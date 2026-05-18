Ancient Aliens has been on the History Channel since 2009. Seventeen years (which is approximately forever in cable television terms). Two hundred and fifty episodes. Thousands of hours of Giorgio Tsoukalos’s hair achieving things that violate the known laws of physics.

Seventeen years. Two hundred and fifty episodes. They’ve explored whether Vikings had anti-gravity. Whether Moses wielded particle beam weapons. Whether Bigfoot is an extraterrestrial. Whether aliens built Stonehenge with laser cutters.

Never once asked if the aliens were demons.

That’s it. That’s the whole ballgame. In seventeen years of investigating every fringe theory about non-human entities interacting with ancient civilizations, they somehow never got around to the theory that millions of people currently believe: fallen angels.

Christianity teaches it. Islam teaches it. Judaism teaches it. Ancient texts explicitly describe spiritual beings interacting with humanity before the flood. Genesis 6 talks about “sons of God” breeding with human women and creating Nephilim giants. Not metaphorically. That’s what the text says.

Three major world religions. Thousands of years of theological scholarship. Billions of current believers. Ancient texts that actually describe these events using terms like “fallen angels” and “demons.”

Ancient Aliens covered Bigfoot as an alien. But asking “what if these are the demons the Bible warns about” was apparently not worth one episode.

Why the Ancient Alien Theory Is Garbage Anyway

Even ignoring the demon question, Sitchin’s whole story (which every Ancient Aliens episode cites) is weapons-grade stupid.

According to Sitchin, aliens came to Earth to mine gold because their planet’s atmosphere was failing. So they genetically engineered humans to do the mining.

Sitchin claimed he translated ancient Sumerian texts proving this. Except Sitchin couldn’t actually read Sumerian (real scholars proved this decades ago). He made it up. All of it. The History Channel knows and cites him anyway.

Zecharia Sitchin couldn't read a single word of Sumerian and to celebrate this fact, I spent five dollars on AI tokens just to dress him up like Colonel Sanders, because they are literal twins. I genuinely hope you readers appreciate my absolute commitment to stupid gags that only ever make me laugh. At this rate, I am going to end up broke and homeless under a bridge, but at least I'll have a highly specific collection of deep-fried alternative-history memes to keep me warm.

But even if it were true, think about what genetic engineering actually means. You’re designing a new organism from scratch at the molecular level. Hundreds if not THOUSANDS of years of work. Extensive trial and error. Complex biochemistry.

After all that, you get humans. We die in seventy years. Break bones from minor falls. Need eight hours unconscious daily. Get sick from bacteria. Take fifteen years before we’re useful. Then develop independent thought and start asking uncomfortable questions.

Any species with faster-than-light travel mastered robotics millions of years earlier. Robots don’t die, sleep, eat, or rebel. They just mine.

Why would anyone choose biological slaves over robots? They wouldn’t. Unless the point was never about mining.

Oh, and the asteroid belt has TWO MILLION TIMES more gold than Earth. Just floating there. No gravity, atmosphere, or biosphere to deal with. If you have FTL drives, you strap them to an asteroid and fly it home. Done.

So these “advanced” aliens bypassed trillions of tons of accessible space gold, landed on Earth (overcoming gravity), genetically engineered humans over thousands of years, and put us to work digging underground.

No civilization that dumb could cross the galaxy. The gold story is a lie. Which means they weren’t here for gold. So what were they doing?

The Bible tells you. They were fallen angels corrupting humanity. Genesis describes it: “Every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time.” So bad God sent a flood.

Ancient Aliens won’t say that because the production company is called Prometheus Entertainment.

You Don’t Accidentally Name Your Company After Satan

Prometheus stole fire from the gods in Greek mythology. In occult traditions, he’s explicitly identified with Lucifer. The light-bearer. The fallen angel who offered forbidden knowledge to humanity.

Production companies don’t pick names randomly. Someone chose “Prometheus Entertainment” knowing exactly what it means in mystery school doctrine.

The show is called Ancient Aliens. The company is named after Lucifer. The message is that humans were created by non-human entities. And in seventeen years, they never asked if those entities might be the demons Christianity warns about.

That’s not accident. That’s editorial policy.

What Ancient Babylon Was Actually Doing

When Ancient Aliens shows you Sumer and Babylon, they talk about ziggurats and advanced astronomy. Helpful aliens sharing knowledge.

They don’t mention temple prostitution (standard practice). Child sacrifice (routine, not rare). Blood magic. The Tower of Babel (humanity trying to reach heaven through technology instead of God). Nephilim giants. Fallen angels breeding with humans.

The Bible describes this period as so corrupted by demonic influence that God drowned the planet. Ancient Aliens calls it “extraterrestrial guidance.”

Same texts. One interpretation is thousands of years old. The other was invented by Sitchin (who couldn’t read Sumerian) and promoted by Prometheus Entertainment.

Seventeen Years of Programming You to Accept Demons as Aliens

This isn’t about investigating mysteries. It’s programming.

Every episode is the same: super-advanced aliens crossed the galaxy just to genetically engineer fragile meat sacks that get sick, old, and tired, all to mine gold. Either these ancient aliens are a stone’s throw away from being mildly retarded, or it’s total bullshit. Imagine mastering interstellar travel just to build a workforce that needs a nap and a sick day.

Seventeen years of normalizing that idea.

When the government announces “disclosure” (and they’re building toward it), millions will say “just like Ancient Aliens predicted.” When entities appear offering solutions to humanity’s problems, people will line up.

Those won’t be aliens. They’ll be the same fallen angels that demanded blood in Babylon. The same demons Christ cast out. Just wearing spacesuits because modern people don’t believe in demons anymore.

Aleister Crowley said in the 1900s: “The spirits of the future will be called space people.” In 1918, he drew an entity from his magical workings called LAM. It looks exactly like a gray alien. Decades before UFOs became pop culture.

The mystery schools planned this rebrand for over a century. Ancient Aliens is preparing the mass market.

The Proof Is the Silence

If Ancient Aliens wanted to investigate ancient mysteries, they’d cover every theory. The demonic interpretation isn’t fringe. It’s the most widely believed explanation on Earth. Billions of people. Thousands of years of teaching. Actual ancient texts.

Seventeen years. Two hundred and fifty episodes. Vikings with anti-gravity got an episode. Moses with energy weapons got an episode. Bigfoot as an alien got an episode.

Demons masquerading as aliens to deceive humanity? Seventeen years of silence.

That’s how you know it’s not investigation. It’s a psyop run by a company named after Lucifer preparing you to worship fallen angels when they claim to be benevolent extraterrestrials.

When disclosure happens, remember:

Sitchin made up his translations. Any FTL civilization would use robots, not engineer biological slaves. The asteroid belt has millions of times more gold. Ancient texts describe fallen angels, not space miners. The production company is named after Satan. And they spent seventeen years never asking the obvious question.

That seventeen years of silence is the tell. That’s how you know what this really is.

Grab your rifle.

If learning that the History Channel has been running a seventeen-year operation to normalize demon worship was helpful, support journalism that exposes this stuff. I gave up a web development career that was heading toward an executive position to write about why production company names matter. The financial results have been catastrophic. A subscription helps Lily graduate debt-free and keeps me functional enough to connect TV programming to Satanic operations. Exposing Luciferian psyops pays worse than building websites.

Shocking.

Share

Get 50% off for 1 year

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.