Under no circumstances should you wake a sleeping Russian bear by jabbing it with a sharp stick. That bear might decide to blow up the entire goddamn planet.

Let me be crystal clear from the start: I am not a Democrat. I'm a registered Republican who voted for Trump twice. But watching the events of the past two weeks has filled me with such profound regret and alarm that I'm reconsidering everything about my political allegiance. What I witnessed in Alaska, followed by this reckless weapons sale announcement, has convinced me that Donald Trump is not just bad at politics—he's dangerously incompetent and actively making the world less safe.

The Alaska Humiliation

Two weeks ago, we all watched Trump meet Putin in Alaska for what was supposed to be breakthrough peace talks. What we got instead was a masterclass in how a real political operator dismantles an amateur. Putin walked away from those talks having given up nothing, while Trump—who flew in demanding a ceasefire—emerged talking abo…