The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Fred Potgieter's avatar
Fred Potgieter
2h

It's like pharaoh . look that up in a dictionary .see who that creature is . They glorified that .

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1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Matt Moreau's avatar
Matt Moreau
2h

There's a documentary called Ancient Angels made in response to this psyop. Same perspective on the matter as this article.

Thank you for all you do Wise Wolf 🙏

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