The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mac's avatar
Mac
12h

"They say he never died and still walks the earth as a wight ..." Oh sure, WW, blame the wight man! Everyone else does!

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
9h

Don’t know why I thought of the song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Starship after reading your article. I think I need to go drink some more coffee… LOL. Thx for the dark article, WW, it’s dark and rainy outside right now where I’m at. Fits the mood. 😉

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