. Three massive hits. Disney looked at the receipts and moved to the next phase. They brought the argument directly into your home.

They Brought Real Witches Into the Writers’ Room. To Get It Right.

Disney’s own Fandom Wiki, their official content database, recorded what happened without any apparent discomfort: “At first shown as a darker force, witchcraft or sorcery became a softer form of magic. Initially, witches were typically evil... but in more recent movies became fair, as benevolent witches became more common.”

Disney’s own people documented the pivot in their own database and did not think it was a problem worth flagging. For them it is not a problem. It is a progress report.

Disney+ is not a separate operation from any of this. It is the delivery pipe running straight into your living room, your child’s bedroom, the tablet in the backseat of the car. It runs alongside Bluey and The Muppets and everything that registers as completely safe, and that is not an accident. The familiar content and the new content share the same screen, the same interface, the same recommendation algorithm. Your four-year-old watches Bluey and Disney+ learns what she watches. Then it decides what comes next.

In January 2021, Disney+ launched WandaVision , in which a witch draws power from a demon to enslave an entire town, framed as the sympathetic hero while the people trying to stop her are the villains.

Most-watched Marvel series opener on the platform. In September 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 broke every streaming record in history, pulling 2.725 billion minutes in its first three days, more than any film had ever done on any streaming platform. The movie opens by presenting three witches who murder children to stay young as victims of religious persecution, then introduces a new generation of young witches your children are meant to find relatable and cool. Disney looked at 2.725 billion minutes and immediately planned more.

In the fall of 2024, Agatha All Along ran on Disney+ from September through October 30th, ending on Halloween night. The main character is a witch who slaughtered her own coven to steal their power, and the show follows her recruiting a new coven that includes a teenage boy who is explicitly practicing Wicca. The showrunner told multiple outlets that she consulted real witches during production and had her writing staff give presentations on witchcraft to make sure the show got it right.

Disney’s showrunner brought practicing witches into the writers’ room. Not for color the way a war film hires a military advisor. For accuracy. To make sure the witchcraft worked the way witchcraft actually works. On the same subscription service where your four-year-old watches cartoons.

They Named the Thanksgiving Movie Hexed

In May 2026, Disney announced Hocus Pocus 3 with the original cast returning, this time in theaters rather than streaming, because the numbers from the second film were too large to leave on a small screen. The child-murdering witch franchise graduated to theatrical release. Coming that same November is Hexed, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest film, in which a teenage girl discovers magical powers that pull her into a hidden world of witches called Hexe. No metaphor. No moral counterweight. A movie set entirely inside a witch realm, for children, named Hexed, arriving in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Frozen 3 comes in 2027 with Elsa deepening her identity as a magical elemental spirit. Frozen 4 is already confirmed.

Disney is not alone in this. Wicked broke records at Universal in 2024, its sequel is already in theaters, and the Harry Potter franchise keeps expanding. Every major entertainment company, simultaneously, is producing content that presents witchcraft as aspirational, witches as heroes, and anyone who objects as the actual villain. These companies fight each other ferociously for streaming subscribers, box office, talent, awards. On this one subject they move in the same direction, at the same time, with the same argument. That is not competition. That is coordination. And someone upstream is doing the coordinating.

Witchcraft is good, demons are your friends, and the people who believe otherwise are the dangerous ones. Strip away the musical numbers and the celebrity voice casts and the merchandise and that is what your children have been watching for thirty years. It did not arrive by accident. It was constructed, refined, tested on audiences, and scaled over eighty-six years by a company that knew exactly what it was building and exactly who it was building it for.

Same Company. Same Colors. Eighty-Six Years of Removing the Mask.

Do not let anyone tell you Disney changed. Disney did not change. Disney read the room.

In 1940, the United States was overwhelmingly Christian. A studio that wanted access to every living room in the country had to at least perform the right values. Mickey gets punished for touching the sorcerer’s power. Message received. Move on. Buy the merchandise. But the man who made that film had already spent an afternoon with the Nazi regime’s official filmmaker, previewing the same project. The man who made that film named the sorcerer after himself. He was not teaching restraint. He was managing optics for an audience that still required them.

What followed over the next eighty-six years was not a slow corruption of something wholesome. It was a slow disclosure of something that was always there, paced precisely to how fast America’s faith was collapsing, timed to reveal only as much as the audience had already been prepared to accept.

Same company. Same position. Eighty-six years of showing you exactly what they are, one increment at a time, on a timeline calibrated to how fast the country stopped caring.

That is not content. That is a curriculum. And your children have been enrolled in it since the first time you put them in front of a screen and went to make dinner.

The “Irrelevant Mythology” Predicted This Two Thousand Years Ago

Isaiah 5:20. “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness.”

The witch is the hero. The people who fear her are the villains. Darkness is the light your children are being told to follow. Isaiah wrote that roughly 2,700 years ago and it reads like a press release for the Disney+ content calendar.

The Bible does not leave any ambiguity on this subject. Deuteronomy 18 lists exactly what God forbids, and the list reads like the plot summary of every Disney streaming release since 2021: witchcraft, sorcery, conjuring spells, communicating with the dead. The reason given is not that these things are make-believe. The reason is that they are an abomination to the Lord, a word Scripture reserves for its gravest moral condemnations, the same category as child sacrifice. Galatians 5 puts witchcraft in a list alongside sexual immorality, idolatry, hatred, and murder, not as superstition the modern world has outgrown but as a category of sin with permanent consequences.

The book the entertainment industry has spent a century calling irrelevant mythology named this operation before the operation began. The practitioners of witchcraft are not misunderstood heroes. They are not victims of religious persecution. God says they are an abomination, and the most profitable entertainment company in human history has spent eighty-six years teaching your children that anyone who believes that is the uptight villain in every story.

Your kids did not arrive at that conclusion on their own. They were walked there, one film at a time, by professionals who knew exactly where they were going.

When the witch is the hero, ask your kids where her power comes from and whether the source matters. That is the question Disney has spent billions of dollars and eight decades training children not to ask. Make them ask it anyway. When your kid thinks Hogwarts sounds amazing, point out that Hogwarts is a school that teaches children to cast spells, brew potions, and commune with the dead, and that the supposedly outdated book on your shelf has a full chapter on exactly that curriculum and explains precisely what God thinks of it. Sit down and open it with them.

The screen is the temple. The content is the sacrament. The merchandise puts a wand in your child’s hand and calls it a souvenir.

Deniability is not innocence. Disney wrote the SATAN sign, approved it, filmed it, put it in the hands of children on a Christmas special, broadcast it into your living room, and had the fact-checkers standing by before the audience finished reacting. They have always known what they were doing. The only question was whether you were paying attention.

Revelation 18:23 identifies sorcery and enchantment as the mechanism by which the nations are deceived in the last days. Not through armies. Not through governments. Through the intoxicating story. The enchantment that makes the counterfeit feel like the real thing until the real thing feels like a fairy tale. John wrote that two thousand years ago and described, with precision that should make every parent reading this furious, what has been running on the screen in your children’s bedrooms every night.

The case file is open. The evidence is in your subscription history.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Hi, it’s Lily. I wrote this one.

I just finished my journalism degree and I’m spending the summer teaching teenagers to report the truth at a journalism camp, which is rewarding and also why I permanently smell like bug spray and campfire. A Hollywood celebrity gossip site offered me a real salary after graduation. It’s still in my inbox. I keep not taking it, and articles like this are the reason. The celebrity gossip beat does not have a follow-up piece on who exactly is funding the simultaneous normalization of occult content across every major entertainment company on earth, and this one does. That piece is already in progress, and it is going to make people considerably more upset than this one.

I just spent several weeks documenting that the most trusted children’s entertainment brand in human history is openly, provably, proudly anti-God and has been since before my grandmother was born. I did not expect to be doing this with my journalism degree. I also did not expect to be this angry about it. But here we are.

Substack has been shadowbanning our work for six months. If this reached you, someone shared it. Please be that person for someone else. Send it to every parent you know. Like it, comment, restack it. And if you can spare a cup of coffee a month, a paid subscription keeps the investigation running, keeps Wolf in the motel instead of somewhere worse, and keeps me at this desk instead of writing about which celebrity wore what to whom. Given what I now know about Disney, that job looks less appealing every single day.

Grace and Peace.

Share

Get 50% off for 1 year